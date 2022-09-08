We've got to crack down further to prevent young people accessing vaping products

Arena Williams (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāi Tūhoe) is the Labour MP for the Auckland electorate of Manurewa. She is a lawyer and mother of two. Stuart Smith is the National MP for the South Island electorate of Kaikōura. He is a former grape grower, winemaker and inducted as a Fellow of the New Zealand Winegrowers Board for services to the wine industry.

OPINION: We have a Government Smokefree goal that by 2025 less than 5% of New Zealanders will be smokers - but what about the rise in vaping?

Otago University researchers found a spike in vaping means overall youth daily nicotine use has actually increased.

Do we need laws to control vaping also, or are MPs okay with teens getting hooked on nicotine so long as it's not with cigarettes?

An MP from each side of the House gives their views.

As a mum, I worry about the number of teenagers that I see vaping at the school gate.

New Zealand is heading in the right direction on smoking, with goals and actions to get us to a smokefree position in the near future.

With the rise of vaping, we have worked hard to protect young people and non-smokers from taking up vaping. But there’s more to do.

No one wants our kids to grow up in a time when nicotine use is normal once again, in a timewarp back to the 1950s - and so we must keep going.

We’ve expanded the country’s smokefree legislation to ensure that we strike the right balance between preventing vaping products from being marketed and sold to young people, while also providing access for smokers who want to switch to a less harmful alternative.

Vaping products can’t be sold to people under the age of 18. We’ve banned places like dairies and service stations from selling products in flavours other than tobacco, mint and menthol. We’ve also taken action to reduce the appeal of vaping, including rules around packaging and requiring that health warnings must appear in English and te reo Māori.

Banning vaping won’t work. Smoking is one of the leading causes of preventable death and around 13% of pregnant wahine are smokers. Vaping provides a less harmful alternative and it’s effective in helping people quit, including those who want to stop for their babies.

Countries around the world have faced problems with young people and vaping. Aotearoa isn’t immune to this, but we will continue to tackle the issue on all fronts.

We’re making sure that the protections we’ve put in place are effectively enforced. Enforcement Officers already have a range of powers, and there’s further work underway to bring departments and agencies together to improve compliance and enforcement across the country.

We’re also focusing on education, for example, at the moment we’re working alongside rangatahi and whānau to develop campaigns that will communicate with young people in a way that resonates with them.

But we've got to crack down further to prevent young people accessing vaping products. These are big businesses, including the same international firms that have pushed tobacco sales for a century, who have focused their marketing towards attracting young people to vaping.

To be successful, parents, schools, community groups and government must work together to stop it.

There is little doubt that smoking has a detrimental effect on health, and as a consequence a burden on our health system.

Approximately 5000 people die each year due to smoking or second-hand smoke exposure, and there is widespread support to help smokers quit their expensive and hazardous habit.

Vaping, as an alternative to cigarettes, was always going to be a part of the solution towards a smoke-free future.

The reality is vaping does help some smokers to make the shift away from the more harmful cigarettes.

There is even evidence out there which suggests that vaping is less harmful than smoking, that in itself is reassuring.

New Zealand is winning the battle against cigarette smoking, only 9.4% of the adult population still smoke regularly, that is down from 18% in 2007. It is not surprising that as cigarette smoking has decreased, the range and availability of vapes has increased.

People should have the freedom to make their own choices and we do not need tighter Government regulations which unnecessarily restrict the freedoms of adult New Zealanders. We know smoking is harmful, and successive Governments have made it more difficult to access cigarettes and provide avenues to address the harm it causes. But to block one of the most popular alternatives would most likely result in more people staying on cigarettes.

There is a consensus that the evidence associated with the safety and possible harm of vaping is unknown. That is largely to do with the lack of long-term health trials given that vapes have not been around long enough to test the effects. That being said, it does appear to provide a safer alternative to cigarettes and in my view, it should not be restricted further at this stage.

I am concerned about the number of kids who have access to vapes and are being hooked on nicotine at a young age. The Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Vaping) Amendment Act 2020 which the National party supported, went a long way to regulate vapes. But there is still work to do to ensure that we can restrict youth from accessing such products.

When the Fourth Labour Government banned smoking from most indoor places, the public were split on the idea. It was a controversial change, but one that looking back 30 years was necessary and few would want to turn the clock back. Allowing vaping as an alternative for smoking is another rung on the ladder towards a healthier future for New Zealanders and our communities.