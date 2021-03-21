What a polar expedition tells us about National's finance spokesman

OPINION: Why? This was the first question I put to Andrew Bayly when I sat down with him at a café at Auckland’s domestic airport last week.

Why leave a lucrative merchant banking career and the independence of private commercial life for the cesspit of inadequacy and treachery that constitutes our parliament?

Bayly didn’t have an answer. Or more precisely, he didn’t seem to think the question warranted one. He has committed to 15 years in politics – he was elected in 2014 – and has some strong views on what we are doing wrong and how he can improve things.

More on that in a moment, but Bayly is used to long journeys. In 2013 he took a month to trek his way around Antarctica and so enjoyed the experience that in 2016 he took his son on a five-day hike across the ice to the North Pole.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National’s Andrew Bayly has committed to 15 years in politics and has some strong views on what we are doing wrong.

In 2019 he thought it would be a great idea to take another of his three sons on a camel odyssey through Jordan, recreating some of the journey of Lawrence of Arabia.

“We proved Lawrence exaggerated,” he told me with some delight.

The famed English World War I adventurer claimed he could travel 80 miles a day by camel. Bayly concluded that 50km was more realistic, and this little digression tells us a bit about the man who may one day guide our national finances.

He is curious, sceptical, and likes to find out things for himself. All positive qualities for someone likely to be confronted by a constraining noose of civil servants with their own agendas.

The journeys themselves are interesting. Consider the motivation, organisation and mental discipline required to spend a month hiking frozen mountains. All of which is impressive, but not as impressive as the desire to test yourself – and your relationship with your offspring – against the barren expanse of the polar extremes and the Jordanian desert.

Bayly is a serious and impressive gentleman, and he hasn’t come to parliament for personal vanity or a lack of career alternatives. He isn’t a career politician. He wants to get things done.

He has, to date, enjoyed a low profile. He isn’t big on social media and avoids the low-rent stunts so enjoyed by lesser MPs. In his 2014 maiden speech he joked about finding a book titled “Twitter for Dummies” in the parliamentary library.

He presumably didn’t read it, having only created an account last December, and clearly doesn’t see the point.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Andrew Bayly, pictured with National Leader Judith Collins and Deputy Dr Shane Reti, has been promoted to number three and now shadows Finance Minister Grant Robertson.

What he lacks in self-promotion he overcompensates for in ability, and the party has seen something in this former merchant banker because he has been promoted to number three and now shadows Grant Robertson. There is a good chance he will be the next minister of finance.

So, I wanted to know what he’d do if destiny played out in his favour. The future finance minister took the opportunity to sketch out where Robertson is going wrong fiscally and how large the structural deficit has become.

“It’s like the jaws of a crocodile,” he explained, the lower jaw is revenue and the upper jaw is spending. He drew me a diagram to outline the problem.

Bayly knows his numbers. He rattled off the capital expenditure requirements for obscure regional projects that have caught his attention and went into the minutiae on the current levels of venture capital funding.

He is a convert to the perils of global warming, having seen the effects in his polar adventures, and is almost evangelical about the opportunities our abundance of water provides.

He’s not a fan of Rogernomics. “It went too fast,” he concluded, “caused too much pain.” He acknowledged that perhaps the speed was necessary because we were broke, but Bayly isn’t an ideologue.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Bayly has no qualms about detailing exactly where Finance Minister Grant Robertson (pictured) has gone wrong.

He sees a yawning fiscal hole and wants to solve it. Not by cutting spending massively or raising taxes. “Economic growth” is his answer. To be fair, it’s every aspiring finance minister’s answer, and when I pushed for details he was cagey enough not to tip his hand to some second-tier columnist he’d only just met.

I’ll credit him for this act of wisdom but expect to see more details as the next election rolls around. Bayly is used to doing deals – big deals. I expect he knows the power of information and how to deploy it.

He is a believer in infrastructure, in big firms assisting smaller firms, and a focused effort to get our entrepreneurs to think globally. He’s also got an interventionist streak when it comes to monetary policy.

Last November, fresh into his new role, he called for Robertson to direct the Reserve Bank on how to deploy $28 billion of new lending to avoid these funds stoking the housing market.

The Prime Minister taunted back that this was reminiscent of a dangerous period in our past, presumably a reference to Sir Robert Muldoon.

Bayly wasn’t happy at what he considered a slight, especially when Robertson did pretty much what Bayly had called for last month and no one called him a Muldoonist.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff What the electorate will find in Andrew Bayly is a competent, diligent and intelligent parliamentarian willing to invest over a decade of his life in the pursuit of improving this country.

Yet when I pressed this polar explorer to describe himself politically, he again demurred. It isn’t clear that he sees himself as sitting anywhere on the political spectrum.

This will frustrate the commentariat, of which I clearly belong, as we like to put our MPs into boxes, but the wider public will not care. It will probably prove a political asset.

What the electorate will find in Andrew Bayly is a competent, diligent and intelligent parliamentarian willing to invest over a decade of his life in the pursuit of improving this country.

National has done well to recruit and retain someone of his experience and ability.

His politics are widely divergent from mine. If he assumes power, he can expect thundering columns from me denouncing his actions in the iconoclastic style that I sometimes indulge in and which are wisely ignored by those in office.

He has yet to be tested politically and I expect he will receive an initial hammering from the more experienced political operators across the aisle, those who are better at the theatre of politics than the grind of governance.

But Bayly strikes me as a quick learner who will absorb and learn from these experiences. He is still fresh to the arena and doesn’t seem the type to be daunted by a few bad days at the office.

We have been fortunate, this little nation, that since 1984 those who have held the finance role have proven themselves to be competent, pragmatic and reasonably prudent.

Bayly will sit firmly in that tradition.

* Damien Grant is a regular columnist for Stuff, and a business owner based in Auckland. He writes from a libertarian perspective and is a member of the Taxpayers’ Union but not of any political party.