What's at stake as PM Jacinda Ardern arrives in Europe

ANALYSIS: The journey to Europe is long at the best of times, but New Zealand’s geographic isolation is emphasised while Covid drawbridges are not fully lowered.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern touched down at Heathrow Airport, in London on Monday morning (local time) after 30 hours of travel. And the PM, along with Government officials and a group of journalists, still has one flight left to catch.

We left New Zealand on Sunday afternoon, but the ticket to Madrid, Spain, won’t be complete until Tuesday afternoon (NZ Time).

Ardern is in Europe to meet Nato’s leaders in Madrid. She will also join the “concluding stages” of trade talks with Europeans in Belgium and rub shoulders with some of the West’s most powerful figures.

After an exceptionally long journey, Ardern will surely want to ensure this is all worthwhile. She’s here for a series of rapid-fire engagements across the content, squished into just a few days.

On the outset, the clearest payoff could come if there’s real progress in the slow-moving free-trade negotiations with the European Union (EU).

The clock is (sort of) ticking for the deal, with just four days left until the self-imposed June deadline. They had hoped to sign some sort of “agreement in principle” for the deal. But negotiations for such a deal have been ongoing for four years, with varied enthusiasm.

Sungmi Kim/Stuff Jacinda Ardern has arrived in Europe, ahead of a week of meetings including at the Nato leaders summit.

And rushing a deal may not be wise.

In an earlier interview, Ardern emphasised the importance of New Zealand’s primary exports, such as cheese and kiwifruit, for such an agreement. But a leaked offer from the EU in 2020, which outlined its proposal for agricultural access, would have maintained tariffs and significant restrictions on exports to Europe.

There have been numerous other offers since then, but details about these are scant. The agricultural lobbies have made it clear they expect much more, especially if the agreement ends up adding restrictions on the New Zealand market. New restrictions, which the EU calls “geographic indicators”, are likely to be included and could mean, for instance, feta can no longer be called feta.

Evan Vucci/AP US President Joe Biden and Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg are among the leaders expected at the Madrid summit.

If not an EU trade deal, what else?

All is not lost if there is little to write home about for the EU trade negotiation.

For the first time, New Zealand had been invited to attend the Nato Leaders’ Summit. The invite came last year, when Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said he wanted to build stronger alliances with Nato’s friends in Asia and the Pacific, which also includes Australia, Japan and South Korea.

This is the conference attended by the likes of US President Joe Biden​ and French President Emmanuel Macron​, to make plans for how these powerful nations will combat their shared geopolitical and security concerns.

New Zealand is not a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation. After all, it is primarily a military alliance between certain European nations and the North Americans who share concerns about Russia.

On face value, this leader’s summit has one clear focus: the war in Ukraine.

The Nato leaders aren’t particularly interested in what New Zealand has to say about Ukraine, although Ardern will note her Government has committed about $9 million to support Ukraine’s self-defence.

Stoltenberg has discussed China’s ambitions in the Pacific and Asia, as a concern for Nato.

Tension between the West and China in the Pacific is not new. It also affords the Pacific, of which New Zealand is a part, some leverage to have our concerns heard by very powerful states.

Ardern has reiterated her view that if the US – or any Western ally – worries about China’s actions in the Pacific, then they should involve themselves here as well.

For instance, China is very open to trade with New Zealand. Meanwhile, trade negotiations with the EU have been pained, and the US has not returned to the CPTPP table.

And if all else fails?

Well, there’s sure to be some sort of royal engineer in Europe.

And anyway, Ardern has said this trip is about “reconnecting” after the lockdowns.

If anything, just travelling to Europe has shown how vulnerable New Zealand is to disconnection. It’s a distant land that has to fight hard for tourism, which is still on ice.

Border restrictions are on the way out for New Zealand, but look no further than Auckland Airport for proof there’s still a very long way to go. Only a couple of shops and cafés bother to open these days, while other major airports – Heathrow, Melbourne and Los Angeles – are so busy they’re struggling to keep up with demand.

During this trip, and similar missions abroad, Ardern has said she wants to remind the world “New Zealand is open for business”. I’m sure Auckland Airport and those who relied on it hope that message is heard.