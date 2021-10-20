The government commissioning a review of electoral law is frankly absurd

Justice Minister Kris Faafoi announces a major review of New Zealand's electoral law is being launched by the Government.

Arena Williams, Labour MP for Manurewa.

Arena Williams, Labour MP Manurewa

Much has changed since the 1950s, but most of our electoral rules haven’t.

Labour wants to make these rules clearer and fairer, to build more trust in the system and better support people to exercise their right to vote.

The Government is reviewing New Zealand’s electoral laws, to ensure they remain fit for purpose and meet the needs of future generations of voters.

The Electoral Act has had mostly piecemeal tweaks over the years, but now’s an opportunity to take a proper look at it.

Labour will work with parties across Parliament on broad, non-partisan support for any changes, and I understand the Minister of Justice has already written to other party leaders.

The Government is taking two approaches: an independent review of New Zealand’s electoral law, and targeted changes to support the delivery of and participation in the next general election.

The independent review will look at election rules like voting age and overseas voting, funding of political parties, and the length of the parliamentary term. Recommendations for some changes are expected by late 2023.

The targeted changes, which could take effect in time for the next election, relate to the transparency of political donations and the movement of people between general and Māori electoral rolls.

This term Labour committed to continuing to protect the integrity of New Zealand elections and voters’ access to the polls, including a review of financing rules. We’re delivering on that commitment.

I welcome any conversation about the voting age, because I agree when the Prime Minister says, “We want our people to be engaged in politics. When they’re not, it’s a problem. It means we have democracies that people don’t buy into anymore.”

Young New Zealanders, like the ones we’ve seen championing School Strike for Climate, deserve to be counted.

The voting age here has been set at 18 years since 1974. I believe lowering that age would increase youth turnout and help to establish a healthy voting habit.

It would also align the voting age with other big milestones for teens, like the age a person can leave home or school, get married, and legally drive.

Whatever your position, this review invites us all to share how we think our electoral system could work better. I hope everyone accepts the invitation.

It’s about protecting the integrity of our elections, so more people believe in the power of them and can show that.

Stuart Smith, National MP Kaikōura

Stuart Smith, National MP Kaikōura

New Zealand’s electoral laws belong to all New Zealanders. For democracy to work and for New Zealanders to ultimately have faith in our electoral system, it needs to be built on integrity and genuinely be non-partisan.

Minister Faafoi’s decision to commission a review of electoral law is frankly absurd for two reasons.

The first is that New Zealand is currently battling through restrictions, businesses throughout the country are being starved of income, people are locked up in their homes, the immigration system is a mess and the New Zealand economy is losing $1 billion a week. But despite this, the Minister is more interested in electoral law changes than the pressing issues at hand.

Secondly, the Justice Select Committee in Parliament, which has opposition members on it, is already undertaking an inquiry into the 2020 General Election along with the 2019 local body elections. So the question is, why would Minister Faafoi want to undertake more tax-payer funds on a second review?

The real reason this was suddenly announced? It’s a distraction, when the Government is in trouble they divert attention any way they can.

In Minister Faafoi’s review, it promises ‘cross-party engagement and participation,’ but it really needs to promise New Zealanders there will be no law changes without agreement from other parties in Parliament.

I strongly believe that the voting age should be kept at 18. That is when most people become independent, finish school, move out of home and go to university or seek full-time employment. It makes logical sense then, to have the voting age at a point where people make this transition.

But regardless of what I think, any changes to the voting age, term limits or even the MMP threshold should all go to referendum. The Government have a habit of doing things by stealth, like the He Puapua report and Three Waters, but they won’t get away with this. Our democracy is far too important for any single political party with a Parliamentary majority to be tinkering with.

In fact what should be of concern for New Zealanders, is that the current Government is able to rush through legislation under the guise of urgency using their sheer weight of numbers without due consideration. This can only lead to bad outcomes and reinforces the old adage that ‘power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely’ and this applies no matter the political persuasion.

I am certainly open to discussing change to electoral law, and in fact, welcome any engagement on the issue. But the system belongs to New Zealander’s, not one party, and I will fight for that above anything else.