While Delta ravaged the rest of the world, our Government failed to plan for its arrival here - we can't do the same with Omicron

Epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker talks to Radio Tarana's Vandhna Bhan about Omicron, the new coronavirus virus variant, now making its way around the world. credit: Radio Tarana

OPINION: A new Covid variant of concern, Omicron, has emerged, and if it’s anything like the flu, we’ll see new mutations of the coronavirus nearly every year which require new vaccine shots.

Are we going back into Level 4 lockdowns and police checkpoints locking up large parts of the country every time a new variant emerges, or can we be given a guarantee those days are over?

An MP from each side of the house gives their views.

Unknown/Supplied Arena Williams, Labour MP for Manurewa.

Arena Williams, Labour MP Manurewa

Omicron is a cause for concern but not for panic.

Since the pandemic began we’ve known about the risks posed by new variants. Until recently we were primarily concerned with Delta, and now Omicron has emerged as a variant of concern.

Our understanding of the Omicron variant is still very much in its infancy. It’s not yet clear whether Omicron is more transmissible or causes more severe disease than other variants.

Case numbers have risen in parts of South Africa affected by this variant, but studies are under way to determine if this is actually because of Omicron. Preliminary data also shows increasing hospitalisation rates in South Africa, but this may be due to rising case numbers.

Researchers around the world are working hard to better understand many aspects of Omicron and will continue to share their findings, including the potential impact of this variant on vaccine effectiveness.

Vaccination is central to the next phase of our Covid-19 response, and New Zealanders have come out in force to get vaccinated, so we take anything that could undermine those efforts very seriously.

The Government has taken a precautionary approach and restricted travel from nine southern African countries where the spread of Omicron is out of control.

We’re treating South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Seychelles, Malawi and Mozambique as very high-risk countries to reduce the chance of Omicron entering New Zealand.

Given the evolving situation, a cautious approach is warranted. Adding countries to the very high-risk register is an apt and proportionate measure as we gather more information.

New Zealand remains in a very good position to keep this variant out and to contain any cases at the border. Strict protocols in our managed isolation facilities and frequent testing of arrivals continue to serve us well.

For now, our firm border settings remain in place. We’re not starting to ease those until mid-January and related plans are under constant review.

We continue to take a cautious approach, to lock in our gains. The booster programme and, subject to Medsafe approval, the roll-out of Pfizer doses to younger children will add to this.

The Covid-19 Protection Framework is still our pathway to greater freedoms through vaccination, helping us to safely move away from lockdowns as our primary defence.

We have one of the highest vaccination rates in the world and vaccinated New Zealanders deserve to be rewarded for that this summer.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Kaikōura MP Stuart Smith

Stuart Smith, National MP Kaikōura

What some public health experts and those providing advice on New Zealand’s Covid-19 response seem to fail to understand is that lockdowns come at a huge cost to society.

Not only are the likes of the hospitality and tourism sectors on their knees, but the mental strain and toll that lockdowns have cannot be underestimated.

In fact, the reality is, we won’t know for quite some time what the consequences are of the lockdowns and the impact it has had on our health and wellbeing. How many people will suffer from a delayed cancer diagnosis and or treatment?

There is no doubt that some will die prematurely as a result of this and how many have had to suffer in pain from delayed elective surgery as the waiting lists stretch out ever further?

The Omicron variant made headlines, but as I write this it appears to be milder than previous variants and we have to understand that new variants will continue to emerge. Viruses change and adapt all the time, fortunately the new mRNA vaccines are able to also be quickly updated to include cover for new variants.

It is then up to the individual to make their own decisions about whether they want to be vaccinated or not.

RNZ There are now more than 200 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in the world - with a further 1200 probable cases. In South Africa, where the variant was first identified, 124 cases have been confirmed. In the European Union, their public health agency says they have 42 cases in 10 member states. What does that mean for New Zealand? Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins spoke to Corin Dann.

But the fact of the matter is, the majority of New Zealanders who are vaccinated should not be held to ransom by the minority who choose not to be. I am double vaccinated like many other New Zealanders, and I trust the vaccine to do its job.

I do not fear those that are not vaccinated, in fact it should be the other way around. The unvaccinated have made their choice and are prepared to accept the risk, the reality is Covid-19 is fast becoming a disease of the unvaccinated.

If we end up locking ourselves down and having a fortress New Zealand each time a new variant emerges, the toll will be enormous.

Of course, we need to be vigilant of new variants and there could well be times where we need to be more cautious. But we must balance the risks evenly, that is to consider the costs of restrictions in their entirety, something that has not been done to date.

We cannot just use restrictions without that analysis because the toll that they take while not fully understood yet, are undoubtedly being understated.

New Zealand was one of the last countries to get the delta variant of Covid-19, and yet the Government sat on their hands whilst it ravaged through other countries, without planning for it to arrive in New Zealand.

Whilst Omicron is in its early stages, the Government and the Ministry of Health, with hundreds of millions of dollars in resources, need to come up with a plan that avoids lockdowns and restrictions when new variants arise.

New Zealanders have done the hard yards in blocking out Covid-19, the true cost of that won’t be known for some time, but we shouldn’t have to go through this when over 85 percent of us are fully vaccinated.