The notion we may not host the Americas Cup in New Zealand is disappointing

Team NZ Flight Controller Blair Tuke says the race that won the America's Cup was their best of the regatta.

OPINION: With all the Government money that has gone into various America’s Cup campaigns, do you think talk of taking any part of the series outside New Zealand should be scuttled and a commitment given to staying here, ensuring the country shares in the economic benefit it generates.

An MP from each side of the house gives their views.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Kaikoura MP Stuart Smith

Stuart Smith, National MP Kaikōura

Since New Zealand first won the America’s Cup in 1995 with Black Magic, sailing has been etched in our DNA.

From the dramatic upset against Oracle in 2013, to an emphatic win against Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli in 2021, New Zealanders have come to admire and respect not only the sport, but the people involved.

The notion that New Zealand may not host the Americas Cup in New Zealand is disappointing, and I’m sure many New Zealanders also feel the same way.

Lockdowns have ravaged the hospitality sector around the country, Auckland in particular have been through a variety of lock-downs over the last 12 months. But when you see supporters packing the Viaduct in their thousands, there is at least hope for these businesses.

Remember that the crowds in last month’s America’s Cup were mostly local, and if New Zealand were to have the Cup again in 2025, with our borders open, it would become a superb event attracting many from overseas.

Not only would it attract spectators though, it would provide a huge boost to our boating industry.

New Zealand has developed first-class technology, which has enabled us to have such a successful yachting team. We had numerous superyachts wanting to come to New Zealand to watch the America’s Cup last month, however the Government couldn’t get their act together and refused to allow them to enter the country. Their absence robbed New Zealanders of much-needed business in the tourism and the hospitality sectors.

But the lost opportunity is much wider than this, as many had planned to spend millions on refits and repairs of their luxury superyachts. This bungling has cost much needed work for our boat builders and associated industries and likely led to job losses.

We had the opportunity to be the only country in the world to allow some kind of tourists in, and the Government failed to capitalise on it, while letting in nannies for Hollywood actors. We cannot make the same mistake in 2025.

Economic benefits of these sporting events should not be neglected.

Team New Zealand and the New Zealand public share two very important qualities. Team work and perseverance. We have all worked together through lockdowns for over a year, and we felt rewarded when Team New Zealand shone through and defended the Cup.

The least we can expect is to be rewarded with the economic benefits of hosting the Americas Cup again in 2025.

Unknown/Supplied Arena Williams, Labour MP for Manurewa.

Arena Williams, Labour MP Manurewa

I was in my first year of primary school when New Zealand beat the odds to win the Auld Mug for the first time in 1995.

Sitting on the mat with my classmates watching a replay of the last few seconds of the fifth and final race off San Diego, when Black Magic beat the Americans, is one of my earliest memories.

Team New Zealand’s magic on the water is nation-building stuff. It’s that quintessentially Kiwi ‘can do’ attitude, and engineering prowess often disguised as a ‘number 8 wire’ mentality, that lets us punch above our weight on the world stage.

After a tough year, Team New Zealand provided us with such optimism and excitement retaining the America’s Cup in Auckland a few weeks back. Although racing in unprecedented circumstances, they nonetheless made us all very proud.

Now understandably come questions of when and where the next event will take place.

The Government has offered to help Team New Zealand prepare for its defence with around $5 million from within existing budgets. However, this support is subject to a number of conditions, including an expectation that the next event takes place in New Zealand.

RICKY WILSON The 36th America Cup Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli vs Emirates Team New Zealand Team New Zealand Win the cup

I understand planning for the next event is under way, and Team New Zealand and the Government have until the end of June to negotiate over another possible event here.

It’s worth remembering that last term the Government invested significantly in hosting, helping to meet the costs of both event infrastructure and operations.

We also granted border exemptions to syndicate teams challenging Team New Zealand when it became clear the 36th America’s Cup had the potential to be one of the largest international sporting events held since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

We knew that long after racing was over the social, economic, cultural and environmental infrastructure created for the event would be a significant asset for the country.

Some people say that Team New Zealand is at a commercial crossroads and must operate like any other professional sports team to secure revenue streams.

But I hope, even if regattas abroad still deliver a range of benefits for the New Zealand economy, Team New Zealand considers its home base among its greatest assets.

Kiwis want to continue celebrating our international reputation as a strong sailing nation. Plus we value manaakitanga and will always ensure a warm welcome for our guests.

Let’s defend the Auld Mug here at home.