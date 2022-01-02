Treasury hoping to keep a lid on financial pressures so they don't escalate quickly

Brian Fantana (Paul Rudd) next to his cabinet filled with men's cologne and musk, in the 2004 movie Anchorman. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

OPINION: Anchorman was a terrible, yet incomprehensibly popular 2004 movie; proving the HL Mencken adage that you will never lose money underestimating the intelligence of the great masses of the plain people.

Yet the movie has a wonderful quote. Sleazy reporter Brian Fantana is showcasing his range of scents. The protagonist, Ron Burgundy, comments: “Brian, I’m going to be honest with you, that smells like pure gasoline.” Undeterred, Fantana responds: “They’ve done studies, you know, 60 per cent of the time, it works every time.”

The line is perfect and should be applied to all Treasury forecasts. Their latest, the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update, HYEFU, is an exercise in wilful blindness.

Treasury outlines their predictions on the years ahead, which is fine as far as it goes, and as a prudent agency they provide a list of risks that could derail the sunny optimism that runs through the publication.

READ MORE:

* Here's why I think the Government's rosy forecasts are an illusion

* No smoking, but the Government trusts us with cheese?

* Unvaccinated Māori have a right to privacy



You do not need much insight to appreciate that the recent surge in inflation could be a problem. The Crown’s debt has expanded rapidly in the last two years and the near-zero rate of interest has induced households and commercial enterprises to follow their lead. It is also not a requirement to have a PhD in economics to appreciate the link between inflation and the cost of borrowing.

Yet; under the section marked risks; Treasury is as silent as Gareth Morgan’s cat. Climate change, Covid, and future natural disasters are all mentioned, but the Godzilla that is lurking beneath the waves of our economy is mentioned only in passing. Risks to KiwiBuild as a result of ‘cost pressures or variance’ is an example where the reality of our monetary settings are likely to impact on the Crown are considered, but not actually budgeted for.

Treasury remains sanguine. The CPI is forecast to hit 5.1 per cent in 2022 before transiting back to 3.1 in 2023. It is a transitory phenomenon of no moment. Apparently. And, well, 60 per cent of the time Treasury is 100 per cent correct. Which is fine, except those without a statistical bent at Number 1 The Terrace might be surprised to learn that 40 per cent happens four times out of ten.

The failure here isn’t limited to Treasury. We have been bedevilled in the last two years with forecasters, both health and economic, giving a static prediction and not a range of outcomes and their probabilities.

The much-maligned Shaun Hendy prediction of 80,000 deaths is an excellent example.

Hendy and his co-authors were not wrong, in one sense. Based on the assumptions in the model this was one possible outcome. The mistake was in not attempting to put a probability around this forecast.

Had this been done, and the risks of such a catastrophe was little more than a rounding error, the public may well have preferred a less dramatic response.

Just as the GFC and Christchurch earthquakes derailed Key’s fiscal plans, assuming he had any, and Covid provided Robertson with the justification to squander three decades of conservative debt management, so inflation now arrives as the fourth horseman.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Modelling by the University of Auckland professor Shaun Hendy has been used by the Government to help its Covid-19 response.

It is possible that the CPI will trend as predicted. Certainly my forecasts in this area have been as sketchy as those issued by the Crown accounts so readers should be free to ascribe whatever discount factor to my accuracy as they see fit.

However, if the current trajectory of quarterly price rises of 2.2 per cent persists, we will be seeing mortgages and the cost of servicing debt triple in the years ahead. The next statistics update is due on the 27th of this month.

The Reserve Bank is forecasting a steady increase in the OCR, even as it fails to contemplate that their own reckless program of Large Scale Asset Purchases of government securities (printing money, in plain terms) was responsible for the spike in prices.

Unlike the clever government economists who live comfortable lives, sequestered from the unpleasantness of their policies by generous and indexed salaries, I must budget and plan based on what might actually happen, not what the state wants me to think is going to happen.

Five years ago, confident in my own foresight, I fixed my mortgage for five years at 4.79 per cent. This, as readers will be aware, was a magnificently bad decision. Undaunted by my past errors, I fixed again in December for a further five years at just over 5 per cent.

My reasoning is simple. If I am wrong, and inflation is tamed, I will pay one or two per cent too much. This is annoying, but manageable. The long-suffering wife will just have to wait for that pool she keeps going on about.

But, if inflation proves as elusive as Covid, and escapes from the managed quarantine the Crown is so keen to confine it to, then floating interest rates will rise like an overcooked pavlova. Mortgage rates could easily blow past 10 per cent.

If this happens, and it could, the rosy economic picture painted by the Treasury will look less like a Monet and more like something dashed together by Jackson Pollock.

Compounding the risks being imposed by rampant inflation is the magnitude of the rise in state spending. In the last 2017 HYEFU spending was $75 billion, equal to 28 per cent of our GDP. Under Robertson 2022 is forecast to hit $128 billion, or 35 per cent of GDP.

Should inflation, and its co-dependent companion interest rates, rise to pre-GFC levels, we will face a crushing economic contraction and the burden of all that extra spending will cripple the half-dozen remaining net taxpayers.

Now. I am not saying this will happen. I am saying it could happen. Given the persistent inaccuracy of Treasury’s predictions, it would be helpful if they gave a range of possible outcomes and their best guess as to the likelihood of each scenario.

That would reduce the public’s reliance on the shoddy reckons of newspaper columnists with a penchant for using pull quotes from bad movies to enliven their analysis.

– Damien Grant is a business owner based in Auckland. He writes from a libertarian perspective and is a member of the Taxpayers’ Union but not of any political party.