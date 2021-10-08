Covid-19: Delta is coming, get vaccinated now - Judith Collins

OPINION: New Zealand is now at a point where our elimination strategy is coming to an end.

We saw this when the Government moved Auckland out of Level 4 despite having a heap of unlinked Covid-19 cases. In just two weeks of Level 3 case numbers grew, and we now also have cases moving through the Waikato.

For anyone who is still yet to be vaccinated, it’s important this simple fact sinks in.

Either in the next few weeks, in a month, or maybe a little later, New Zealand will have Covid-19 moving to every corner of our country.

National Party leader Judith Collins on vaccine certificates and Auckland's level 3 rule changes.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Auckland trapped between an old strategy that no longer works, and an abyss

* Covid-19 in Aotearoa has been a tale of the haves and have-nots

* Covid-19 vaccine dos and don'ts: Can I drink after the jab, or go to the gym?



When this happens, if you are not vaccinated, you will probably get Covid-19.

You will probably get sick. You will go through weeks of severe pain. You could face long-term health issues such as chronic fatigue. If your lungs are damaged you may forever find it hard to exercise or work.

And Covid could kill you.

If you get vaccinated you might face a day or so of discomfort. If you don’t, there is a risk of death.

That is the equation you face.

Yet, there are other reasons to get vaccinated. Scientists haven’t yet worked out the specific dose for children under 12.

This will happen soon, but until it does, you owe it to kids who can’t get vaccinated to get vaccinated, to slow the transmission. To give kids the chance to be protected.

New Zealand has been relatively slow to join the global vaccination train. Our Government stood back for a long time saying other countries needed it more.

If we had vaccinated more people earlier it would have meant Delta spread more slowly when it got here and our current outbreak would have been eradicated with a much shorter lockdown. Now we are unfortunately in the space of using vaccines to slow transmission after Delta is already here.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Judith Collins says Covid-19 will move into every corner of the country.

But if we all go out and get vaccinated now it will mean less time in lockdown and a sooner return to a life without border restrictions.

Life under lockdown is tough in Tāmaki Makaurau right now, and especially in vulnerable communities throughout South Auckland, including my electorate of Papakura.

Every day I hear from people from my electorate and throughout Tāmaki Makaurau who are struggling, both with the lockdown and getting clear, informed information about the vaccine.

Let’s be clear, the vaccine could save your life. It could save the lives of your whānau.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF A huge turn out at the Vodafone Events Centre as thousands of families queue to get vaccinated in Auckland on Wednesday.

If vaccines seem a bit new and a bit scary, be assured that, worldwide, over six billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines have already been safely administered. Covid-19 vaccines are new, but billions of people have received them, so we can be confident they are safe.

Far from being fearful of this speed, we should celebrate it. It is no exaggeration to say the speed at which the Covid-19 vaccine was developed is one of the greatest human achievements of all time, already saving millions of lives worldwide.

You may hear a lot about how Britain has lifted lockdowns and is suffering large numbers of cases. But be aware that in Britain Covid-19 is now a disease of the unvaccinated.

In the six months from January to July, while Britain was rolling out its vaccine, over 50,000 Brits tragically died from Covid-19. That’s about the same as the entire population of Nelson.

But of these 50,000 people, less than one in every 100 were fully vaccinated.

The British data shows the vaccinated are much less likely to get the virus and, if they do, the symptoms are much milder.

For the small number of people in Britain who have been fully vaccinated and died, the average age is 84. In other words, even a mild illness can be risky towards the end of our lives.

Alberto Pezzali/AP Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, watches as a woman receive her Covid-19 vaccine, as he visits a vaccination centre at the StoneX Stadium, home of the rugby club Saracens, in North London.

In New Zealand’s outbreak the data is also clear. Just 3 per cent of all positive cases have been fully vaccinated.

New Zealand is moving away from elimination. A dangerous disease is coming to your community, but there is an easy way to protect yourself: get vaccinated.

One key point to be aware of. You can’t just go and get vaccinated the day Covid-19 is found in your neighbourhood. It will take around five weeks from when you are first vaccinated until the second dose is fully effective.

So go out and do it now. If you can, go online and book an appointment today. Or, go to a walk-in clinic on Super Saturday, October 16.

By getting the jab, you will avoid getting sick. You will avoid making your children sick. And you can help New Zealand get back to life.

Judith Collins is the National Party leader and MP for Papakura. Other opposition party leaders were also asked by Stuff to personally reflect on their constituents living in Tāmaki Makaurau including Marama Davidson, Green Party co-leader, ACT’s David Seymour and Te Paati Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi.