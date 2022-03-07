The week ahead in politics: War in Europe, changes to TV, and how to get cheaper groceries

'We are witnessing the blatant act of a bully': Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta condemned Russia's invasion at a United Nations Human Rights Commission meeting in Geneva in the early hours of Tuesday, March 1, NZ time.

Political reporter Glenn McConnell looks at the week ahead in politics.

ANALYSIS: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta has returned from Europe, a continent in crisis as Russian President Vladimir Putin continues his assault on Ukraine.

Her diplomatic trip became almost focused on the Russian invasion. Democracies across the globe are stepping up measures to try and pressure Putin to stop the war. But in New Zealand, international analysts and the Opposition have questioned why the Government hasn’t put further sanctions on Russia.

It’s expected Mahuta and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will, this week, announce the Government’s next steps to sanction Russia and assist the people of Ukraine.

Supplied Foreign affairs minister Nanaia Mahuta addresses the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on February 28, 2022.

In a speech to the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Mahuta labelled Putin a “bully” whose acts of war “cannot be tolerated”.

Stuff understands Cabinet will discuss Russia and Ukraine again on Monday. Ardern said Cabinet was receiving advice about closing off New Zealand to Russian investment, and freezing the assets of Russian oligarchs, among other measures.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Jacinda Ardern says the Government is reviewing what steps it can take to sanction Russia.

Much of the world has been working to isolate Putin and Russia, imposing strict economic sanctions on the state. On Sunday, MasterCard and Visa announced they had stopped operations in Russia.

The latest blow to Russia’s financial system came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to US senators and President Joe Biden about providing further support to Ukraine. Reuters reported Zelensky has asked for a ban on Russian oil imports, as well as aid for his country, including military aid.

So far, New Zealand has committed $2 million in humanitarian support to Ukraine. Ardern also announced travel bans against Russian officials, and a ban on exports to the Russian military.

Emilio Morenatti/AP A woman with her son try to flee at the Kyiv station, Ukraine.

National’s foreign affairs spokesman, Gerry Brownlee, said the Government should also expel the Russian ambassador. He had also been pushing for the Government to adopt his autonomous sanctions legislation – which would allow it to apply unilateral sanctions like the United States, United Kingdom, European Union, and Australia have done.

Ardern said the Government was looking to introduce its own form of Russian sanctions bill. Cabinet would be considering the bill on Monday.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Broadcasting Minister Kris Faafoi is set to announce whether RNZ and TVNZ will be merged.

Changes to state-owned radio and television

After years of discussion, Stuff understands the Government is finally ready to announce if it will merge its state-owned television and radio networks, TVNZ and RNZ.

Stuff understands a decision has been made, and Broadcasting Minister Kris Faafoi will announce the future of the state broadcasters this week.

Ministers looked over the merger proposal early in the year, after Faafoi commissioned a “governance group”, led by former NZ First MP Tracey Martin, to investigate what a merged public broadcaster would look like.

If the merger goes ahead, Faafoi will need to detail how exactly the new entity will work. It’s unclear, at this stage, how heavily the merged broadcaster would rely on commercial advertising: RNZ, for instance, is entirely ad-free.

Many in the industry remained unconvinced by the need for a merger. Just-departed TVNZ chief executive Kevin Kenrick made no secret of his scepticism about the plan.

A merger would see the agencies operate under a completely new charter.

The pandemic continues

The official Covid-19 case numbers over the past weekend have given some hope Auckland has reached peak Omicron.

During the reinstated 1pm news conferences, the chief clinical officer of Northern Region Health, Dr Andrew Old, said they were “cautiously optimistic” Auckland may have peaked at about 13,000 cases of Omicron each day.

If so, New Zealand may return to life as “normal” sooner rather than later.

The rest of the country has not reached the peak of the Omicron outbreak, however.

But as the nation progresses through the pandemic, the Government’s focus will shift towards reintegrating with the rest of the world.

At the end of February, Ardern brought forward the end of self-isolation requirements for returning citizens.

Ardern said MIQ would continue to exist for unvaccinated travellers, and in case it needed to be reinstated if a new variant of Covid-19 emerged. But vaccinated citizens were now able to fly into New Zealand freely, from anywhere in the world, for the first time since New Zealand closed its borders.

Ardern said an announcement about when non-citizens could enter New Zealand would be made shortly. The Government had initially planned to open up to the rest of the world from October.

Expect more questions about New Zealand’s return to life-as-normal, and the reignition of tourism and travel, as the focus turns to a life beyond Covid-19.

Kevin Stent/Stuff The Commerce Commission has been investigating the supermarket industry.

Why groceries are so expensive

On Tuesday, the Commerce Commission is set to release its report into how competitive our supermarket chains are, and if they’re driving up the price of groceries.

The Government will then begin its work on how to implement any Commerce Commission recommendations.

The price of basics will also be a major talking point in Parliament, as the National Party continues to question the Government on inflation.

On Sunday, National leader Christopher Luxon criticised Government spending - saying it should enact tax cuts rather than spend more on big ticket projects. Luxon has been arguing that high Government spending is partly to blame for inflation.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff National leader Christopher Luxon’s state of the nation speech was focused on the cost of living.

