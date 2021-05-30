How Labour's Budget story is designed as an epic trilogy

OPINION: Reading a great trilogy is a delight. There’s continuity and change, but the characters and story that first gripped you only grow in your imagination. Labour will be hoping for a similar effect from voters after writing the first of what its author labels a Budget trilogy.

Labour’s political narrative is now well-established and its leading character is wildly popular. Freed from their origin story or prequel, being selected to form a government in 2017, Labour is now establishing its own distinctive narrative.

Well mostly, because Budget 2021 did include two items carried over from the coalition prequel: Continuing rail investment and the Scott Base redevelopment.

Be that as it may, one can detect two narrative arcs from the trilogy’s initial offering. The first is to firmly shore up its base to reinforce to these voters that this is a traditional Labour Government, closer in intent to the First than the heretical Fourth.

The Minister of Finance even set his Budget against the darkest days of yore, when a villainous Ruth Richardson unleashed a fiscal austerity plague, damaging workers and beneficiaries and scarring our previously fair lands.

With a villain identified, raising benefit levels assumed the greatest prominence in the early retelling of the budget. “At last, a Labour Government,” breathed left-leaning supporters, relieved after rising unease about an unshackled Labour not doing enough to address inequality.

There was a muted response from centre-right voters, many of whom kept their jobs through the wage subsidy, so think it’s “fair enough” that others less fortunate also get their reward from our shared sacrifice.

And that’s the second meta-narrative that will dominate the entire trilogy: Covid-19. The ‘Team of Five Million’ is hanging together because of the pandemic even as the announcements leading into the Budget, and the document itself, carved the team up in politically orthodox ways.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The Minister of Finance even set his Budget against the narrative of a previous story.

Labour’s significant innovation is the immigration reset, announced pre-Budget, as both intended ends and programme means are set to change. Even social insurance is a more instrumental adaptation than innovation because while the programme means will change, the desired ends – providing temporary relief to those losing employment – have not.

Ministers not invited to make Budget bids face two-and-a-half years of jawboning in-and-outside Parliament, arguing progress but armed with only a sinking lid to effect change.

The only political clouds Labour face is when one of their plotlines confounds the meta-narrative of Covid recovery.

Thus, the biggest storm followed Labour’s pay freeze announcement because nurses, teachers and police were viewed as heroes, fighting on the front lines against the plague, keeping the rest of us safe. Labour quickly began melting the freeze after recognising their plot device’s mistake.

The plot development in second and third instalments of the trilogy will try to skilfully position Labour ever closer to the median voter, so will shift rightward.

The next chapter will elevate climate change for there were scant words in the Budget, despite a declared climate emergency in the shire.

Money is provided for a form of ‘Feebate’ scheme but, one suspects, Labour is finding the devil is in the policy detail.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern poses with staff members based at Scott Base, New Zealand's only Antarctic research station. The government has committed $344 million to rebuild New Zealand's home in Antarctica, Scott Base as part of Budget 2021.

The version(s) presented during the prequel coalition had two problems; inequity, with one official’s line still vivid; it (the feebate scheme) provided a “double benefit” for urban car owners and a “double burden” for everyone else. The scheme was more graduated than that, to be fair, but the carbon burden did disproportionally impact the poor.

The second problem was that rural and some trade vehicle owners had little to no choice in replacing their existing purpose-built vehicles. Those twin headaches make policy design tricky.

Plotlines around housing affordability, climate change, and reducing child poverty will weave through the second and third parts of Labour’s wellbeing trilogy.

The other we’ll hear is ‘balance.’ It was repeated ad nauseam on Budget Day and by 2023 it will be the dominant trope. By then a clamour for faster-paced change will be back, giving the gloriously impotent Greens its chance to win leverage.

National and ACT will employ some variation of the road to hell being paved with (the PM’s) good intentions (but her government’s non-delivery), but it’s hell nonetheless.

Labour will be confident it will still command the centre, and provide balance against extremes, by asking voters for a further strong mandate to continue making progress towards its wellbeing objectives.

Its chief risk before 2023 is if that the meta-narrative, Covid recovery, changes for the worse. Stripped of that power, counter-narratives will have more fertile ground to take hold, and because there are several issues bubbling close to the surface don’t rule out sudden plot twists before the trilogy is complete.

Jon Johansson was a long-time political scientist at Victoria University and chief of staff to deputy prime minister Winston Peters in the Labour-New Zealand First coalition government.