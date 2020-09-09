What we need most is reassurance everything is being done to avoid more lockdowns

OPINION: The fight to contain the latest Covid-19 community cluster has exposed cracks in the country’s collective kindness, with anxiety about the economy overcoming a focus on health, research shows.

On social media vitriolic blame has also been targeted at South Auckland’s community, the epicentre of the cluster, as people ignore that south Aucklanders often hold low paid essential jobs, such as cleaners and labourers - high-contact work more likely to put them in the virus’s way.

What can be done to rekindle our compassion, or are we inevitably sliding into fear, anger and blame?

An MP from each side of the house gives their views.

SUPPLIED National’s immigration spokesman, Kaikōura MP Stuart Smith says “it makes sense” to allow Australian citizens to travel here to be with their Kiwi partners. A letter outlining the party’s views was sent to former Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway, but Smith says a response was never received.

Stuart Smith, National MP Kaikōura

The outbreak of Covid-19 has generally triggered enormous displays of compassionate behaviour from people in New Zealand such as neighbours coming to the aid of those isolated due to the lockdown or providing support for front-line health workers who have given up so much over the last six months.

Many people have also been willing to make small sacrifices in order to help others, such as wearing facemasks, staying home when sick or constantly keeping track of where they are going.

It’s understandable though why New Zealanders are starting to feel frustrated and angry with the yo-yoing in and out of lockdown.

READ MORE:

* Election 2020: National wants travellers to test negative for Covid-19 before flying to NZ

* Opinion: Sir John Key's call to relax border controls would be unforgivably reckless

* Poor border control now puts all our efforts over lockdown in jeopardy



But taking their frustrations out on the people of South Auckland is not the correct approach.

There have been too many failures at the border since isolation and quarantine facilities were set up in April.

The most likely cause of the recent community outbreak is systematic failures in border security, overseen by the Government.

Its failure to test everyone working at the border has led to an economic fallout for Kiwi families and businesses in the range of $500 million a week.

Each time we’re told these mistakes won’t happen again - but they have happened again, and again.

The first full week of the recent lockdown in Auckland cost nearly 400 New Zealanders their jobs every day, with over 220,000 people now on benefits.

These figures don’t count the many people losing hours from work, nor the many small business owners seeing their investment in their business being eroded, or the $1.6 billion in extra wage subsidies.

Covid-19 has not been easy for many New Zealanders with more stress on families leading to Kiwis needing more mental health assistance than usual.

The Government should be providing the funding for frontline mental health services as they said they would last year so Kiwis can get the help they need.

The Government announced $1.9 billion for mental health as part of Budget 2019. Yet more than 15 months later they’ve only spent $125 million, just under seven per cent.

There needs to be a strong focus on providing more frontline services for Kiwis.

Delivering frontline services sooner so New Zealanders can access high quality services faster and easier will be huge for the wellbeing of Kiwis during this tough time.

The current community outbreak is putting real pressure on families, workers and business owners throughout the country – what they need most of all is some reassurance that we will do everything we can to avoid it happening again.

A Government that can’t acknowledge its part in the problem cannot give confidence for the future.

Central-Leader Labour list MP Priyanca Radhakrishnan

Priyanca Radhakrishnan, Labour List MP based in Maungakiekie

This year has been tough.

It’s been particularly difficult for people who have lost loved ones, become unemployed, contracted the virus, or have family members overseas.

Lockdowns have been challenging for many, and border closures have impacted many more. But there is no place for vitriol or blame, particularly against individuals or communities that are more vulnerable to the virus.

There is no playbook for Covid-19. By going hard and early we’ve saved lives, avoided the devastation seen overseas, and created economic opportunities other countries don’t have.

Our best economic response to Coivd-19 remains a strong health response. We do not have to choose between the health of New Zealanders and the strength of our economy.

I can understand fear and frustration about the resurgence of Covid-19 in our community. It’s not what any of us wanted.

Our team of five million made great sacrifices to eliminate the virus, and we worked hard to tighten up the border.

But experts told us a resurgence was inevitable.

Since March more than 40,000 New Zealanders have returned home, often from countries where Covid-19 is rampant. That’s why we continued work to ensure an ongoing level of preparedness.

Now, with our resurgence plan activated, we have multiple lines of defence: robust systems for managed isolation and quarantine, testing, and contact tracing; and smart physical distancing and mask wearing requirements.

We are always considering ways to bolster these lines of defence and whenever gaps emerge we move quickly to plug them.

Alongside fighting the virus, we’re rolling out a five-point plan that’s keeping people in work, retraining others, and supporting job-rich infrastructure projects.

The Prime Minister is determined to take New Zealanders on this journey.

She wants to share with us the latest facts and figures, what we can expect to see at different alert levels, and how Cabinet will make its decisions.

People tell me this has helped ease some of their fears and frustrations about Covid-19.

Dipping back into lockdown was undoubtedly disruptive, but seeing communities come together to check in on each other, support local businesses, or just wave to neighbours, was heart-warming.

We are a resilient and kind society.

Every one of us gets to decide how New Zealand responds to Covid-19. We can give in to our frustration with the virus and resort to blaming and shaming, or we can unite against Covid-19, just as we have up to now.

As Dr Ashley Bloomfield says, “Covid-19 is the problem here, not people – people are the solution.”