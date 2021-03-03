Christchurch was not always given the support needed to rebuild and cope

A national memorial service was held at the Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial in Christchurch on Monday to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the February 22 earthquake.

OPINION: Ten years on from the devastating earthquake, can we say the people of Christchurch have been given all the support they needed to rebuild the city and cope with their personal losses.

Or were there some aspects not handled well and are we prepared to do better if anything of this magnitude happens again?

An MP from each side of the house gives their views.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Kaikoura MP Stuart Smith

Stuart Smith, National MP Kaikōura

Nobody would deny the heartbreak and loss that those in Canterbury dealt with in the aftermath of the Earthquakes in 2011.

The 185 lives that were lost, along with the damage, vulnerability and destruction that occurred was nothing short of tragic.

When an administration is thrown into dealing with a sudden event such as this, there are always going to be issues with the insurance and the logistics of rebuilding on such a grand scale.

Under John Key, National were proud to be able to ensure that a large amount of people were paid out straight away, and that wage subsidies and fiscal incentives were given to small businesses to keep them afloat.

READ MORE:

* Southern Response to close after seven years of bailouts, protests, legal action and spying

* Public gets chance for say on quake tribunal plans as bill passes first hurdle

* New EQC tribunal could further delay Canterbury claims, Ministry warns



A number of the aspects in terms of rebuilding and insurance claims were addressed at the time, and the aspects that were not, were remedied within the changes to EQC, again under John Key.

A number of lessons were learnt in 2011, and they were implemented through changes in response to the Kaikoura Quake in 2016.

National ensured that the process was streamlined by allowing private insurers to assess damages on behalf of EQC, this took a major roadblock out of the process.

It is without a doubt that there are still issues emerging 10 years after the Quake and what people often forget is that the 2011 Earthquake was not one singular event.

We must not forget that following the initial 12:51pm Quake, there were over 361 aftershocks in the first week, and it is estimated that there have been over 20,000 aftershocks in total.

The anxiety, the dread and the genuine fear that people felt is unmeasurable. I feel that we still don’t know or understand the emerging issues that people have had or will have in the future.

In 2020, the country dived into a seven week lockdown. Again, this was a sudden event and the aftermath of a lockdown like that is still prevailing.

Major events happen, it is a reality of the world we live in.

Earthquakes are unpredictable and dangerous.

Of course, we could have done better, or we could have changed things to ensure that negative consequences were mitigated, but in a crisis we are forced to act quickly and often on imperfect advice.

However the reality is, we make decisions at the time because we think they are the best.

And while hindsight makes everything a lot clearer, when faced with another disaster all we can do is to ensure we act as quickly and decisively as we did then.

Unknown/Supplied Arena Williams, Labour MP for Manurewa.

Arena Williams, Labour MP Manurewa

The people of Christchurch were not always given the support they needed to rebuild the city and cope with their losses, but lessons have been learned.

The lives of Cantabrians have been very different since September 2010, when the series of earthquakes began. The worst struck on 22 February 2011, when so many lives, homes and jobs were lost.

Communities across the region reached out to each other, offering support and hope to people left in deeply distressing situations. Volunteer firefighters left their own wrecked homes, not knowing where their families were, to help others.

When earthquake recovery legislation was debated in the House, Labour MPs called for an open and transparent process, driven by local people, that would lead to a swift recovery.

Sadly, their calls were dismissed, and we ended up with the disempowerment and frustration that remains among many locals even today.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Christchurch "earthquake babies" Alyssa Blackman and Lola Romero enjoy a party for their fifth birthdays in 2016. (Video first published February 2016)

Upon taking office, this Government immediately prioritised resolving outstanding insurance issues. After almost a decade of people being stuck in limbo with claims unresolved, we recognised the need to help Cantabrians move on.

We launched the Greater Christchurch Claims Resolution Service, which has helped over 1,800 people, many of whom had run out of options. We also established the Canterbury Earthquake Insurance Tribunal to help claimants in more complex circumstances.

We sent an independent advisor into the Earthquake Commission to look at ways to speed up claims and ensure a focus on claimants. This was followed by the more formal Inquiry into the Commission, which will ensure lessons are learned.

Big institutional, planning and legislative changes have resulted in better building codes to guarantee construction of a higher standard, while earthquake-prone buildings have been identified, with owners given timeframes to either strengthen or demolish at-risk buildings.

Although the region is still recovering, much progress has been made on revitalising our second biggest city, with its landscape evolving into one that’s modern and robust.

Plus children across Canterbury have been part of a pilot programme for mental health support in schools, which will be rolled out nationwide and leave a real legacy.

If we learned anything from the quakes, it’s that New Zealanders, and Cantabrians in particular, truly are a Stoic bunch – Covid reminded us of this.

I just hope we’ve learned too, that it’s okay to ask for help.

And if government can learn anything from these events, it’s that a strong recovery requires public trust – you must take the people with you.