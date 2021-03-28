The social welfare net is threadbare - can Grant Robertson mend it?

The bright-line test has been doubled in length and tax loopholes have been closed as the Labour Government moves on property speculators.

OPINION: Politics has become consumed with a debate about property ownership.

But those among us forced to choose between paying the rent or the power bill, may as well wish for a mortgage on the moon.

These are the people living in motels, dependent on food parcels and barely getting by between benefit payments.

After 40 years of neglect, the social welfare net has worn threadbare.

Markus Spiske/Unsplash In 2020, there was a rapid increase in the number of children in benefit households– more than 23,000.

Now that the Government has introduced a billion-dollar package to ameliorate housing inaffordability, can we expect Jacinda Ardern’s Government to follow through on her 2017 election promise to reduce inequality?

So far, the Government’s changes have been incremental, and made little dent in poverty rates that saw the United Nations rank New Zealand 35th out of the 41 richest countries.

That makes the country one of the worst places in the developed world to be a child.

Spending on welfare increased significantly last year, with the Covid-19 wage subsidy and income relief payment.

Some benefits were indexed to average wages, the minimum wage continues to rise and there was an expansion in the free school lunches programme. Most recently, there was a pledge to review Working for Families, which supports low and middle-income households.

We’ve been asking profound questions about poverty, inequality, incomes, and housing for the better part of a decade. But the economic fallout from the pandemic has exacerbated the problems of those on the breadline.

September saw the biggest quarterly increase in unemployment since 1986, record numbers of emergency food parcels were handed out and the public housing register has climbed to new heights, with more than 22,000 people waiting for a home.

And while more and more people became locked in a daily struggle to afford the most basic essentials, major recommendations on overhauling the welfare system languish in a drawer somewhere on the Beehive’s ninth floor.

So, as levels of hardship rise, is Grant Robertson wiping the dust from the cover of the Welfare Expert Advisory Group, ahead of his May Budget? So far, none of its ideas have been fully implemented.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Finance Minister Grant Robertson will deliver his fourth Budget on May 20.

One obvious way to ease the immediate cruelties of the system is to make benefit payments more generous. The 11 advisory group experts said they need to rise by 12 per cent to 47 per cent or up to $100 a week for each benefit, for recipients to meet their most basic needs.

A shake-up of relationship status rules (ie, cutting off benefits when someone finds love) would also make a significant difference to people’s lives.

Since the 1990s, users have been stigmatised and harsh criticism drowned out more positive depictions of the welfare system. Regressive austerity policies became more popular as voters clamoured for lower spending on ‘wasteful’ payments.

Charlotte Curd/Stuff For the year ended June 2020, 167,100 children lived in households with income less than 50 per cent of the median before housing costs.

Upending that narrative is difficult. It is also much harder to sell income redistribution and social policies that don’t deliver until well beyond the short-term election cycle, sometimes for more than a generation.

The current system is also a complicated layering of assistance, grants, loans and supplements which is mind-boggling to navigate and time-consuming to implement.

Unpicking all that will take considerable effort, and to be brutally honest, it is not a sexy policy to hawk to voters.

A re-invention of the social security system would be bold, even more so than recent tax changes to dampen property speculation. It’s the kind of political work that builds a legacy, but delivers few extra votes at the next election.

Labour is struggling to shake off the perception that it is paralysed by an unwillingness to relinquish its hold on the centre ground. That has replaced the ‘NZ First handbrake’ of the last term and is preventing progress on fixing the problems it inherited (child poverty, climate change, housing shortages).

Some radical moves to repair the social security net would go a long way to neutralise that criticism.