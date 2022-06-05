We need to understand there are limits to what speaking freely means

Steve Maharey was a former Labour Cabinet Minister and vice-chancellor of Massey University.

OPINION: When I was a Cabinet Minister, some 14 years ago now, international travel was part of the job. On the first occasion I led a delegation, a mix of public and private sector people, the senior official in charge of the group sat everyone down at the Auckland airport to explain the rules of the game.

The number one rule was, whatever differences we might have as individuals, when we were offshore, we were team New Zealand. We worked together in the interests of the country.

This seems like commonsense. But not everyone on every foray into the big wide world behaves themselves. So they need to be told.

READ MORE:

* Why early signs point to White House meeting of Jacinda Ardern and Joe Biden being a success

* The White House meet: a study in security, contrasts and personal rapport

* Joe Biden meeting has strengthened NZ's relationship with US, Jacinda Ardern says



I was reminded of this rule while reading the for and against tweets that have followed the visit to the United States by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. (Disclosure: I was a Labour minister and I think the prime minister has done an amazing job in hugely challenging circumstances.)

Those who support the Prime Minister have highlighted the Harvard speech, the Honorary Doctorate, the visit to tech companies, the meeting with President Joe Biden and other highlights. Sometimes comments came across as a bit breathless – but it was a successful visit.

Those against the Prime Minister have taken the opportunity to criticise not only every single detail of the visit, but also every other topic that can be squeezed into a tweet. An alien listening in to social media might have concluded that the Prime Minister ranked alongside the likes of Boris Johnson, Scott Morrison, Donald Trump or Viktor Orban. In other words, not a nice person.

Criticism is, of course, part and parcel of the political scene. But it used to be something that did not pervade every corner of the world on a 24-7 basis. And it certainly did not follow a politician as they tried their best to represent their country.

Social media has changed all of that. When I was in politics, social media was in its infancy. Facebook only got going in 2004. Now, if it were a country, it would be the most populous on earth.

I only experienced a little of how destructive it could be before I left politics in 2008. International delegations did not spend much time on the perils of social media. Its uses as a communications sewer were still in the early stages.

Now it is open, smelly, dangerous, and international.

Everyone gets to hear the lies, conspiracy theories, racism, misogyny, hate and all the other bile that washes through the internet.

All of this has been splashing about in the wake of the Prime Minister’s visit to the United States. It should not happen.

When the New Zealand Prime Minister – (John Key, Helen Clark, Jacinda Ardern) heads offshore (as their job demands) they represent us. They may have been elected as the leader of a political party, but once in office they speak for us all.

Pre-social media, being offshore meant being with a small group of proud New Zealanders who wanted the best for the country. Disagreements might be many, but they waited until they got home.

Social media allows everyone to be part of the delegation – even those who wear saggy, ill-fitting clothes as they hunch over the keyboard.

(As an aside, where do people get off arguing that an Honorary Doctorate from Harvard is not something significant? Do they have one – from anywhere?)

Having these keyboard warriors on your delegation is not something any Prime Minister would want. They are certainly not going to follow the rule that they are part of team New Zealand.

Yet what they say will be read not just in New Zealand, but everywhere.

I know from experience that this is largely dealt with by the people who are the target of sewage by ignoring it. These days shit goes with the job.

Really? Is it OK that saggy warriors get to define how the New Zealand Prime Minister (this century’s crop has done us proud offshore) is seen by international audiences?

I have a cure for this. It impacts not only the people who spend their days attacking Prime Ministers but also those who go after other people.

It is that we should know their names. Not immediately. There is value in being able to say things without being identified. But if what is said strays into the domain of breaking the law – say death threats – then the individual’s internet provider can be asked to reveal the name.

This would, I think, have a calming effect similar to the stern warning given to international delegations pre-social media.

We should have our arguments. But we need to understand there are limits to what speaking freely means. There was a saying once that applied to the media – “with power comes responsibility”. It is a saying ignored within the power domain of social media. It should be adopted.