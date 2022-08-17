Our systems and services for mental health support need to change

Arena Williams (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāi Tūhoe) is the Labour MP for the Auckland electorate of Manurewa. She is a lawyer and mother of two. Stuart Smith is the National MP for the South Island electorate of Kaikōura. He is a former grape grower, winemaker and inducted as a Fellow of the New Zealand Winegrowers Board for services to the wine industry.

STUFF Antiquated legislation means emergency workers who are exposed to traumatic incidents every day struggle to get help from ACC for post-traumatic stress disorder.

OPINION: Police, firefighters, ambulance medics, doctors and nurses encounter horrific situations repeatedly through their working lives. They endure this to help us all.

Yet when they go to ACC for help, suffering from the mental health toll of this work, they are told they need to name a “single event” that caused their stress and if ACC don’t believe that one event is severe enough to cause post-traumatic stress disorder, they get no help.

Clearly this is wrong. Why doesn’t Parliament change the law to support our everyday heroes?

An MP from each side of the house gives their views.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Kaikōura MP Stuart Smith

Stuart Smith, National MP Kaikōura

The work that our frontline providers do to keep us safe is extraordinary. The men and women who contribute to our police force, fire and emergency response and first aid response, often put their own livelihoods and families on hold to help those in need.

Throughout their work frontline workers experience situations that many of us cannot begin to imagine, and the mental toll that takes on our first responders should not go over-looked. These are the people who keep us safe and respond to us when we need them the most, yet they fail to receive support when they need it.

READ MORE:

* We needed to lock down the country to prevent Covid deaths ... but

* Rape survivors sometimes denied long-term ACC treatment if they have other trauma

* Covid-19: $25m for struggling students not spent 14 months after announcement



Frankly, this is another failure from this Government.

Back in 2019, Andrew Little announced $1.9 billion for mental health, with the objective to improve mental health outcomes for New Zealanders. We are now in the third quarter of 2022 and there has been no material changes in mental health outcomes for New Zealanders.

In March, the independent Mental Health and Well-being Commission released their findings and concluded that little change has been made to front-line mental health services or to our response times for those dealing with mental health. That shows an abject failure by this Government, who are more interested in throwing big money at a problem without thinking about the outcomes.

Our frontline workers have clearly seen very little or perhaps none, of the $1.9 billion that was promised to alleviate the mental health crisis in this country, because they are screaming out for help from ACC who do not have the capability to help them.

Where they should get help from is the $1.9 billion fund that was allocated by this Government to mental health.

Departments filled with bureaucrats from Wellington also need to take some of the blame. Fire and Emergency New Zealand spent $10 million on a rebranding project instead of focusing on the mental health needs of firefighters who are called on to help in some horrendous situations such as serious fires and traffic accidents. The prioritisation of spending is woeful and must be addressed quickly.

National has committed to dedicating a Minister specifically for mental health, because we realise the crisis, we are in. When frontline workers, students and many more cannot get the help they need, we are not serving our most vulnerable. The next National Government will make mental health a priority.

Unknown/Supplied Arena Williams, Labour MP for Manurewa.

Arena Williams, Labour MP Manurewa

Our frontline workers do incredibly important mahi for New Zealand. Every single day they work hard to keep our families safe and our communities cared for. They deserve our respect, thanks, and our support.

We made it clear to New Zealanders that our Government would take mental health seriously, and that’s exactly what we’ve done.

ACC was set up 50 years ago with a focus on accident related physical injuries. That means mental health which is not linked to a physical injury, or single work place event is mostly dealt with by our health system.

Over those 50 years our understanding of mental health has changed, and we believe that government systems and services need to reflect this.

That’s why, since we took office in 2017, we got straight to work to lay the foundations for a whole new mental health system and made the largest mental health investment ever in Aotearoa’s history.

We made it easier for people to get help early, so small issues don’t become big problems. This includes our work to put mental health help closer to home where New Zealanders already get healthcare support, like GP clinics, kaupapa Maori, Pacific, and youth specific services.

We’ve started rebuilding mental health infrastructure around the country, as well as the health workforce. We’re also taking action for specialist mental health and addiction services for people with the highest needs.

As we move forward with this work, we’re also taking steps to ensure that ACC is fit for purpose in a modern New Zealand.

We’ve begun to address inequities where there are clear problems, and the Maternal Birth Injuries Bill is our first step in making changes to rebalance the system. Next year, there will be a comprehensive look at how ACC covers mental health. This will include gradual process PTSD as well as other mental health issues.

It’s important that we get this work correct on behalf of New Zealanders, so the process will be thorough. There’s a number of things we need to look at in depth, including the cost to levy payers, inequities across the system and the impact change will have on the mental health workforce.

We’re the first Government to take mental health seriously, and I’m proud that we’ve stepped up.

It’s a big job, but there’s already been huge change and it’s making a real difference for thousands of New Zealanders.