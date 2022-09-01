We're on track to bend the curve of our emissions downwards for the first time in history

Arena Williams (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāi Tūhoe) is the Labour MP for the Auckland electorate of Manurewa. She is a lawyer and mother of two. Stuart Smith is the National MP for the South Island electorate of Kaikōura. He is a former grape grower, winemaker and inducted as a Fellow of the New Zealand Winegrowers Board for services to the wine industry.

STUFF An aerial view of the damage shows a house buried in mud and chunks of road swept away by slips in the upper South Island.

OPINION: We’ve seen torrential rain, flooding around the country, families evacuated from homes and slips causing chaos in Wellington - the impact of climate change is obvious.

So is there unity across the political spectrum that we need to alter the way we live to cope with climate change, including moving where some people currently have homes - or do you see some MPs who are still in denial and fighting climate action?

An MP from each side of the House gives their views.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Kaikōura MP Stuart Smith

Stuart Smith, National MP Kaikōura

New Zealand is in a fortunate position on climate change, where the major parties in Parliament are all in agreement that we must act.

Under the National Government in 2015, New Zealand signed up to the Paris Agreement which meant that we would commit to being carbon net-zero by 2050, and we stand by that. We also supported the Zero Carbon legislation in the last Parliament, which created the Climate Change Commission for independent advice and ratified the Paris Agreement in New Zealand’s legislation.

The floods we saw in the Nelson and Marlborough area last week were devastating. I saw first-hand the damage done to people’s homes, farms, vineyards, and businesses in the northern and western parts of my electorate. Not to mention the roads that were impacted.

The direct road links between Marlborough and Nelson, State Highway’s 6 and 63 were cut-off, meaning a 7 hour detour via the Lewis Pass.

Part of the problem in New Zealand is that we built our towns and cities largely on river deltas and therefore allowed homes to be built on flood plains. Now with modern technology we can identify areas that are at risk of flooding.

That certainly does not mean we do not need to act on climate change, and the next National Government will bring a measured and rational approach to lowering our emissions that will be effective and enduring.

New Zealand has a fantastic driver of emissions reduction in the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS). It works on reducing the effects of climate change by effectively putting a price on CO2 emissions.

Businesses must measure and report their greenhouse gas emissions and surrender an emissions certificate, or NZU, for every tonne of CO2 they emit. The number of emissions certificates is capped, and the cap will be reduced in line with our emissions budgets. On the other side of the equation foresters can earn an NZU for every tonne of CO2 their forest sequesters and sell them on the open market. A simple and effective scheme that will drive further beneficial choices, such as buying a more fuel-efficient vehicle or replacing a coal boiler with an electrode boiler.

The ETS provides for a far smoother and gradual transition. It still means that we are paying for and reducing our emissions, but it also encourages innovation and investment in new technology.

Household budgets are tight, families are struggling with their necessities and are having to make some tough financial decisions. Right now, we need a government who has a well-thought plan on how they will make New Zealanders better off with every cent of taxpayers’ money they spend.

A clear example of poor spending is the $600 million the Government will give businesses and corporations to decarbonise. We have an ETS that will already promote businesses to take these measures, but the Government are instead giving away taxpayer money for corporate welfare. New Zealanders deserve much better fiscal discipline than this.

Climate change is happening - there is no question about that. We know that we need to act to ensure its effects are mitigated. Still, we must have effective, pragmatic policies that do not inadvertently hurt New Zealanders in the back pocket.

Unknown/Supplied Arena Williams, Labour MP for Manurewa.

Arena Williams, Labour MP Manurewa

As recent weather events have devastated communities at the top of the South Island, we’ve seen locals pulling together as they get ready for the recovery ahead. Their resilience has been remarkable, but we should never rely on communities alone.

Our Government immediately stepped up with support and we will continue to work with teams on the ground to help people through. We’re also taking significant steps to prepare communities for the future.

Since taking office, we’ve laid the foundations for bold, enduring climate action that will reach across generations. Because of this work, New Zealand is on track to bend the curve of our emissions downwards for the first time in history.

We’ve launched our Emissions Reduction Plan, which will meet the Climate Commission’s independent science-based emissions reduction targets. The plan guides the work we do together - government, businesses, and communities - so that collectively, we transition to a high wage low emissions economy that provides security for all.

Already, we’ve tripled the number of EVs coming into New Zealand and reduced the emissions of newly imported cars by 15% in 6 months – it previously took 8 years for the same decrease of CO2. We’ve also helped more than 50 businesses reduce almost a million tonnes of emissions by switching to clean energy, and that’s just to name a few examples.

To prepare for unavoidable climate challenges, like severe weather events, we’ve also launched New Zealand’s first ever National Adaptation Plan. This will ensure communities have the information and support they need to prepare.

As a country, we can’t opt out of the effects of climate change, so we can’t opt out of taking action.

But it’s not enough for Opposition politicians to simply agree to take ‘action’ on climate change. This action needs to protect people, communities and New Zealand’s economic security.

It is troubling to see National’s Stuart Smith describing our climate plan as the "science of bullsh*t", while arguing that the Emissions Trading Scheme should be the primary solution. Not only would this lead to the wholesale conversion of virtually all of our farmland into pine, it would also be a recipe for emissions, higher bills – like an extra $1.30 on petrol, and poverty.

National might admit that climate change is real but they don’t have a plan that protects New Zealanders’ lives, livelihoods and communities.

We do, and we’re getting on with it.