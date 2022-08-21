Few surprises in Sharma drama

Tracy Watkins is Sunday Star-Times editor

OPINION: The whole sorry saga surrounding beleaguered Labour MP Gaurav Sharma won’t surprise anyone who's spent any time around Parliament.

Sharma claims he’s been bullied to stay silent about his long list of grievances by the Labour whip and Prime Minister’s office; that his fate at a special caucus meeting called to decide on his suspension and likely expulsion was predetermined and that he was constantly talked down to and treated like a school boy by the Labour hierarchy.

These things are more than likely true. But that’s politics. Such is the lot of a backbench MP who makes the mistake of believing they are bigger than the party.

Like many new MPs, Sharma seems to have been unprepared and unsuited for a life in politics. Many come from careers where they are relatively senior and largely respected. They discover when they arrive at Parliament that they are neither of these things.

Few of them will shine bright in their time on the back benches; most will lead short and largely anonymous political careers before disappearing back into private life.

Problems like Sharma occur because some of them also happen to be hugely ambitious, and entered politics believing they were destined for higher things - i.e. a ministerial limo, Beehive office and a Government department or two to boss around.

Few of them will ever achieve such heights.

The job of the whip is to keep these competing forces in check to make sure overly ambitious backbenchers don’t do or say anything stupid to derail the party. There’s a fairly big clue as to how they achieve this in their name - they are whips not just in name, but by nature.

As for the claim that the outcome of the caucus meeting was predetermined - of course it was.

Publicly bad-mouthing the leader and party hierarchy was only ever going to have one outcome and it didn’t need a secret caucus meeting to decide that. There’s no walking back from calling the leader a liar.

Yet despite all that, Sharma’s complaints point to a far deeper problem.

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Labour MPs voted unanimously to suspend MP Gaurav Sharma.

The truth is, there has always been a bullying culture in Parliament.

Sir Keith Holyoake, Prime Minister from 1960 to 1972, is famously said to have counselled first term MPs to “breathe through their noses”; in other words keep your head down and mouth shut.

But these days, it’s not so much advice as a rule.

Only a handful of MPs are lucky enough to be awarded meaningful work - a select committee role, or - for a very lucky few - a ministerial post. Even then, those who do make it to cabinet will quickly discover that most of the power is concentrated in the prime minister’s inner circle, otherwise known as the kitchen cabinet.

Files The late Labour leader David Lange going head to head with New Zealand Party leader Bob Jones. File pic: Jul 1984

While some MPs, of course, have electorate seats and constituency duties back home, most have only got one job for the three days a week they are in Wellington, and that’s to make up the numbers.

When they do speak in Parliament, their contribution to the debate is generally to trot out the party line and read out the latest talking points.

The days when it used to be a thrill to lean over the bench in the public galleries and be entertained by MPs with huge personalities - the likes of Sir David Lange, Richard Prebble, Winston Peters or Sir Robert Muldoon - are long gone.

These days they probably wouldn’t make it past the selection process for either major party as too likely to rock the boat.

And that’s the real shame of it. Because there’s nothing much to admire about Sharma’s fall from grace; he’s not making a grand political statement, or drawing a line in the sand over principle.

Instead, he’s going down in flames over a forgettable argument about office politics.

He’s the troublemaker the party probably deserves.