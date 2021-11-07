Strolling trolls and the attack on local democracy

The January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol was an extreme attack on democracy.

OPINION: When US citizens last year took to the streets screaming for their rights to freedom, then later stormed the Capitol, laying to waste the concept of democracy, here in New Zealand we looked on agog. “That would never happen here”, we thought. But is our inherent sense of civility and trust in our democratic processes also on the wane?

Last weekend Auckland councillor Josephine Bartley was delivering a food parcel to a vaccination centre when she was accosted on the street, called “scum” and threatened. She was not only doing a tireless job, she was saving lives, helping Pasifika overcome fear of the Covid-19 vaccination.

Josephine wasn’t the first, and nor will she be the last, of our local government whānau who has been attacked, abused, hurt, or threatened. Auckland Council has called out the problem, which not only makes elected members feel vulnerable but their staff too.

In Wellington, the city council posted a heartrending video about abuse their frontline staff face every day. They recorded 956 incidents of abusive behaviour over the last two years.

I also hear from mayors and councillors about how they don’t feel like they can stand again next year because of the attitudes they face, or how they’d be hard-pressed to recommend the job to anyone else.

This toxic behaviour has festered for some time, triggered perhaps by the convergence of challenges facing Kiwis such as the impact of the pandemic, rising house prices, smearing headlines, and messy reforms. Furthermore, it seems to be emboldened by the outrageous behaviour that has become normalised on social media – online trolls have become street trolls and they’re dividing our society.

The abuse is certainly not limited to local government, but they’re increasingly a target.

Communities often take for granted the services local government delivers, until something goes wrong. We’re a key player at the heart of our communities, but yet strangely invisible in public consciousness until there are headlines about political infighting or infrastructure failures. The negative reputation belies the critical role councils plays in our communities – and the talent and integrity with which many local body politicians approach their role.

Over the last year alone, despite a pandemic, we’ve seen the realisation of so many stunning council projects that will benefit their communities. In Ōpōtiki, the council and local iwi Te Whakatōhea transformed the harbour, bringing to life an aquaculture project and infrastructure that will help the community rise up. And in Hastings, the arts and culture centre Toitoi galvanises the city around experiences that create more cultural awareness, expression and understanding.

The work our local government leaders and staff do is tireless, exhausting and undervalued. They are passionate, dedicated hard-working people who are innovative, connected and deeply caring.

And it’s simply galling that they’re increasingly targets for abuse.

Supplied Susan Freeman-Greene, chief executive of Local Government New Zealand.

We’re lucky as a nation to have a strong local democracy underpinning all the work that is done for our communities. Democracy relies on civil discourse, in both senses of the word. It’s critical to how we live together.

The whole point of democracy is dialogue and deliberation. But if we can’t have those conversations without resorting to abuse and violence, we’re in a bad place indeed.

We need to get hard on the issues, not the people. We need to be able to foster environments where we can sit across the table from someone we disagree with, and still be able to listen to their point of view. That is the heart of democracy, and the soul of local democracy.

The public are critical to making that happen because local government is of and for the public. Whether you pay rates, vote, make submissions, extend thanks to council staff for a job well done, or just enjoy what your community offers, you are making a positive contribution to, and acknowledgement of, local government.

Next year, the local elections will be coming to a town near you. We’ll be urging more fantastic community-oriented people to take a stand for what they believe in. Let’s make the environment safer for them – because on a good day, working in local government is rich and rewarding. But we could do without the trolling.

Susan Freeman-Greene is the chief executive of Local Government New Zealand.