Are our friends in the Beehive fickle spinners of tall tales, and mythical slogans?

OPINION: We all know them: “friends” who say they have your best interests at heart, then run off with your girlfriend, dive into your fridge and quaff the champagne you were saving for your wedding anniversary, or tell you they know someone dying of the very disease you have.

If you respond with annoyance at such betrayal or absence of feeling, you’re the problem, not them.

“What is it with you man? She wasn’t right for you, I did you a favour,” or, “alcohol is bad for you, jeez” or simply a forlorn head shake that implies you’d best hurry off and get your affairs in order.

Which brings us cheerfully to our friendly “be kind”, “listen to the science”, “we’re so transparent” Ardern-Robertson government, which seems to be now acting like a “friend” who would like you to look the other way, so it can get on with what’s good for it, such as getting re-elected.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Emotional reunions at Auckland international airport following the arrival of the first non-MIQ international flight.

In 1863, US President Abraham Lincoln called democracy “government of the people, by the people, for the people”. In 2022 NZ, it’s starting to look more like “of the people, by the party, for the party.”

How else to explain health officials in November telling the Government MIQ was “no longer justified”, yet having the Government keep inbound MIQ in place for another 15 weeks, then trying to avoid releasing the details publicly?

“Listening to the science” now carries a taint, as decisions made could be seen as party political, rather than public health related.

It’s an erosion of trust. Why cover up things that are supposedly done in our best interest?

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Dr Ashley Bloomfield makes his way up Molesworth Street to his office after his daily press conference at Parliament.

It emerged that director of public health Dr Caroline McElnay wrote to director general of health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, saying: "Managed Isolation for border returnees would no longer be justified on public health grounds as the 'default'.”

Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins was advised. But MIQ persisted for several more months, for 40,000 more MIQ stays, through another seven voucher lotteries. Families kept apart for longer than needed, freedom denied, money spent on staying in MIQ, for what purpose?

For our own good, Hipkins and deputy PM Grant Robertson both argued this week, after the Ombudsman ordered the release of the material.

Advice from officials is often ignored by the government, of course.

And of course we knew Omicron was looming, so if the decision made was the right one – and McElnay and Bloomfield were indeed wrong – why bury their advice? Where was the explanation about that this week?

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Former director of public health Dr Caroline McElnay.

When you say you are listening to the science, shunting the likes of Bloomfield and McElnay in front of microphones daily to prove it, yet privately ignoring them, the word hypocrisy springs to mind.

Is this a good time to say Bloomfield and McElnay have resigned, as has deputy-director of public health Dr Niki Stefanogiannis? Probably.

But wait, there’s more: the strenuous efforts to bury the advice, very, very deep, were a transparently non-transparent move by a Government which promised to be open, if the ministry can be regarded as an extension of the Beehive, or under its influence.

RNZ reporter Katie Todd battled a ministry Official Information Act refusal all the way to the Ombudsman to get the document released.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Covid response minister Chris Hipkins.

Once it escaped the bag, the excuses flowed, as in, “damn, how do we spin it?”

The arrival of Omicron (two months later than the advice was born) was cited by both Hipkins and the Ministry of Health as a reason for caution.

Robertson echoed that, adding: “I continue to believe MIQ did a significant job in keeping New Zealanders safe and in saving lives."

There’s that “friend” again, telling us all the secrecy was for our own good. Whether MIQ did a good job is not the point here, it’s when that good job might have ended.

You could argue “we listen to the science” remains accurate, with the coda “but our decisions are based on the politics”, but transparency was always a fiction written boldly on a blocking PR wall.

What’s the next slogan: “You’ve got to be cruel to Be Kind?”