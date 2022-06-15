Constitutional change not on the agenda while we focus on immediate issues

Arena Williams (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāi Tūhoe) is the Labour MP for the Auckland electorate of Manurewa. She is a lawyer and mother of two. Stuart Smith is the National MP for the South Island electorate of Kaikōura. He comes from a Canterbury family that were fifth-generation sheep and deer farmers. He has three adult children.

Prince Charles and Prince William alongside the Princess Royal took the royal salute on behalf of the Queen in the Trooping the Colour ceremony marking the monarch's Platinum Jubilee.

OPINION: We’ve celebrated the Queen’s Birthday and platinum jubilee marking her reign of 70 years, the longest serving British monarch.

Queen Elizabeth is respected and popular, her presumptive heir Charles less so. Do you think our bonds to the monarchy will lessen and we will become a republic in the near future.

An MP from each side of the house gives their views.

Unknown/Supplied Arena Williams, Labour MP for Manurewa.

Arena Williams, Labour MP Manurewa

For me, the question of New Zealand becoming a republic in the future will have less to do with who the monarch is, and more to do with the readiness of political parties within Aotearoa to have a sensible, constructive conversation about the options in front of us.

Personally, I like New Zealand’s constitutional monarchy. It works imperfectly well, and has been proven over time to be the most stable form of government.

There is a clear separation between the ceremonial power of the government, held by the Governor General, and the actual power of the elected government to affect people’s daily lives. While there are some issues with the status quo, it is difficult for me to see how these would be resolved by becoming a republic.

Also, as a country, we have a very special arrangement through the Treaty of Waitangi, and relationship between Māori and the Crown. A significant change to our constitution, such as becoming a republic, could affect this, and it is something that would need to be grappled with and resolved within New Zealand before such a change could reasonably occur.

In my view, New Zealand’s readiness to have this national conversation is being held back by opposition parties that have returned to the use of race-baiting – both subtle and overt – as a political tool to stir up public alarm.

We have seen this sort of thing with the Government’s Three Waters reform – which is fundamentally about fixing New Zealand’s water infrastructure (drinking, waste and storm water) and making sure Kiwi families don’t have to foot the bill through massive rates increases.

Instead of real, constructive engagement, we have seen baseless scaremongering from people over “co-governance” and what that might mean for people’s access to our natural resources.

No doubt New Zealand will continue to toy with the idea of a constitutional shift in the future, however it is not something that our Government is prioritising in the here-and-now.

In 2017, we were elected to address the country’s long-standing issues, such as turning around New Zealand’s record on child poverty, tackling the housing crisis and meeting the climate challenge. As a Government, these are the sort of issues that we are focused on, and will continue to shift the dial on.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Kaikōura MP Stuart Smith

Stuart Smith, National MP Kaikōura

Queen Elizabeth II has been an impeccable servant for the Commonwealth for more than seven decades.

She has been an example of someone who has shown a sense of duty, strength and dedication throughout her reign and I stand with the majority of New Zealanders in thanking her for service.

As a commonwealth country, our institutions have worked well for us over many years. Our Executive, Legislature and Judicial structure has allowed New Zealanders to have confidence in the rule of law and law-making powers.

New Zealand’s constitution sits among various documents, including the Treaty of Waitangi and many other pieces of legislation, almost all of which make reference to the Queen. At this point in time, our democracy and national structure is working well, and if it isn’t broken, why try to fix it?

There may be a time in our country’s future where a move to a republic would be seen as beneficial, but right now is not the time to be even contemplating becoming a republic, when we have so many bigger and more pertinent issues facing New Zealanders.

We are living in a cost of living crisis, where every-day essential items are becoming unaffordable for New Zealand households. Gang tensions are at an all-time high with 23 shootings in Auckland over the space of fourteen days.

We now know that just under 60% of Kiwi kids are turning up to school regularly, meaning that at least 330,000 kids are not. These are some of the genuine issues facing our society, and I sincerely believe that this is what New Zealanders have elected us to address.

Every single day I am receiving letters, emails and phone calls from people who are struggling to get ahead, because right now they can’t afford to fill up their cars and they can’t afford to pack their kids a full lunch.

I cannot remember ever receiving correspondence from anyone in the last 12 months about the imperatives of moving New Zealand to a Republic.

Our constitutional arrangements are such that we include the Monarch. If we were to adopt an alternative, that alternative would have to be better than what we currently have: but I am yet to be convinced that our current system is broken and in need of fixing.

New Zealanders are acutely aware of the issues facing this country, and to be frank, the bonds or lack of, that we have with the Queen and her heirs are not high on the list. Our democracy has functioned smoothly and with little difficulties, and I think New Zealanders have faith in that. So focus on things that really matter to New Zealanders.