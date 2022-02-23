Protestors wrote “hang them” across the pavers below my office

Arena Williams (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāi Tūhoe) is the Labour MP for the Auckland electorate of Manurewa. She is a lawyer and mother of two. Stuart Smith is the National MP for the South Island electorate of Kaikōura. He comes from a Canterbury family that were fifth-generation sheep and deer farmers. He has three adult children.

STUFF Watch: A walk through of the camp outside Parliament on Monday morning as the protest enters its second week.

OPINION: The so-called Freedom protestors who camped at Parliament are a fringe minority which included people who threaten violence against MPs, violence against journalists, and who are so divorced from reality they demand an end to laws that don’t even exist.

Is such behaviour acceptable, and what can we as a society do about people who refuse to peacefully accept what the majority want?

An MP from each side of the house gives their views.

Unknown/Supplied Arena Williams, Labour MP for Manurewa.

Arena Williams, Labour MP Manurewa

The occupation of Wellington central by people using threats of violence to demand the end of measures which have kept New Zealanders safe during this pandemic is not peaceful, and it is not a protest intended to changes minds.

I want them to leave.

I was on a video-call with my daughter when I saw the words “hang them” written across the pavers below my office.

I asked my father to mention our essential workers and those Kiwis who have suffered incredible losses because of COVID-19, in his evening karakia. It felt right to acknowledge everything this pandemic has taken from us, and to give thanks for those people who have saved lives in the face of the extremism I saw that afternoon.

READ MORE:

* Do we need an Income Insurance Scheme?

* Tiki Taane voices support for vaccine mandate protestors at Parliament

* Points of Order: A besieged Parliament gets on with the job, sort of



This is not like any protest I have seen before. It is driven by false, dangerous conspiracy theories and people with an extreme agenda.

The people involved have a right to make their voices heard at Parliament, but when they threaten and harass public servants on the way to work, scare students on their way school, and bully checkout operators at Thorndon supermarket, they lose that right.

Amidst Trump flags and a Swastika painted blood-red, this is a style of activism imported from overseas. School kids have been spat at and harassed for wearing masks, blocked roads have delayed emergency services, and nearby businesses have shut because their workers were unsafe.

I am concerned about the misinformation coming from this group. Misinformation around COVID-19 is not unique to New Zealand, but it does work against us at a time when we need to pull together.

We all agree that there will come a time when we don’t need vaccine passes and there’s no longer a strong public health rationale for mandates. That time has not come yet. We must hold the course and continue to encourage our friends to be vaccinated and boosted, and to scan in, mask up and keep our distance.

This group only represents the views of a tiny minority. The other week Northland DHB reached 90 percent first dose vaccination rate, and with that, every DHB across the country has now hit a target that many thought would be impossible. And New Zealand reached a milestone of 10 million COVID-19 vaccines administered.

This is New Zealanders protecting themselves and each other. We are doing so incredibly well – thank you. Don't give up.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Kaikōura MP Stuart Smith

Stuart Smith, National MP Kaikōura

Everybody has the right to protest, we live in a liberal democracy where people are free to disagree with others and particularly the Government.

In saying that, there is a level of decorum which needs to be adhered to during a protest, and blocking the streets, spitting, abusing people and being overtly anti-social is no way to go about protesting.

Unfortunately the valid concerns that the protesters have about mandates will likely be overwhelmed by disruption to already struggling businesses in central Wellington by the illegally parked vehicles and the poor manner in which some of the protestors have conducted themselves.

The protest has almost been going for two weeks, and Wellingtonians and New Zealanders have no clear indication of when it will end. We also have the Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard acting like a toddler turning the sprinklers on and blasting music through speakers against police advice, which has only made things worse.

This is far from the standard of behaviour expected of the presiding officer of our Parliament, and I strongly support the motion of no confidence which the National party lodged last Wednesday.

Instead of turning on sprinklers, and hiding behind the Speaker, the Government needs to show some leadership and work with the police to de-escalate the situation.

The Prime Minister was very quick to insert herself in the middle of the Ihumatao protests in 2019, but has been notably absent in the last couple of weeks.

Leadership is about making tough decisions and dealing with all New Zealanders, not just those who agree with you.

I am more than willing to engage with protestors who have differing views than I do, but first they must respect the freedoms of others to go about their daily lives.

What I do think the protest symbolises though, is a nationwide frustration to the Government's response to the pandemic.

They imposed vaccine mandates, without giving New Zealanders the criteria for which they will be abolished. We still don’t have enough rapid antigen tests and the cost of living is rising as a result of the economic excesses that the Government have sneaked in under the cover their Covid response.

All of these things are making life worse for New Zealanders, it is time to “govern for all New Zealanders”.

New Zealanders whatever their opinions and beliefs deserve nothing less.