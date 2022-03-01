Hybrid Parliament lets MPs deliver important speeches and boring questions

Rawiri Waititi is the first politician to have delivered a speech virtually in Parliament's debating chamber.

COMMENT: For the first time ever, politicians were able to beam into the debating chamber on Tuesday.

Some people were excited. National’s finance spokesman, Simon Bridges, shouted “beam me up, Tangi” when Labour’s Tangi Utikere​ appeared on screen. Te Pāti Māori, too, were happy to see the two big TVs in Parliament’s debating chamber.

It is a big step towards modernising Parliament, a place steeped in tradition and protocol – which had, until Omicron, resisted attempts to hold virtual sittings.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi was the first person to deliver a speech from afar in the debating chamber. From the Bay of Plenty, he joined the other party leaders in voicing their support for the people of Ukraine.

The speeches were an important part of New Zealand showing unity with the democratic world in condemning the Russian invasion of its neighbour.

While the arrival of two TVs did signal change taking place, Speaker Trevor Mallard reminded some MPs that some old rules still applied.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard presided over Parliament’s first hybrid sitting.

For instance, he wasn't happy when he saw MPs snapping photos of the new televisual equipment. And he warned them anyone who published photos taken from the floor of the debating chamber would get in trouble.

There were also new rules to enforce. When Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern forgot to put her mask back on after finishing answering a question, Mallard told her he wouldn’t move onto the next question until she did so.

But if anyone new to New Zealand happened to tune into Parliament TV, they might’ve been wondering who exactly was in Government.

The Opposition bench far outnumbered that of the Government, with just eight Labour MPs opting to attend question time in person. National had about a dozen MPs there.

Back pre-pandemic, almost every MP would sit dutifully behind their leader to nod along when they spoke or to jeer at the other side.

So when it came to question time, the Opposition was there in person to try to draw some answers from Government ministers – the screens were effectively ignored.

That was, until the “patsy questions” begun. Patsies, when Government backbenchers ask easy questions to Government ministers, are pretty awkward to start with.

The ministers know the questions are coming and have a script to read from. It is a chance for minister to crow about their achievements. They only become interesting when Opposition MPs interject.

The addition of hybrid question time added an extra level of mundanity to the mundane. Backbenchers such as Rachel Brooking​ and Arena Williams appeared on the TV screens so that ministers Megan​ Woods and Poto Williams, also at home, could read mini-speeches to their webcams. They wanted to talk about electric milk tankers and trades’ training.

The normal jokes and cheeky interjections from Oppositions MPs had no hope of maintaining energy levels during virtual patsy time.

But at least Speaker Trevor Mallard got a few – probably unintentional – laughs when he asked whoever was controlling the screens to minimise Minister Woods when she'd finished speaking. Having the Energy Minister staring down from two TVs the whole time might have been a bit weird.