Arena Williams (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāi Tūhoe) is the Labour MP for the Auckland electorate of Manurewa. She is a lawyer and mother of two. Stuart Smith is the National MP for the South Island electorate of Kaikōura. He comes from a Canterbury family that were fifth-generation sheep and deer farmers. He has three adult children.

OPINION: With a new Australian government should New Zealand seek changes to the 501 deportation scheme or are there more important issues to address first?

The 501 is the Aussie law that says anyone with New Zealand citizenship who commits a crime can be deported here even if they have lived all their lives in Australia.

An MP from each side of the house gives their views.

Arena Williams, Labour MP for Manurewa.

Arena Williams, Labour MP Manurewa

The Prime Minister has been clear that no matter who the leader in Australia is, she will be consistent in raising New Zealand’s long-standing grievance with Australia deporting individuals who have little to no connection to New Zealand.

We accept that there will be circumstances under which people will be deported, because New Zealand deports people too. But when it comes to New Zealand citizens whose full lives have been in Australia, and there’s no connection here for them to return to, the message to Australia is simple: do not deport your people, and your problems.

During her media round last week, the Prime Minister indicated that this issue will be on the agenda when she meets face to face with Anthony Albanese, the new Australian Prime Minister.

Alongside voicing New Zealand’s strong disapproval of the policy, we have also taken steps to make sure that our communities are safe places for everyone to live.

We have delivered New Zealand’s largest Police force ever, and, once we achieve our goal of an extra 1800 Police officers later this year, we will ensure numbers don’t fall away again by maintaining an ongoing ratio of one Police officer to every 480 Kiwis.

Under the previous National-led Government Kiwis saw Police numbers fall away as new officers weren’t hired when Police retired, and when we came into office in 2017, that ratio was standing at one Police officer for every 548 Kiwis.

We have also continued to tackle gangs and organised crime with strong enforcement, such as seizing illicit assets and proceeds of crime, while working alongside communities to provide support and effectively break the cycle of offending.

Despite this point of friction within our relationship, New Zealand and Australia are partners, and we share a relationship of whānau.

Climate change remains one of the most significant challenges facing the Pacific region, and addressing it will continue to be a priority. We recently delivered the next steps in our plan to transition New Zealand to a high wage, low emissions economy, and last week the Prime Minister indicated that she expects to have a good exchange of ideas on climate policy with the new Australian Prime Minister.

Also, both countries are facing a challenging global environment, with increasing pressure on the international rules-based system and rising protectionism, so it will remain important to continue to discussions on issues such as human rights and rules-based trade.

Stuart Smith, National MP Kaikōura

Stuart Smith, National MP Kaikōura

Even before Gallipoli, Australia has been our closest ally and friend in the international community. We have, over a number of decades, shared and collaborated on so much, from defence arrangements, visa-free travel and of course our sporting rivalries.

Yet with all that, Australia are still staunch in sending their 501 deportees to New Zealand.

There have been well over 2500 people deported from Australia to New Zealand under section 501 of the Australian Migration Act, and with the election of a new Australian Prime Minister last week, it may provide a platform for our Government to raise the issue of 501 deportees again.

But we have to accept that they are New Zealand citizens.

The Government have been quick to blame 501s for our increased gang numbers, yet they have done little to assure New Zealanders that they are doing everything they can to mitigate their impact.

Since 2017, we have seen violent crime increase by 21% and gun crime is at its highest in over a decade, with police encountering at least 10 firearms times a day.

We might not be able to send these people back to Australia, but we can crack down on them with the full force of police, and the law to keep our communities safe. But this Labour Government is failing to do that.

It is perfectly reasonable to expect that we would keep track of the 501 deportees given their often criminal backgrounds, but it appears that this is not the case. The Government knew about the dangers that the 501s posed early on, and they have allowed it to balloon into a situation where gangs are recklessly discharging firearms, disobeying road rules and operating with impunity.

Last week’s shootings across Auckland suburbs are proof that gang tensions are at an all-time high, and police need all the support they can get to manage in this difficult time.

New Zealanders expect to be safe on the streets and in their homes, but the Minister is overseeing a soft approach to gangs which they are taking full advantage of. The Police Minister needs to stand up and deliver the necessary support to our frontline police. If we don’t do that now, shootings and firearm related incidents will only become more frequent and innocent New Zealanders could be caught in the cross-fire.

Ultimately, Australia is a sovereign nation with their own laws, and they have the right to deport non-citizens as they see fit. Ideally with a change of administration in Australia it will open up a discussion to at least slow the arrival of 501s into New Zealand and allow our police to be able to track them and mitigate the harm they are causing in New Zealand.