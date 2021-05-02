Here's your problem, National: You need to take your leader seriously

OPINION: Around 400,000 formerly blue voters abandoned National at the last election. If recent opinion polling can be trusted, they have not come back.

National’s review of why this happened is out, and a sanitised version has been released to the public. The report wants the party to focus on diversity and recruitment. Both recommendations fail to address the party's malaise.

Kevin Stent/Stuff National Party spokesperson for Health Shane Reti at the announcement of his party’s health policy.

National does not have a diversity problem, and even if it does, it does not matter.

I do not care about the racial make-up of any political party. Neither, I suspect, do most Māori, given that the Māori Party only collected 33,000 party votes.

READ MORE:

* Judith Collins says National 'don't believe in quotas' as party considers measures to increase diversity

* Christopher Luxon discounts party leadership ambitions during Timaru visit

* Judith Collins lashes DHB overhaul as too much Wellington bureaucracy, and a 'separatist model'

* National Party will meet in June for special conference on constitutional changes

* The clearest signal yet that Collins feels under leadership pressure

* Judith Collins confirms National will run candidates in Māori seats next election



Indeed, the last time National was polling in the forties it was buoyed by widespread Pākehā support, despite being led by two individuals with Māori heritage. If National believes that dragging Shane Reti around to every photo shoot is going to boost its support among those who identify as Māori, it has a shockingly low opinion of the Māori electorate.

National can embrace the Treaty if it will make it feel better, but diversity isn’t its problem.

The other big idea – recruitment of better candidates – is equally misguided.

Attracting high-profile ambitious people who assume Edmund Burke wrote a cookbook is how the party got into the mess in the first place. John Key, the man who led National through eight wasted years, was a high-profile ‘get’ who achieved nothing. He shouldn’t be the role model for the party that wants to improve the lives of those fortunate to make these islands their home.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff ACT Party leader David Seymour, centre, and deputy leader Brooke van Velden, right.

If National wants to understand why it is failing, it needs to look to the resurgent ACT Party. ACT has a clear objective: it wants New Zealand to have the best public policy in the world. It views politics through this lens.

Last week, its deputy leader introduced a bill to recognise what is happening in China’s Xinjiang province is genocide, while her leader has been giving speeches to packed regional halls on free speech. ACT believes in something and is busy telling people about it.

ACT’s new MPs are disciplined. They stick to the script. More importantly, they have a script to stick to. They know why they are in parliament and they are a political movement with an agenda. National resembles a wool sack of feral cats.

National needs to articulate a coherent political ideology. It doesn’t need to do this for the electorate; the populace do not care. It needs to do this to instil some discipline and a sense of purpose, as well as attracting candidates who want to achieve policy wins during their time in parliament rather than accumulate honorifics.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF National leader Judith Collins pictured with Tasman District Council Mayor Tim King and National List MP Nick Smith at 'The Fields' housing development near Richmond.

Historically, National has identified itself as opposition to Labour. Given how destructive conservatives believe the economic and social policies of many past Labour governments are, this can be seen as a noble cause. However, even in this their MPs have been failing.

Last month, Collins was getting some traction on her criticism of the stalling travel bubble with Australia. Almost as soon as she began to pick up steam she was side-lined with a leak over a caucus vote on, of all things, the administration of fluoride by local councils.

National keeps shooting itself in the back, if you will forgive the imagery. And it is doing this because it has too many senior members who are more focused on their ambitions than on a political agenda.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National MP Andrew Bayly is the MP for Port Waikato.

That brings us back to Judith Collins. Now, I am not a fan of the current National leader. I have been highly critical of both her political beliefs and her actions as leader.

But none of the other feral cats in the wool sack are willing to do any more than undermine her leadership, probably out of boredom. Which means National is stuck with Collins for the foreseeable future, possibly up to the next election.

It is time for National to take its leader seriously.

She inherited a party in a death spiral, with voters and donors having lost interest. Under impossible circumstances and with a fratricidal caucus against the most popular prime minister in our nation’s history, she kept her cool. Resilience is a vastly underrated talent. Collins has it.

She also wrote a book. I know this isn’t that uncommon, but many of those undermining her do not appear to have even read one. Writing requires discipline. I respect this.

She has, in Andrew Bayly, a competent if still unknown lieutenant who has been quietly winning over the boardrooms and, rumour has it, helping restore the finances of the party. This will matter in 2023.

Despite being heavily handicapped by the circumstances of her ascension, she performed better than Bill English did against incumbent Helen Clark in 2002. This comparison should give her detractors pause. Had it not been for the reckless stupidity of the debacle in Auckland Central and the unhelpful contributions of Denise Lee’s email, she’d have kept a few more MPs in office.

Collins deserves the opportunity to show what she can do. To achieve this, she needs the united backing of her colleagues. Currently, she is fighting a war on two fronts and tenaciously holding her ground. I’d like to see what she could achieve if the Lilliputians in her caucus would cut away the ropes.

What do you think National needs to do to win back blue voters? Leave a comment below.

In order to cement her position, however, Collins needs to do more than score cheap tactical points against the government or her internal opponents. It is time for the Papakura MP to give both her party and the lost 400,000 the motivation to follow her, not just a reason to reject Labour.

It is time for Collins to show the nation and her party that she is not an accidental leader keeping the seat warm until the anointed one, whoever that is (and we all know who he thinks he is), takes his rightful place.

* Damien Grant is a regular columnist for Stuff, and a business owner based in Auckland. He writes from a libertarian perspective and is a member of the Taxpayers’ Union but not of any political party.