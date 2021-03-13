Jacinda Ardern needs to put her foot back on the gas and do something about Australia and housing

OPINION: Jacinda Ardern knows her way around a crisis.

Through the terrifying months of March 2019 and March 2020, she governed close to flawlessly. Her political instincts guided her to make huge and consequential decisions that were perfectly in tune with the mood of the public at that moment, but will also stand the test of time: the ban on assault weapons, the wage subsidy, the lockdown. This stuff looks obvious in hindsight; but much of it was not, and getting it done well while keeping the country onside will be her lasting legacy.

But it is now March 2021, the problems facing our country are slower-moving, and the Government feels like it is drifting. The moment it takes its foot off the pedal, it doesn’t just move from fourth gear to third – it parks the car.

Jacinda Ardern is great in a crisis. But this Government has struggled to move urgently on other matters.

Two issues feel as if they could use real urgency: opening New Zealand back up to Australia, and somehow arresting the spiralling price of houses and rent in this country.

Some slowness in normal-time governing is smart. The intermeshing of the state and the economy is massive and complicated, and you should be careful when tweaking it. Even something as simple as a subsidy for insulation can end up killing people when deployed at scale – as the Australian government found as it spent its way out of the Global Financial Crisis. So much money was pumped in that people who had no idea how to insulate buildings safely got involved.

But some areas just feel like they are lagging because the Government isn’t paying enough attention to them.

Take the trans-Tasman bubble.

James D Morgan/Getty Images It’s well-past time for Australia and New Zealand to work out their differences and open a bubble.

Late last year, Ardern said the Government was hoping to open up by the end of this month. But Australia’s decision to open one-way travel for Kiwis, and then rapidly shut it as we saw community transmission pop up again, appears to have halted that momentum. Covid-19 Response​ Minister Chris Hipkins told us this week that Australia’s “unilateral” moves in this space had meant the whole process had to be started again. He said this hurdle was “surmountable”, but it would take time.

How much more time? If it is going to be another three or four months before we open to Australia, we might as well just wait until most of us are vaccinated. But it seems incredible that the partnership we have with Australia – a linking that is deeper than almost any other pair of countries – cannot sort this out. We have more diplomats in Canberra than anywhere other than Wellington, and until March of last year had something close to a shared economy and labour market.

The reasons to move quickly are compelling. Australia is roughly as safe from Covid-19 as we are right now: it runs similar managed isolation hotels and has occasional community infections that are rapidly controlled. It has been 14 days since the last locally acquired case in Victoria, and far longer everywhere else. It has been many, many months since a Covid-19 case in managed isolation originated in Australia.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Finance Minister Grant Robertson is still unable to tell us if he really wants house prices to come down.

And yet 40 per cent of our managed isolation spots are taken by people from Australia. As National said this week, they’re in more danger in a managed isolation hotel than they are in Sydney or Melbourne.

The simplistic case you can make to the Government is that our tourism sector could use the boost, but that obscures the real tragedy that this hard border causes. There are tens of thousands of families with members on both sides of the border, families that until last year felt like they were basically living in different parts of one big country.

There are countless funerals, new births, and other events that will have been missed because two weeks of expensive quarantine is not something most people can fit into their lives. They deserve some real haste.

Another group that deserves rapidity of governing is the hundreds of thousands of families who are being locked further out of the housing market – and are now facing surging rents. The worst hit are part of the growing waiting list for state houses.

Even if you are immune to human misery, the burden on the government books is growing rapidly: spending on the accommodation supplement alone is $5.5 million a day.

That’s money that goes almost directly to landlords, who are also seeing record-high capital gains, which they can use as equity to borrow more low-interest money to buy more homes, outbidding renters in the process. A truly beautiful state of affairs.

For some time now, houses in our major centres have made more money than actual humans who work. This Government came to office promising to finally do something about it, but was only really armed with a tax policy it didn’t have the political courage to stick with, and a house-building policy the modern state was incapable of delivering.

Now, with most demand-side policies ruled out and her big supply-side measure in ruins, Ardern has promised some kind of new package of policies to cool the market. We were supposed to get this earlier this year, but Covid got in the way, so now we are still waiting.

Neither Ardern nor her finance minister are really able to say with a straight face whether they want house prices to stop rising. Instead they grasp around, praising moderation, as if house prices 10 times higher than the median income increasing by just 1 per cent a month would be totally fine.

Again, urgency could do a lot here. One of the big levers the Government hasn’t ruled out, and is actually working on, is reform to planning laws so intensification of our urban areas can ramp up. (This has the handy side-effect of also helping to reduce transport emissions by letting people live close to work.)

The Government has a major policy here – the National Policy Statement on Urban Development – that will do a lot of good. But the major parts don’t kick in until August 2024. 2024! If the Government still wants to be in power by then, it should act a lot quicker than that.