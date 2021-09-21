A measure of relief for Auckland, but Waikato was let down

Auckland under level 4 lockdown: They lasted well and earned the step-down status to level 3.

EDITORIAL: Lockdowns do have a best-before date and things turn seriously sour if they’re extended beyond that.

Auckland has reached that state and the Government had little option other than to acknowledge it with Monday’s decision to drop it to alert level 3 from midnight on Tuesday.

This affords that beleagured community only a measure of relief, but anything less would have been a bitter blow indeed.

The point has been reached where the rest of the country couldn’t reasonably require more of Aucklanders. Much as we might want to encourage them to hold out longer, a pat on the back’s not much use when you’re on your knees.

It’s undeniable there are risks involved, but there were also risks in failing to identify a point where level 4 status has delivered what’s realistically gettable.

An illusory level 4, one that persists as an official level but is porous out there in the community, is perilously close to being the worst of both worlds.

The lockdown hasn’t prevailed on every front, but it has prevented the sort of rampant escalation of community infection that we’d otherwise have suffered.

And it hasn’t simply postponed the inevitable. It bought time for what proved an impressive increase in vaccinations, albeit still not enough for the unalloyed relief of epidemiologists and disease modellers.

The Government a week ago gave Auckland an “in principle’’ indication that a drop to level 3 on Tuesday evening was on the cards, all going well.

Nobody can pretend everything went well.

The hardest news on Monday was for an area of the Waikato near the Auckland border, which now faces a “bespoke’’ set of restrictions that essentially return those who live or work there to level 4 status.

This was the right call for the circumstances, but the circumstances appear shameful.

There can only be real anger in the Waikato at the manner in which it has been exposed – an Auckland prisoner who’d been on remand was bailed to be with his family outside the level 4 boundary. And that’s where the prisoner infected household members and, in turn, a Mangatangi school.

Waikato leaders are fully entitled to their anger.

Whether this was a failure of adherence to the rules at some level, or of the rules themselves, this was a situation that should not have arisen and must be prevented from happening again.

Monday’s decision doesn’t mean that nothing has changed for the rest of us on level 2, where indoor gatherings can now double in size to 100.

If anything, the increased freedoms further north mean the environment is even less forgiving when it comes to any failure to uphold the rules that still, emphatically, apply.

People are free to disagree about whether the announcement was a good call or a bad one, but the fact remains that you can screw up the safety of yourself, your family, community and country every bit as badly at level 2 as you can at level 4.

If we’re slack on our use of the full suite of protections required – vaccination, testing, masking, contact tracing, social distancing, hygiene – then we are sucked straight back into the spiralling descent that nobody wants.