With so many prospective tenants vying for so few properties, landlords hold the power

New Plymouth landlord Matt Hareb said landlords have fewer means of evicting bad tenants than before.

OPINION: A landlord had to evict tenants from three rental properties in the past month for excessive damage and bad behaviour.

He says landlords have fewer rights to evict troublesome tenants than ever before and is considering stopping renting properties.

Has the pendulum swung too far in favour of tenants?

An MP from each side of the house gives their views.

Supplied National Party MP for Kaikoura, Stuart Smith. Supplied mugshot by Stuart Smith.

Stuart Smith, National MP Kaikōura

To hear that it has become a major challenge to evict tenants for causing serious property damage is a clear indicator that the pendulum has most definitely swung too far in favour of tenants.

Labour’s changes to the Residential Tenancies Act have made it virtually impossible for a landlord to move a troublesome tenant on from their property.

The worst offenders are becoming increasingly aware of their rights, and of the fact that minimal consequences await them for these actions.

READ MORE:

* Auckland rents to rise under new tenancy laws - expert

* Tenant in Te Aroha kicked out after threatening to blow up landlord's truck

* Tipping scales in favour of the tenants



It is alarming to hear of situations like this, however it is likely to become more common as the current Government directs us towards a future filled with more and more red tape.

Government agencies such as WINZ play a large role here by constantly advocating for people in situations like this. There is no regard, on the part of WINZ, for the cost that this is causing for landlords.

I feel for landlords as it is becoming increasingly uncertain to own rental properties with constant legislative reform being rushed through.

In April, the Government pushed through new rental reforms while the country was under level four lockdown.

Only a week earlier the Government had announced that rental reforms would be on hold.

It is unrealistic to expect many current property owners to remain as landlords, with not only the temptation of the current property market, but also the never-ending regulations which seem to constantly favour tenants.

It is becoming impossible to keep track of the tens of thousands of different regulations in place.

We need a common sense approach to housing policy that would make the Government remove two old regulations for every new regulation being introduced.

This would increase levels of certainty for landlords, by forcing the Government to consider if the regulation was truly necessary, and not simply more red tape.

It would encourage current and future property owners to remain as landlords by streamlining unnecessarily slow and expensive bureaucratic procedures.

The policy would also allow landlords to know that increases in costs do not await them around every corner, which in turn benefits tenants as well.

Simplifying these rules will stop pushing good landlords out of the market and ensure that sufficient rental properties remain in the market for those looking to rent.

Unknown/Supplied Arena Williams, Labour MP for Manurewa.

Arena Williams, Labour MP Manurewa

More Kiwis than ever are renting now, including older people and families with young children.

Just as stories of ‘greedy landlords’ may not be representative, neither are stories of ‘troublesome tenants’.

The vast majority just want a place to call home.

Last term Labour delivered on its promise to restore the balance between the rights of tenants and landlords: we banned letting fees, bidding wars, and no-cause terminations; introduced healthy homes standards; limited rent increases to once every 12 months; and allowed tenants to add minor fittings, such as brackets to secure furniture when quake- and/or child- proofing.

These changes were carefully balanced to give tenants greater security, allowing them to put down roots and build community; and to give landlords greater certainty, making basic expectations in our heated housing market clear.

I understand firm guidelines can help landlords protect their investment and assist them in dealings with difficult tenants, and the law ensures these. There is recourse to evict tenants who cause serious damage to a property.

Lockdown measures may have disrupted eviction plans for some landlords, but I think we can all agree that those were exceptional circumstances.

Tenant liability for careless damage has a complicated history, flipping from tenants being liable for the full costs of careless damage, to tenants essentially being immune to liability, and now tenants being liable for careless damage up to the value of their landlord’s insurance excess, but no more than four weeks’ rent.

I think we’ve landed in a good place.

As for tenancy dispute resolution, Labour has committed to reviewing this process, including the Tenancy Tribunal, the Tenancy Services Compliance and Investigations Team, and advocacy services.

We know that some landlords are not currently able to enforce their tenancy agreements.

Balancing the rights of tenants and landlords is tricky, and getting the balance right means responding to shifts in the housing market.

Last week a young woman contacted me as her family was about to be evicted.

She was the eldest of four siblings, two of whom had children of their own. They were all headed for emergency housing as their search for another rental had been fruitless, with each listed property attracting tens of applications.

The bigger picture is that in this market where so many prospective tenants are vying for so few properties, landlords hold the power.

We need to make sure everyone has a place to call home.