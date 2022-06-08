Minister needs to look into the case of a pupil’s mouth taped shut by their teacher

Arena Williams (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāi Tūhoe) is the Labour MP for the Auckland electorate of Manurewa. She is a lawyer and mother of two. Stuart Smith is the National MP for the South Island electorate of Kaikōura. He comes from a Canterbury family that were fifth-generation sheep and deer farmers. He has three adult children.

OPINION: Teenager Zephan Clark had his mouth taped over by a teacher because he was from England and the teacher didn’t like his accent, in bullying he says went on so long and got so bad the family moved town to escape.

But teacher authorities decided it was “humorously intended,” made the teacher’s name secret and declared the family, who was upset at the ruling and not allowed to attend the hearing, are not a formal party to the system.

Why doesn’t parliament ensure that students - the victims - are at the heart of the teacher disciplinary process and have rights to be represented. Isn’t that what justice and fairness requires?

An MP from each side of the house gives their views.

Our Government is working hard to make sure schools and kura are places where all young people want to be, where they are supported and where they can get a great education.

It’s not appropriate for me to comment on an individual case, particularly without having all of the details to hand. However, whether it’s a school, university or workplace, there should absolutely be an expectation that people are always treated fairly, and with dignity and respect.

As a Government, we believe that we must all do better for our kids, and since taking office in 2017, we have taken significant steps to increase support for students, parents and teachers.

With this year’s Budget, we continued to deliver on our commitment to improve mental wellbeing services and support, with 195,000 primary and intermediate aged children across the country set to benefit from Mana Ake services.

Mana Ake empowers children with resilience and support, when and where they need it. It’s a school-based programme that gives children the skills and support to deal with issues such as grief, loss, parental separation, and bullying. It also provides advice, guidance and workshops for parents, whānau and teachers.

Our Government is continuing to roll out our plan to improve attendance, and make sure all Kiwi kids get the education they deserve. We’ve worked alongside teachers, parents and experts to develop strategies to improve learning across areas like maths and literacy.

We’re also upgrading almost every state school in country, building hundreds of new classrooms, and ensuring schools have the teachers and equipment they need.

There’s still more work to do, but I’m proud of the progress we’ve made on better supporting students, and ensuring our education system works better for kids, families and communities.

Improving the culture of any organisation takes time and mahi, but it’s important work – bullying is not acceptable. For example, here at Parliament, significant work has been undertaken by all parties to make sure that our workplace is safer, following a 2019 report into bullying and harassment.

Things still aren’t perfect here, but it’s important that Parliament – and organisations across the country – continue to work to stop bullying, and instead celebrate diversity and promote kindness and inclusiveness.

Stuart Smith, National MP Kaikōura

When kids go to school, they should be going there to develop themselves, learn for the future and, of course, have some fun along the way. As a country, we owe it to our future generations to ensure that children have every measure of support to reach their potential.

There is absolutely no place in our schools for students to feel unsafe, threatened or bullied, particularly by a teacher. The days of archaic disciplining such as the cane or the back of a shoe are well and truly behind us, as is the practice of repeatedly writing lines on paper.

As parents, we send our children to school trusting that their teachers are qualified and have the skills to educate and, when appropriate, impose discipline. However, the incident where a pupil’s mouth was taped shut by their teacher is outrageous. Of course there are two sides to this story, but regardless, the teacher involved made a serious misjudgement that should be met with consequences.

Remarkably, the Teachers Council did not use the victim’s testimony in full, instead deciding to use an accepted summary of facts which didn’t paint the whole picture according to the victim. On the surface, it certainly appears that the Teachers Council was acting in the teacher's best interests rather than the victim.

Of course this is an isolated incident, and I’d expect that most of our teachers would exercise better judgement, but it points to the fact that teachers in New Zealand are under pressure.

Not only is New Zealand enduring a crippling shortage of teachers, but we are presently seeing some of the worst truancy rates on record with 67,000 students identified as being chronically absent from school since Term 4 of 2021. When absent students are reintegrated into school, teachers face increased pressure to bring them up to speed on their learning.

Ultimately, the Teachers Council and the teacher involved in this incident have not followed the correct process. The only person who knows if this is occurring regularly is the Minister.

Given the media attention this incident has created, I would hope that the Minister is having a closer look at the processes the Teachers Council follows when dealing with incidents such as this.

If we want our kids to become all they can be, they need a world-class education system to provide them with the opportunities to succeed and equip them for life. We owe it to our children to get that right.