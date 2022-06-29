70% of Kiwi voters don't have a 'reasonable amount' of trust in political party funding

Arena Williams (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāi Tūhoe) is the Labour MP for the Auckland electorate of Manurewa. She is a lawyer and mother of two. Stuart Smith is the National MP for the South Island electorate of Kaikōura. He comes from a Canterbury family that were fifth-generation sheep and deer farmers. He has three adult children.

OPINION: Moves to make donations to political parties more transparent are opposed by some politicians who claim it will have a "chilling effect" on democracy.

But most voters would think that allowing people to hand a political party money but keep their identity secret seems far more risky to democracy.

Why can't Parliament commit to a completely open, honest and totally transparent donation system, so we know who is giving who money and why?

An MP from each side of the house gives their views.

Arena Williams, Labour MP Manurewa

A lot has changed since the 1950s, but most of New Zealand’s electoral laws haven’t. That’s why our Government is working to make the country’s electoral rules clearer and fairer, to ensure they are fit for purpose in modern New Zealand, and to build more trust in the system.

Last year, we announced an independent, expert-led review into New Zealand’s electoral rules. We also signalled that we were looking into improving transparency of political donations to make it easier for people to see where the money is coming from.

Since then, we’ve developed a Bill to amend the political donations’ framework, and further details on this have been released just this month. This work has been carried out carefully, because it’s important that people can have faith in the integrity of it. There’s been extensive public engagement, input from experts and academics, and then further consultation and feedback.

The changes will help to increase public confidence in the funding of political parties and maintain trust in New Zealand’s electoral system – which we know is needed. A survey undertaken by Victoria University in 2021 found that almost 70% of respondents indicated they did not have a reasonable amount of trust in party funding.

I absolutely reject the National Party’s claim that changes to the donations regime will have a “chilling effect” on democracy. In fact it’s the opposite – the changes strengthen democracy by improving transparency and making sure that the public has a clearer picture of where donations to parties and candidates come from. My question would be, what does that National Party have to hide?

As New Zealanders, we can be proud of our democracy. On the whole, our electoral system works well to give us all an equal voice and to help drive consensus, and there’s a relatively high level of confidence in it that’s been built up over decades. But democracies are fragile, and we don’t have to look very hard around the world to see why we can’t take the strength of ours for granted.

We need to work responsibly to make sure that our electoral laws are fit for purpose and that New Zealanders maintain trust in the system, and we are.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Kaikōura MP Stuart Smith

Stuart Smith, National MP Kaikōura

New Zealand’s electoral laws belong to all New Zealanders.

For democracy to work and for New Zealanders to ultimately have faith in our electoral system, it needs to be built on integrity and genuinely be non-partisan.

We believe the current electoral laws works well.

The Labour Government has commissioned an independent panel to review how elections are run which, among other things, is considering banning anonymous donations.

Alongside this, the Green Party has a ‘strengthening democracy’ bill, which places a $35,000 limit on annual donations to any political party or candidate and lowers the anonymity threshold to $1,000.

National is strongly of the view that taxpayers shouldn’t have to fund political parties any more than they do now.

That means we need to allow parties to accept donations in a responsible way.

At the moment people can donate up to $1,500 to a candidate and up to $15,000 to a political party and remain anonymous and we believe it should stay that way.

In our experience people are often reluctant to donate if they are going be publicly named - therefore changing the law runs the risk of less people willing to donate to political parties which could result in New Zealand moving towards state-funded political campaigns.

I think the last thing New Zealanders want to see is their hard-earned taxes being used to fund political campaigns rather than hospitals, schools and roads.

State funded political parties would come with massive limitations, including how candidates travel around their electorates and how they communicate or advertise their views to their voters and the country.

Those who donate $15,000 or more to political parties clearly have a vested interest and therefore it should be declared.

Ultimately, we have had these established thresholds for a long time, and the case to change it seems unwarranted.

Any changes to our electoral system, like changing the voting age or extending the election cycle, need to be well thought-out and allow all New Zealanders to weigh up the costs and benefits.

The way I see it though, is that our electoral donation laws are sound and we have enough checks and balances in place through the electoral commission to mitigate any breaches.