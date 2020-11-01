Election 2020: Jacinda Ardern's agreement with Greens shows her iron fist

OPINON: If Jacinda Ardern has started as she means to go on expect some steely leadership from the prime minister over the next three years.

Don’t be fooled by Ardern’s apparent generosity in her dealings with the Greens by offering them two ministerial portfolios ahead of her government being sworn in next week.

The Green Party rank and file would much rather trade meaningful policy gains for the “baubles of office”, as the two ministerial portfolios would be viewed.

Especially when the deal effectively gags Greens co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson from criticising Labour in the portfolio areas they were offered.

READ MORE:

* Election 2020: Jacinda Ardern and Greens sign deal agreeing to agree to disagree

* Election 2020: Will they, won't they? Greens insist 'negotiations' still on with Labour

* Labour can afford to lose some ministers - Kris Faafoi isn't one of them



The deal also stops the Greens from voting against Labour on confidence and supply, one of the few ways a minor party can flex its muscle – even though doing so would have little chance of bringing the Labour government down, because of its big parliamentary majority.

Its constraints like this that have nearly destroyed other minor parties in the past – and we know the Greens activist base are already highly antagonistic to the sort of compromises that are required to secure ministerial power.

But the rank and file have clearly decided to swallow it, though there would likely be many wondering if three years in opposition or on the cross benches, where they would be free to hold Labour to account, might be healthier for the party in the long run.

ROB KITCHIN/STUFF Labour leader Jacinda Ardern and Green co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw formally sign their governing agreement.

The “cooperation agreement” between the two parties falls a long way short of power-sharing, however, Ardern made it clear a coalition deal was never on the table, showing that she is not squeamish about using the very strong hand that voters dealt her.

Any why not? Ardern has been thrust into a once in a life-time position by the October 17 election. The 2023 election is highly unlikely to deliver the next prime minister anything like the power Ardern currently enjoys.

After three years of using the NZ First handbrake as its excuse for a lack of progress in many areas, Labour has to show it is willing to use the mandate it was given.

So the deal offered to the Greens was mostly a gesture to show Labour was still operating in the spirit of MMP, even though in reality it doesn’t need them and the deal reflected that.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Greens Party co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw celebrate on election night, but will the agreement with Labour help their cause?

Ardern’s next test will be Monday when she names her Cabinet.

Part-way through his second term, John Key shocked his caucus and the pundits by sacking underperforming ministers Phil Heatley and Kate Wilkinson.

Ardern could make a similarly bold gesture by sacking her biggest Cabinet liability, Phil Twyford, whose failures in housing and transport dogged Labour in its first term.

It would be a stake in the ground and answer Labour’s critics that behind Ardern and her finance minister Grant Robertson are only a handful of competent Cabinet ministers doing all the heavy lifting – probably the biggest perception Labour needs to shift this term.

It will also give her room to promote some of those jostling for ascendency on a very crowded back bench.

Ardern has so far shown no appetite to throw Twyford to the wolves – though she would probably win just as much kudos from inside the party as out if she did so.

But she needs to deliver a Cabinet that can do the business and not squander the opportunity her Government has been handed. Voters will expect nothing less. And the bar is high thanks to the scale of Labour’s victory.

So expect to see more of the iron fist in Ardern's velvet glove in the coming weeks.