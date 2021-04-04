Try as it might, the Government cannot regulate prosperity

The bright-line test has been doubled in length and tax loopholes have been closed as the Labour Government moves on property speculators.

OPINION: One of the economic lessons we are determined not to learn is that government cannot regulate prosperity. Each generation must learn, from scratch, this lesson. Helpfully, we already know the script.

A successful economy is, over time, corroded by a growing layer of restrictions. Each set of regulations imposes an unintended and unanticipated cost or outcome. This necessitates further rules and government oversight. Eventually the entire system becomes so overwhelmed that it either grinds to a halt or there is a sudden and dramatic economic liberalisation.

We last saw this in Aotearoa when Muldoon ran about the country slapping on an escalating series of controls that a determined professional class would set about to undermine, necessitating new laws, rules and a flurry of proclamations.

domain.com.au Changes to the tax rules around housing investments have prompted many to speculate that rents will rise.

It all came crashing down in 1984 and the incoming left-wing government was overwhelmed by events and the great liberalisation was unleashed.

READ MORE:

* Don't vilify home-buyers, just get on and build more houses

* Here's why tenants shouldn't worry about housing changes

* Here's why rental controls aren’t the answer

* Are speculators really the problem? Isn't it the lack of houses?



Grant Robertson was just 13 when Messrs Douglas, Prebble et al wrenched New Zealand out of the economic soviet bloc and, reading his Maiden Speech from 2008, he was not impressed.

“Through the late 1980s and into the 1990s, I became distressed at the direction I saw government take. The unfettered, market-knows-best, laissez-faire, user-pays philosophy did untold damage to my community.”

Now Robertson is at the helm and, like many of his generation, he observed the pain of the reforms without having an emotive connection to the period that preceded it. Knowing the history that made the liberalisation inevitable counts for less than the endured life experience. We are shaped by our lives and not what we learn in Economics 101.

RNZ Property investors have been vocal in their opposition to new housing policy announced by the government, and say rent hikes are an inevitable consequence.

So it is not a surprise to see Robertson and his cabinet colleagues wanting to use the enormous power at their disposal to improve the lives of their fellow citizens, and the crisis du jour is house pricing.

And yet every turn of the lever has multiple effects, and many of them are unpleasant. We are a long way from the micromanagement of Sir Robert and even further than the malevolent economic policies that has reduced Venezuela to eating their zoo animals, but we are heading in that direction, and the speed is accelerating.

The changes to the tax rules around housing investments prompted several property industry figures to speculate that rents would rise.

In reaction, some form of price control on rental increases has been floated and Robertson has been diligent not to unequivocally quash the speculation, which is perhaps the only speculation he can actually quash.

Robertson now finds himself in the same bind that Sir Robert enjoyed in the early 1980s when his attempt to set interest rates by regulating the banks was defeated by lawyers facilitating lending and borrowing between their clients.

By tinkering with the cost of owning housing, which comes on top of legislation on the quality of rental accommodation and more rules making it harder to evict tenants, the Government is finding that the cost of renting is rising.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Finance Minister Grant Robertson was just 13 when Messrs Douglas, Prebble et al wrenched New Zealand out of the economic soviet bloc, and he was not impressed.

An obvious answer, if you believe that the state has a moral duty to help the less fortunate, is to pass a law stopping rents from going up. There is now a groundswell of support for this policy so, quite possibly, it will come to pass.

This will create further problems. Some of them we can anticipate, such as landlords being picky about who they rent to and tenants in rent-controlled housing being reluctant to move. Other unintended consequences we will have to discover. These will then necessitate new commands from Wellington, creating more attempts at evasion and so the process will continue.

An excellent example is the new accounting advice that began to circulate within hours of Robertson’s announcement removing the tax deductibility for interest on residential property investments. Private firms can borrow cash, nominally for working capital, and treat the interest as a taxable expense. Meanwhile, the company or some entity associated with it purchases a property with the money previously tied up for working capital.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff By tinkering with the cost of owning housing, which comes on top of legislation on the quality of rental accommodation and more rules making it harder to evict tenants, the Government is finding that the cost of renting is rising.

The net tax effect is the same as the current rules, defeating the spirit if not the letter of Robertson’s new edict. To prevent this, the IRD will need intrusive audits to determine what new borrowing was being used for, some highly contested litigation and a few directors charged with a crime to send a clear message.

This trend did not start with the current government. The bright-line test for capital gains on real estate was introduced by the last government. John Key’s administration was also responsible for ratcheting up minimum wages that has been extended further, as well as the Anti-Money Laws and a slew of other irritating and unproductive costs on business.

But this regime is expanding the regulatory state in new and disturbing ways.

Iain McGregor/Stuff For all of John Key’s failings, he never appeared to forget that it was the engine of business that drove prosperity.

Taxes are going up.

Foreign investment is being more rigorously controlled and enforced.

New restrictions designed to reduce carbon emissions are coming.

Every action has an equal and opposite reaction. For all of Key’s many, many failings, he never appeared to forget it was the engine of business that drove prosperity and that it was possible to overload that engine so badly it would stall.

This is an insight the current regime seems not to understand. They are operating on an assumption that those who propel our economy will continue to produce indefinitely no matter how badly they are restricted.

Stuff Damien Grant

They are wrong. The businesses, entrepreneurs, financiers and investors who are essential to maintaining our quality of life will all react to the new restrictive environment. Some changes will be large, some firms will fail. Other developments will be incremental: investments will not be made, staff not employed and opportunities lost.

Few of these will be notable, but the collective impact is that we will be a poorer nation as a result, our economy will underperform and, over time, we will slide further away from our potential until, at some point, we will begin to resemble a Polish shipyard.

* Damien Grant is a regular columnist for Stuff, and a business owner based in Auckland. He writes from a libertarian perspective and is a member of the Taxpayers’ Union but not of any political party.