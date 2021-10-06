Every year, like clockwork, officials tell us we need to tighten up our alcohol laws

Passing judgement on the coping mechanisms of others during lockdown helps no one, and anger towards people buying liquor only serves to further isolate them.

OPINION: Health authorities say New Zealand has a problem drinking culture and lockdown has worsened it.

They want an overhaul of the law for sale and supply of liquor, with tougher restrictions.

Do you think we have a booze problem, and what should Parliament do to tackle it?

An MP from each side of the house gives their views.

Unknown/Supplied Arena Williams, Labour MP for Manurewa.

Arena Williams, Labour MP Manurewa

I want to start by acknowledging how hard the latest lockdown has been on people, particularly for Māori and Pāsifika communities that have been rattled by cases and contacts and the necessary isolation that follows.

Passing judgement on the coping mechanisms of others during lockdown helps no one, and anger towards people buying liquor only serves to further isolate them. However, there is evidence of a problem among some families in Auckland, which we cannot ignore.

The Salvation Army has published two briefings since the Delta outbreak began, describing food insecurity, financial hardship, housing need and addictions. The most recent of these briefings included a focus on Auckland.

Staff reported a spike in calls to their services, and in their view alcohol was a contributing factor. They described some families going without kai and household essentials, because other needs were being prioritised and occasionally food banks couldn’t plug the gap.

The Salvation Army is understandably concerned about the misuse of alcohol in our communities, and I know the Minister of Justice is too. That’s why he’s looking to review the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act, which heavily influences alcohol access and availability.

I understand initial scoping of the review will begin later this parliamentary term, and the proposed timing and scope of the review will be subject to Cabinet consideration and approval, noting the already full Ministry of Justice work programme.

This Government has demonstrated its commitment to Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and I know any review of alcohol regulation will be consistent with that; incorporating the views of Māori through effective and meaningful engagement.

I’ve observed in Manurewa that school boards, kindergartens, local police, and even other business owners are keen to have their say. My hope is that we can strike a better balance between meeting the needs of the alcohol industry and community.

While local people don’t want to punish the small business owners behind bottle stores and pubs, there is certainly no desire to see liquor sold next to the school gate, or late opening hours leading to antisocial behaviour in our neighbourhoods.

Of course we must encourage people who drink alcohol to do so responsibly, and to seek help when they need it. But I look forward to having a national conversation about how we can create healthier environments; make it easier for people to make healthy choices, particularly when times are tough.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Kaikōura MP Stuart Smith

Stuart Smith, National MP Kaikōura

In 1918, they closed bars across the country at six o’clock, in an attempt to curb the drinking problem. The idea was that if we shut the supply of alcohol off, people simply won’t drink.

Unsurprisingly trying to suppress New Zealanders from drinking alcohol turned into the six o’clock swill, where patrons would drink as much alcohol as they could before six o’clock resulting in all sorts of problems including domestic violence and cementing a binge drinking culture.

They say that those who don’t understand and appreciate history are doomed to repeat it, and it seems as though public health officials haven’t taken a history lesson lately, because trying to suppress what and when people can drink simply will not work.

It seems that these public health officials spend their entire careers telling us what we can and can’t drink, when we should exercise and when we should sleep. But what we really need from them is to focus on getting us out of this pandemic and prepare adequately so that we can respond better to the next pandemic than the current fiasco we are all paying for.

It also seems though that some of these officials have not bothered to look at the latest Government figures on alcohol consumption. Statistics New Zealand have reported that alcohol available for sale which is a proxy for consumption, has actually decreased over many years, even when our population has increased.

I agree that times have changed, and the likes of alcohol delivery and click and collect pose new challenges in the sale and supply of alcohol. We should investigate ways to ensure that those underage cannot purchase alcohol through the likes of home delivery in a lockdown environment.

However the drinking age is set at 18, and public health officials and politicians should not meddle in individual freedoms of adults who can make decisions for themselves.

Last week Sir John Key told the nation that ruling by fear does not work. The same holds true for the likes of alcohol and tobacco, you only need to look at the graphic images on tobacco products which are simply not as effective as officials had led us to believe.

There are always people out there for who alcohol is problem, but for most it is not. Every year, like clockwork, officials come out and tell us we need to tighten up our alcohol laws. But regulation in this space has seldom worked, and just as in 1918 when they shut bars at six o’clock, it could well make the problem worse.