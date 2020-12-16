Prejudice and misconceptions about Māori hurt all New Zealanders.

Stuff editorial director Mark Stevens reflects on the news company's role in its coverage of Māori.

OPINION: Our Truth, Tā Mātou Pono is a Stuff project investigating the history of racism.

It started looking at the way its own newspapers – including this paper - have portrayed Māori.

Do you think New Zealand media has been racist and needs to improve?

An MP from each side of the house gives their views.

Supplied National Party MP for Kaikoura, Stuart Smith.

Stuart Smith, National MP Kaikōura

Stuff’s decision to express sorrow over their perceived misrepresentation of Maori in the past is entirely their decision and I support their right to do so.

Stuff clearly believe it to be in their best interests to make this declaration.

I do not believe, however, that journalists today should be required to accept guilt and blame for past actions and journalism over which they had no control.

Accusing someone of being racist is also an incredibly serious allegation which can result in serious short and long-term consequences.

It is my view that one must tread incredibly carefully before doing so, especially in a country that enshrines free speech in its Bill of Rights.

I therefore would not go as far as calling Stuff racist. It is impossible to understand the thoughts and intentions of those editors and journalists who are no longer with us that published the news articles deemed ‘racist’ by Stuff today.

Accusing their past journalists and editors of being racist without their ability to defend themselves or to provide context can be incredibly harsh and may unduly tarnish their reputations, especially for those that are no longer with us.

They have no avenue to defend their reputations. They were reporting the news at the time based on what their values were at the time, not on the values we hold close today and it is unfair to judge them as such.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF Dame Tariana Turia reflects and shares her thoughts on the media industry.

It is obvious that our values of what is acceptable or appropriate have significantly changed over time.

We look at the actions of those who came before us and regularly judge their actions against the values we hold today, acknowledging they would not be acceptable in today’s society.

We learn from their mistakes and we endeavour to ensure they are not repeated in the future.

I do not believe we should head down the slippery slope of deciding that we are responsible for all the actions of those who have come before us.

Should we be apologising for all of the actions of previous generations that have impacted other people in a negative way?

Where do we draw the line of what we should be apologising for? How far back must we search through our history for such acts? The list goes on.

I believe it is in our best interests to acknowledge the past and do what is necessary to ensure that we don’t repeat the negative events in our history.

Unknown/Supplied Arena Williams, Labour MP for Manurewa.

Arena Williams, Labour MP Manurewa

My father Haare Williams began his journalism career in the 1980s.

He found his feet in the New Zealand Broadcasting Corporation’s Māori Unit, and went on to become the general manager of Aotearoa Radio.

He’s seen the bud of Māori journalism blossom into Māori TV and iwi and local Māori radio, supported by journalism schools that specialise in te reo and te ao Māori – but in his early days, it was a lonely place.

One of my earliest memories is playing with Dad’s old recording equipment.

He used it to cut stories about the Government’s 150-year Treaty of Waitangi celebrations and Dame Te Atairangikaahu’s meeting with Nelson Mandela.

He loved to tell stories celebrating Māori resilience, creativity and achievement because he saw it as his privilege and duty to lend his voice to Māori who weren’t getting a fair hearing.

His sense of injustice for Māori was thoroughly born out in the evidence.

In a powerful piece, Stuff admitted the way New Zealand media has covered Māori abuse and victims has fuelled a broader narrative of Māori as violent – in a way that was misleading and ultimately racist.

A free and frank public conversation about racism in the media is courageous, and I want to congratulate Stuff.

Just as it’s healthy for media representatives to look at their role in shaping the way we tell Māori stories, it’s also important for government to consider its role.

Last term we launched a review of Māori broadcasting, consulted on a range of proposals to help Māori media respond to changing audience demands and fast-evolving technology, and appointed an independent panel of experts to advise ministers on possible improvements.

I mihi to Scotty Morrison, Peter Lucas-Jones, Annabelle Lee-Mather, Nicole Hoey, Ella Henry, Jason Ake and Bailey Mackey for the valuable experience they will bring to the task of shaping the future of Māori broadcasting in Aotearoa.

Prejudice and misconceptions about Māori hurt all New Zealanders.

What’s important now is that Māori journalists are empowered to keep lending their voice to Māori who haven’t had a fair hearing.

At its heart, Stuff’s admission told us there was power in the misleading story of Māori as the abuser.

But that means there is also power in the story of Māori as the artist, the teacher, the activist and the leader – and these stories must be told.

Our commitment to teaching New Zealand history in schools will be another important part of that.