Constitutional best practice proves elusive

Jon Johansson was once a political scientist, Chief of Staff to Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, and is currently a Wellington-based communications consultant.

OPINION: I was talking with some people last week about how MMP came about, because the “accident from above” was a doozy. It was instigated by David Lange in 1987 when he mistakenly promised a binding referendum on electoral matters, including the length of the parliamentary term and the First-Past-The-Post (FPP) electoral system.

Lange’s lot never acted on it during their death throes that term. National then neutralised any possible Labour advantage by matching the pledge in its 1990 manifesto. National won, so it was now on them.

Ruth Richardson told Jim Bolger that the MMP referendum was the one promise he should have reneged on. He didn’t, although he did unsuccessfully give FPP two goes at staying, in the indicative 1992 and binding 1993 referendums.

Arguably, the best of Bolger was his stewardship of twin referendums, and then during the gnarly period leading up to the first MMP election in 1996. It was rare preparatory leadership in the New Zealand context.

The Royal Commission’s 1986 Report was a superb foundation. The commissioners’ logic(s) and recommended electoral system framework still hold firm, 35 years on. That foundation was given life by wonderfully flawed human beings (aka: politicians, as us all).

One of them, Justice Minister Doug Graham, ensured the official public education campaigns for the referendums were “impartial and unbiased”, which was the right way of doing things.

It may be that nostalgia is warping my memory about these events because there must also have been some dark conversations once the political class fully comprehended how their series of missteps and stuff-ups heralded, forever more, a fairer system for translating votes into seats.

To Bolger’s credit he fulfilled his democratic duty. So represents constitutional best practice (all things considered).

This matters because when constitutional issues arise, “how” reform is conducted matters as much, if not more, than “what” changes ultimately spit out of politics’ meat grinder.

If a leader or party get it wrong, they are likely to end up on the wrong side of history. Helen Clark’s Labour Party experienced that when their response to electoral finance matter arising from the 2005 election looked a lot like state funding of elections.

There was no cross-party consultation, only among the governing and support parties, so people saw it as an opportunistic attempt to screw the electoral scrum in one direction and judged it poorly. Clark had the numbers, but the Electoral Finance Act lasted only 14 months, repealed early in John Key’s Government’s first term in a stonking 112-9 vote.

Key’s flag referendum was also suspect. His Flag Panel lacked even one vexillologist. Man, didn’t that show. Reality show producers and other friendlies chose a flag that wasn’t flash, so it went the way of a discarded Black Caps one-day shirt.

The “how” matters, so criticisms of He Puapua – its origins and whatever policy the Cabinet intends to put in front of the public – have resonated. Likewise with its Three Waters reform, the means employed to advance the Government’s desired ends have corrupted them. The lack of overarching framing, or leadership, on both issues left vacuums noisily filled by opponents.

He Puapua emerged as a delayed response to the Key Government signing the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in 2010. Nine years later one side of the Labour-New Zealand First Coalition, unbeknownst to the other, began work which resulted in the He Puapua document.

Furtiveness has never caught on as a constitutional principle, for good reason, but it characterises the process so far and creates the very politicisation the Prime Minister now decries.

The direction of travel in the He Puapua document explicitly calls for constitutional transformation, with a constitutional convention by 2025 no less. It suggests that in any public information campaign the Human Rights Commission partners with others to “shape the public conversation about constitutional arrangements”.

Recall the change to MMP and the straight information campaign the government of the day ran. The way Labour has gone about this process does not speak well of its regard for “how” constitutional reform be conducted.

Another reform I’m wondering about is the raft of constitutional changes bundled together in Labour and the Greens’ co-operation agreement. Minister Faafoi, when announcing the Government’s decision to appoint an independent panel to review aspects of the electoral system, said “there could possibly be referendums”.

Six months on, no independent panel has been appointed, and this for a review the Minister said would be completed by 2023. Irrespective, the voting public – for reasons of principle and precedent – should decide whether to lower the voting age or extend the parliamentary term.

This government has a poor track record for sharing its thinking with us. They’re paying a price for that, and so long as they continue to mistrust us and disrespect “how” to engage on constitutional issues, they will keep on paying it.