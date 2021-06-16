We deserve an honest Government who can deliver free, frank and fast information

Redacted - how OIA information is stripped out, frustrating the public and journalists trying to get to the heart of an issue. (Video first published March 2019).

OPINION: Control and manipulation of information that was bad under National has worsened under Labour, journalists say.

The number of spin doctors has skyrocketed, yet the release of information continues to be so slow the Ombudsman has to step in repeatedly. Why are governments, of both political hues, so determined to thwart transparency.

An MP from each side of the house gives their views.

Stuart Smith, National MP Kaikōura

It should probably come as no surprise that Labour is failing on their promises. There is an array of examples from Kiwibuild, to light rail down Dominion road, and one of the slowest vaccine rollouts in the OECD.

This Government is not meeting the standard set by themselves, let alone New Zealanders.

But despite the Prime Minister’s promise that her Government would be the most open and transparent in history, they have in fact proved to be obstructive and opaque.

It seems the Prime Minister and her Ministers have forgotten who pays their salaries, who keeps their Ministries and departments running, and who they are actually meant to serve; the taxpayer.

As taxpayers, we are all entitled to know what is happening within the Ministries and what documents Ministers are reading and signing because they affect us all.

Policies and the direction the Government wants to take are moulded by these documents. Journalists, opposition MPs and taxpayers should be able to have access to them, so that we can hold the Government to account as is our right.

Public service salaries have increased by $1.3 billion in just three years. To put this into perspective that is $300 million more than the nine years National was in Government. Yet with all of these new public servants we are getting less and less information about what our Government is doing.

Agencies are required to respond to an Official Information Act (OIA) request within 20 working days. I have had over 75 percent of my OIA requests extended, with one Government agency extending the request by 45 working days.

The fact that it takes an agency 65 working days to find information within their own group is frankly nonsensical and is an abuse of democracy.

Even when OIA requests are returned, they are largely redacted and provide very little information. There is no use in Members of Parliament or media receiving OIAs when all that we are able to see are titles and no substantive information.

The media have long been an important pillar in a democracy and they should have the capacity and freedom to report on political issues. That becomes incredibly difficult if they fail to get timely and fulsome information, in fact it leaves them with little more than press releases to report on.

New Zealanders deserve an honest, open and transparent Government who can deliver free and frank information even when it is not in their best interests. It is the way democracy works, and if we do not uphold the conventions and values of that democracy, then we are failing New Zealanders.

Arena Williams, Labour MP Manurewa

Journalists play a vital role in sharing the stories that keep New Zealanders informed and engaged, as well as supporting a healthy democracy by holding voices of influence to account.

Since taking office this government has demonstrated a commitment to improving openness and transparency. We want to help journalists do their job.

Regarding official information requests, in the six months to December last year, government agencies responded to 24,631 (or 97.2 per cent of) requests on time.

In the six years the Public Service Commission has been collecting this data, there’s been an overall improvement in the timeliness of responses.

In June 2016, for example, under the previous government, only 91.1 per cent of official information requests were completed on time.

And this general improvement has been in the context of a 27 per cent increase in the volume of requests.

Last term within just a couple of months the Government had released all briefings to incoming ministers. For the first time all of this information was available at once in a single location.

Nine months later the Government announced that all Cabinet papers would be proactively released no more than 30 business days after a Cabinet decision.

Next the Government announced that all ministers would begin proactively releasing details of their internal and external meetings on a monthly basis.

We also published an action plan to deliver on our commitments under the Open Government Partnership. Through public consultation New Zealanders had provided hundreds of ideas about how to make government more open, accountable and responsive. This action plan was about accepting the challenge to do better.

Many people have put the success of our COVID response down to strong leadership, clear communication, and public trust.

I can only speak to my personal experience, but I know hearing daily from ministers and senior health officials over lockdown gave me comfort in what was otherwise an uncertain time.

Since then regular media briefings have continued, ministers’ offices remain accessible, and the House is sitting again, which brings with it another layer of scrutiny.

There have also been changes to Standing Orders to improve engagement between select committees and ministers and strengthen accountability.

Labour is committed to building a just and inclusive society. That means bringing citizens and government closer together, and overcoming the cynicism or indifference some people may feel toward the systems of government. I think we’re making good progress.