Deputy PM Grant Robertson: New Zealand's economy is resilient enough to face future economic challenges

Grant Robertson is the Deputy Prime Minister of New Zealand and writes in response to the analysis of Stuff Political Editor Luke Malpass.

OPINION: Luke Malpass’s column highlights the risk of a recession for the New Zealand economy. It is a scary and uncertain time for many people and many businesses, but that uncertainty makes forecasting even a quarter or two ahead hard going. Most commentators are saying that next quarter we may see a bit of a rebound. Others see darker clouds further ahead.

No doubt this is a challenging time for the economy with shrinking forecasts for global growth run headlong into global inflation which is reaching decade’s high levels.

What we can say with some certainty is that New Zealand’s economy has been extremely resilient, and has strong underlying fundamentals that puts us in as good a position as any country to withstand the economic challenges that we undoubtedly are facing.

First, New Zealand continues to have a strong balance sheet. Our debt is set to peak at 19.9% on the new net debt measure - about half of Australia’s, around a third of that in the UK and around a fifth of the US, based on comparable measures. We have had Budget surpluses going into Covid-19, and are forecast to do so again from 2024/25. Unemployment is at record lows, and even as the economy slows it is still 3.3% larger than before Covid.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Grant Robertson is the Deputy Prime Minister of New Zealand.

For our part we have moved from the across the board support that characterised our response to Covid to more targeted and temporary support. The level of government spending is right now akin to what the previous National Government did in response to the GFC, and it will return to around the long run average of 30% of GDP over the coming years.

None of this means things will be easy in New Zealand or anywhere else around the world as we continue to fight the pandemic, and also deal with the economic consequences. However, the view expressed by Luke, and by those he chose to quote or speak to for the article as to what the cause or indeed the solution might be, would in my view make things significantly worse.

I am interested to see Business New Zealand quoted as suggesting the answer is to rein in government spending and that households and businesses have become too dependent on government support. Throughout the pandemic and as recently as earlier this year Business New Zealand has urged the Government to provide more support than we have done to businesses.

Despite spending more than $20 billion supporting businesses, Business NZ wanted us to spend more. And yet now, they want to wave a magic wand and take back what they said for the better part of two years.

As it happens the level of government spending we have now is mainly targeted at dealing with cost pressures, in fact around 70% of the new spending allowance at this year’s Budget is for cost pressures. This is simply making sure that we keep providing the health, education, housing and other programmes that people rely on.

The tired old recipe that we have us undertake austerity policies that cut back on the real value of government spending would in my view do enormous damage to our country. I would argue that we are still dealing with the consequences of that approach from the 1990s and the period after the GFC.

Luke raises the issues with the health system meeting demand. In winter, we often see these stories and there is no doubt Covid and our closed border have exacerbated these challenges. But the other thing we are dealing with is the failure over an extended period of the previous National Government to invest in our health system to keep up with the demographic changes and demand. That is the result of the policies that Business NZ and others appear to be advocating.

This is indeed a difficult time for many people, households, businesses and countries. I stand by what we did to support New Zealanders through Covid. We had to take decisions with imperfect or little information. Whatever we did there were no costless decisions.

Now, the same applies. We are taking a careful and balanced approach that sees us look after those who need it the most, while managing our spending down after providing the necessary support. We do this in a more challenging global context than we have seen for decades. We do not govern in hindsight. We govern in real time, and with an eye to ensuring that we invest wisely for our future.