For whom the bell tells (sorry, it's you Judith)

Judith Collins accepted a hospital pass when she took on the National Party leadership but won’t be thanked for it.

OPINION: One of the ironies of lockdown is Judith Collins being one of its chief beneficiaries. Her caucus talk to each other, sure, but they have not been able to physically meet en masse. Speaker Trevor Mallard has had more leverage over that choice than they have.

So, National’s leadership question is not going away but can’t currently be resolved.

Judith Collins’ Crusher persona and its shadow, 20 years of political baggage, is too entrenched for her to turn it around. To be fair to Collins, the Muller interregnum was historically tragic, so it was a hospital pass she received.

I also know she ran a happy office when a Minister, so respect is due there. However, she ill-fits the zeitgeist, and it really is as simple as that.

Who next leads National is intimately linked with timing, so has lockdown confused the question of when to make a change for the caucus, or clarified it in their minds?

But first, a detour. Between 2001 and 2006 there was similar uncertainty about who would ultimately prevail to become the next National Prime Minister. Not that back then anyone was thinking it was imminent, but it was still the goal of the ambitious.

Bill English jumped too soon, in 2001, then led National to its nadir, 20.93 percent of the party vote in 2002. It was a calamity, but, amidst the wreckage, in came newbies Dr Don Brash, John Key, and Judith Collins.

POOL VISION National Party leader Judith Collins says she won't be resigning as leader.

Brash went first, replacing English as leader in late 2003 in a controversial 14-12 vote. Out popped the Orewa Speech in early 2004, and 2005 turned into a knife-edge election.

Brash was necessarily playing a short game. Key a long one, and he leap-frogged the field when accepting Shadow Finance from Brash. Key held his own against Michael Cullen, bested him even, so became the heir apparent.

Throughout 2006 Brash was increasingly in defensive posture, then, in November, Nicky Hager’s book The Hollow Men finished him off. Events forced the spring. Key emerged as leader and after a rapprochement with English, laid the foundation for the Key/English Government, which worked well for both of them for nine years.

phil reid/Stuff John Key after a meeting at Parliament with Maori Party Co Leaders Tariana Turia and Dr Pita Sharples after the 2008 election delivered a change of Government.

Key timed his run perfectly. Unlike English and Brash, Key came in with clean hands. The long game proved the best strategy although 2005 had nearly upended it. For every John Key story, however, there are far more about those who thought they could become leader but didn’t or couldn’t or wouldn’t.

Thought of as a genre, I’d label these stories tragi-comic. There have been good people who haven’t made it, and some flawed people who have got close. That’s what happens when ambition is fused with politics.

Leadership stories, successful or otherwise, see character, skill, judgement, support (personal and professional), and luck, pitted against colleagues, opponents, media, and, not least, their historical context.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Has former Air New Zealand CEO Christopher Luxon got John Key’s Midas touch?

Back to the present. Judith Collins problem is she seems to have played the short game for two decades but looks no closer to reaching the summit, the Prime Ministership. So, what does the caucus do when it finally gets to meet?

No doubt there are several in National’s caucus who possess the ambition to be their next Prime Minister. Up until a few months ago, everyone was playing a long game. Now, not so much, because Labour is vulnerable in 2023 if National can get its house in order.

Some in the caucus might disagree however and still see 2026 as a safer bet. But there will be a lot of conversations taking place, as the contenders and pretenders test their realities about National’s chances in 2023. What of the main contenders?

Simon Bridges’ leadership story looks a bit like Bill English’s. An ill-timed turn as leader during the wrong part of the cycle, then into the wilderness, and after some thoughtful reflection, poised for redemption, but in what role we don’t know.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Can Simon Bridges turn perceptions around?

Bridges is a skilful and experienced politician. But are perceptions of him baked too, like Judith’s? That’s one question caucus will be asking themselves.

Then there’s Christopher Luxon, a Key protégé. Like Key, he represents a clean pair of hands. He’s run a global business.

Back in the day, many said on both sides of politics that New Zealanders would never vote in a currency trader. Voters thought otherwise. Now the refrain about Luxon is voters won’t put in a conservative Christian. He’s going to have to explain himself, like Key did, if he were to secure the leadership.

Whatever happens, the path to a National Prime Ministership will come down to the contenders and caucus judgements about the optimal timing for a leadership challenge. The long play, however, might no longer be the best one, because if there’s one thing we’ve learned as a country this past decade or so, it’s that everything can change in an instant.

Jon Johansson is a Wellington-based communications consultant and former NZ First staffer