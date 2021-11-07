To tackle crime, we need to start listening to those who understand it

OPINION: Covid commentator Des Gorman said recently we need to depoliticise health in order to make the most effective decisions.

The same is true for law and order. Our legislators need to start engaging with people who have worked alongside our vulnerable community members and have an empathy with how they feel and think. They need to understand the underlying causes of criminal activity and what has led to the increasing levels of gang membership and methamphetamine use in New Zealand.

They should be listening to, and taking heed of, the submissions to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Historical Abuse in State Care and in the Care of Faith-Based institutions. When somebody like (Mongrel Mob spokesman) Harry Tam steps forward to offer his help, to address the burgeoning drug abuse in gangs, they should engage and listen, as they will certainly learn something.

But with the growing invasion of Parliament by long-term careerists, both advisors and MPs, the effect on sensible decision-making has become progressively more concerning. No longer are many crucial decisions made in the interests of the greater good of our community, nor are they being opposed for those reasons either.

And, disappointingly, when such MPs are offered the chance to speak to those who do know the best solutions, they often decline to engage.

It is the declared approach of National’s law and order spokesman Simeon Brown, for instance, not to speak to the gangs and to condemn all other politicians who do so.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National MP Simeon Brown has refused to meet with gangs.

Apparently, he already knows all the answers before asking any questions. But like so many other politicians, he appears completely ignorant of the barriers and treatment faced by our more vulnerable society members.

Recent controversy around funding for a methamphetamine rehab programme instigated by the Mongrel Mob plays directly into the cynical tactics of escalating public fear and ignorance just to gain votes.

It reminds me of my own experiences in the 1990s when I undertook to assist a high-profile serial violent offender to reintegrate. My rationale was that his finite sentence was coming to an end, and he was about to be released back into society. Without appropriate support, his only option would be to return to his pattern of offending, which would result in more victims.

Stuff Harry Tam, a long time member of the Mongrel Mob, whose drug rehabilitatoin programme has come under fire.

But my involvement with him resulted in personal attacks on me - accusations that I had lost my mind, my mother being aggressively questioned as to my sanity, and threats I would never be re-employed. Even close friends told me I had gone too far this time. The media demanded to know whether I could promise he would never reoffend, and what would happen if he did.

The story of his early life is similar to that of many gang members and P users. From the age of 9 months to 8 years he was beaten, kicked, bashed, starved, and at times resorted to eating dog food. From the age of 8 to 30 years, he was incarcerated in various institutions around the country, from boys’ homes to family homes, borstal to prison. He was subjected to electro-convulsive therapy while in mental institutions such as the Lake Alice and Porirua hospitals, and a victim of abuse of by many of the people we pay to run our state and religious care facilities. None of the perpetrators of what happened to him were ever brought to justice.

Thanks to Sam Chapman and his wife Thelma, who run the Awhi Community Development Foundation, an organisation that helps those who have lost hope or been rejected by society, the reintegration was successful. That former offender is now a highly valued professional, who continues to contribute positively to his community and has never returned to prison.

Some of our hard to reach gang members have put their hands up and asked for help to do the right thing. Those who have the ability and trust to assist them with what is needed to achieve that change are willing to work with them. Like any other programme the work involved needs resourcing.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Former police officer and criminologist Glenda Hughes.

But due to the nature of this programme the resourcing will be scrutinised far more than many of the other programs using government grants and funding.

If we are to succeed in fixing gnarly and complex social issues, however, the debate needs to include those with first-hand experiences, so we can effectively address the issues we are trying to correct. Resorting to expressing populist condemnations and criticisms from the sidelines does not bring the right results.

The best information always comes from those who have been there and done that.

Glenda Hughes is a former police officer, parole board member and criminologist.