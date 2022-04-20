The biggest OCR hike in 22 years further damage hopes of owning a first home

A law change will allow landowners in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, and Christchurch to build up to three storeys without resource consent. (Video first published in October 2021)

Arena Williams (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāi Tūhoe) is the Labour MP for the Auckland electorate of Manurewa. She is a lawyer and mother of two. Stuart Smith is the National MP for the South Island electorate of Kaikōura. He comes from a Canterbury family that were fifth-generation sheep and deer farmers. He has three adult children.

OPINION: Housing shortages and costs remain a major problem for the country. The answer is simple – build more homes.

Both National and Labour have failed to tackle housing effectively. So is the politics of hollow promises and attacking each other’s plans really the way to go?

Why don’t Parliamentarians forge a cross-party consensus, decide on a joint plan, and make a commitment to solve the issue over the long term?

An MP from each side of the house gives their views.

Tackling the country’s long-standing housing crisis and ensuring every New Zealander has a warm, dry place to call home is an absolute priority for our Government.

There is no single answer, and turning things around will take a concerted effort over many years, but we are making real progress, using pragmatic solutions.

Our Government has overseen a construction boom, with more than 48,000 new homes consented in 2021– the most in a single year. We have also seen a 14% increase in the construction workforce over the past four years, thanks in part to our free trades training and apprenticeships.

We’re encouraging investment in new builds, rather than existing stock, through changes to interest deductibility and the income tax bright-line rules. These measures are helping to deliver much-needed new supply.

To get more houses built faster, we are removing the infrastructure and planning barriers that have prevented the construction of new homes. Our $3.8 billion Housing Acceleration Fund is jump-starting housing developments by funding necessary services, like roads and pipes to homes.

New Zealand’s housing shortage has been made worse in our largest cities by limits on the number and types of houses that can be built. That’s why we are reforming the Resource Management Act to reduce red tape, boost supply, and better protect the environment and why we reached across the aisle to work constructively with the National Party to provide stable, enduring policy on urban density.

Our public housing programme is ensuring more families have a healthy place to call home, with more than 8,900 extra public homes delivered. We have worked hard to rebuild the public sector’s ability to plan and build new housing following the previous National Government’s hands-off approach, and their mass state housing sell-off.

We are tilting the balance towards first home buyers, including through launching a progressive home ownership scheme and banning offshore housing speculators. We have made renting fairer for example by limiting rent increases to once a year, and we are redesigning the emergency housing system to make sure it’s supporting people in the way they need.

Our Government is focused on delivering real progress, not playing politics. Where building consensus with other parties to deliver enduring policy is possible, we have done and will continue to do so.

We will not be another Government of inaction on housing – getting this right is too important.

New Zealand is currently facing a housing crisis and what underpins it is a severe shortage of homes accompanied by house price inflation. The combination of these two factors has driven inequality up and frankly locked too many hardworking Kiwis out of a home.

Labour have been in Government for four and half years and they have failed many Kiwis trying to buy their first home. In doing so, they have also overseen a massive increase in rental prices. Data released by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment shows that median rents have reached an eye-watering $540 per week on average.

Fortunately in October last year National proposed game-changing housing reforms with a bill that will help address some of the issues with housing choice and affordability in our largest cities.

The Resource Management (Enabling Housing Supply and Other Matters) Amendment Bill amends the Resource Management Act and was adopted by the Government.

The bill will reverse the land use restrictions and arcane planning rules which have strangled new housing developments in the past. This will go a long way to increasing the supply of homes in New Zealand, and shows just how committed National is to Kiwis hunting for their first home.

Unfortunately the news last week of the biggest Official Cash Rate (OCR) hike in 22 years will only further damage people’s hopes of owning their first home. The Minister of Finance is addicted to spending, which in turn, has stoked along inflation.

Not only are we facing a large OCR hike, but also a cost of living crisis which is keeping New Zealanders out of homes. We are on the way to getting the regulatory framework in the right place through the Resource Management (Enabling Housing Supply and Other Matters) Amendment Bill, but the question is how much economic damage due to profligate spending will be done between now and then.

Grocery food prices are almost 8% higher now than they were a year ago, and fruit and vegetables have increased by almost 18% in the same time period. These price hikes are hurting New Zealanders. If they can’t afford the basics like food, electricity and rent, then the chances of them saving enough for a mortgage or a deposit on a house are sadly low.

Housing problems in New Zealand are related to supply and cost. National have proposed solutions to the former, but the latter can only be altered by the Government of the day. If the Minister of Finance continues to get out the cheque book and stoke along inflation and increase the cost of living, then the dream of Kiwis owning their own home will become more unrealistic.