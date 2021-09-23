This level 3, we face a tough question: What is the new normal?

Auckland will move to level 3 at 11:59pm Tuesday night, while the rest of NZ will stay at level 2, the Prime Minister has announced.

OPINION: The coffee smells stronger at level 3.

Walking back home on Wednesday morning, with two proper coffees in hand, the smoky aroma of chocolate and coffee beans pushed its way through my mask and brought back the memories. I don’t want to say it smelled like freedom, no. We’re only at alert level 3 in Auckland.

The smell reminded me of every other time we’ve been in alert levels two and three. These coffee runs are some of the most exciting parts of the day during heightened alert level times. They take me along fairly quiet city streets, but it isn’t so quiet that it’s eerie, like at level 4. It’s peaceful, almost, and in the past these alert level shifts have been enough to eliminate Covid-19.

So, the familiar fragrance and the level 3 walk – when the birds are still able to drown out the sound of cars – has a tinge of hope as well.

But on Tuesday night, our last at level 4 after more than a month, it didn’t feel all that hopeful.

Covid-19 has spread despite the strictest lockdown requirement being placed on our biggest city.

David White/Stuff A young couple manage a kiss through their masks in the Auckland CBD during Covid-19 alert level four.

Many believe the Government is effectively giving up on the “elimination” strategy. Others insist we’re still on the right path.

I understand the decision. Level 4 has an expiry date, and we had reached it.

The virus continues to spread, albeit on a fairly small scale. Given the chance to spread, however, Delta roars like a wildfire.

Epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker and modeller Shaun Henry both say there is hope this virus can be eliminated at alert level 3. The keyword: possible.

During alert level 4, the virus spread in at least three Auckland-based gangs. It’s hard to control a group of people brought together by their rejection of the law. As to closing essential workplaces, well, we need food.

The prime minister says level 4 wasn’t a failure. She says it stopped thousands of people catching the virus. It also led to record vaccination rates.

While the possibility remains that Covid-19 can be completely removed from Auckland at this lower alert level, it does not mean that’s likely. Baker said it was more likely we’d see case numbers grow.

Hendy explained that, at alert level 3, there was more risk of a “high spreading event”. Construction sites were brimming with fluoro vests on Wednesday morning.

Only time will tell if this virus can be stamped out. It seems there is now little more that can be done.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF National Party leader Judith Collins speaks to Stuff's chief political reporter Henry Cooke about the Delta outbreak.

The Opposition changed its approach, with leader Judith Collins saying the Government should rule out ever reusing level 4.

Many in Auckland will agree. It seems we have done our best, yet we have been unable to completely stamp out the virus. Equally, it appeared unlikely that continuing on the level 4 path would do much more. It is impossible to know for sure.

Collins also noted we were promised a “short and sharp” lockdown. While that’s true for the South Island and most of the North, it was the longest lockdown of the pandemic for Auckland.

Trust in the power of this alert level system has waned, and thus its effectiveness has as well.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff Cars lined up at Lincoln Rd McDonald's in Auckland, after the store opened at 12.30am, earlier than expected.

We hope for the best during level 3, but the conversation must urgently turn what new tools we should use to fight Covid-19.

It appears the blunt lockdown simply was not enough to quickly or effectively eliminate the Delta variant.

The Ministry of Health must bear some blame for this. Its use of contact tracing tools has been abysmal. Its contact tracers were not asking those with Covid-19 to share their Bluetooth tracing IDs.

Bluetooth tracing has been essential for other nations and, used properly, would notify everyone who had been near a Covid-19 case within an hour of their infection being confirmed.

Bluetooth tracing was added to the NZ Covid Tracer​ app in December, yet it appears health staff didn’t know how it worked.

Another tool relied upon by other nations is the vaccine passport. Well, the ministry says they won’t be released until the end of the year. No rush.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says 80 per cent of Auckland is vaccinated.

To the ministry’s credit, level 4 saw a rapid vaccine roll-out. Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says 80 per cent of Aucklanders have had at least one vaccination.

This gives the city a good shot at surviving with the virus, if need be. However, it’s unclear if the country is comfortable with this.

Personally, I’m uncomfortable “learning to live” with Covid-19, despite being vaccinated. I also don’t trust basic lockdowns to solve this crisis. New tools are needed for the new variant, but they failed to arrive in time for Delta.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Glenn McConnell is a journalist, student, and fortnightly columnist for Stuff.

New Zealand’s overconfidence in our ability to stamp out Covid-19 has meant we are not prepared to fight the new challenges. We haven’t invested in new ideas, nor have we had tough discussions about our willingness to give up some privacy, or freedoms, to allow for more effective suppression of the virus.

Professor Des Gorman says the public has been excluded from these discussions, but their buy-in is essential.

This leaves us simply hoping for the best. Unlike previous visits to level 3, I’m far from hopeful.

