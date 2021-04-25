Entangled in Five Eyes: Guarded in stealth, an alliance it is not

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has reiterated New Zealand's position on the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing arrangement, in a press conference with her Australian counterpart, Marise Payne.

OPINION: We are not in an alliance with the United States. This wasn’t our decision. After David Lange made it clear that he was not going to allow a US navy ship that might be nuclear powered into our ports, Washington pulled the plug on our membership of ANZUS.

This is their right. The Americans are not obligated to be our allies and if we elect to poke them in the eye, well, we are big enough to understand the risks. But let there be no ambiguity here; they dropped us, we didn’t walk away.

There was a partial thaw in 2007, but the status remains; we are very, very good friends with Uncle Sam, maybe even friends with some undefined benefits, but we are not in a formal relationship with defined rights.

We are, however, entangled with something called Five Eyes. Five Eyes is a rather ill-defined agreement with its origins in American and British collaboration at Bletchley Park during World War II and the made-for-movie drama of cracking the German’s military codes. We were invited to participate in 1956, along with our Canadian and Australian colleagues.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will meet with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the coming weeks.

Exactly what we are obligated to do under this agreement is unclear. This is reasonable; it is all secret-spy stuff after all. It is hard to conduct covert operations in daylight. However, what we do know is that Five Eyes exists for the collection and dissemination of intelligence.

There is no obligation to defend other parties in the event of an attack. There are no joint military exercises. Whatever Five Eyes is, an alliance it is not.

Maybe it should be and perhaps some would like this rather informal relationship enhanced in the years to come; but if Aotearoa is to enter into alliances then this needs to be done openly, with public discussion and preferably the ratification of parliament.

Nonetheless, in recent years Five Eyes has been upgraded by stealth. Joint communiques have been issued, some including New Zealand, and some not.

What was in the shadows has been brought into the light; thanks in part due to Edward Snowden and Nicky Hager.

All well and good. We share a common history and many shared values with the other Five Eyes members and have a number of common interests. However, in recent weeks Wellington has come under some criticism for failing to fall into line with the other members in criticism of China.

Former Australian Foreign Minister Alexander Downer was referring to our perceived disengagement when he called the arrangement “Four eyes and a wink”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, pictured with Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta, is adamant that New Zealand’s new reticence about issuing statements via the Five Eyes alliance is not a backdown to China.

This criticism is misguided. Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta declared herself unhappy at the “expanding remit” of the partnership. She is right to be concerned.

Five Eyes should not be used as a back-door means of creating an alliance without an informed public debate. Alliances, for those whose knowledge of history extends further than the domestically focussed blancmange served up by our state education sector, come with risks as well as benefits. Sometimes they involve sending our children to die in other people’s wars; the public has a right to be consulted.

I love America; land of the free with her bottomless pits of coffee and napalm. Alas, its foreign policy in recent decades has been an ongoing series of unproductive conflicts that has left that great nation exhausted, broke and in the process of decline.

China is in the ascendancy; at least for now. We have seen empires come and go. We were part of one ourselves not so long ago. There isn’t any reason to believe that the Chinese Communist Party has some magic that will make them immune from decline, but for the moment we live in the shadow of an awakening dragon.

I am not excited about Beijing replacing Washington as the world’s only superpower and some of their domestic policies can best be described as questionable. The United States has designated the treatment of the Uyghurs as genocide. I am unsure if I agree, the precision of words matter and genocide has a very specific meaning, but whatever is happening in Western China is something that warrants condemnation.

And in one of her first public statements as Foreign Minister, Mahuta did just that. She restated her position as recently as last week in conjunction with the Australians, declaring that there was “..clear evidence of severe human rights abuses...”, including detentions, forced labour and sterilisations.

The Prime Minister has claimed that she has raised the issue with the Chinese leadership in person, and we have no reason to disbelieve her.

There is a lot to chastise Beijing over. The drama in Hong Kong adds to the misdeeds in Tibet and the periodic sabre waving in the general direction of Taiwan. China is a malign actor on the world stage. However, if you want my opinion, and if you have read this far I assume that you do, China is less inclined to send troops and drones into places where they are unwanted than the Americans have been.

China’s history under communism has been incomprehensibly savage for her domestic population. The Great Leap Forward and the Cultural Revolution are two of the greatest crimes in human history. The ruling party has never disavowed those programmes nor the man who oversaw them.

We should never lose sight of the inherent evil of totalitarian regimes and never resile from our obligation to speak up for those who are unable to do so for themselves. Yet we must do this as a free, sovereign and unaligned power ourselves; not as a reluctant partner of an informal intelligence agreement masquerading as an alliance.