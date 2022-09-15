Why the low voting in council elections? We need candidates we believe are worth voting for

Arena Williams (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāi Tūhoe) is the Labour MP for the Auckland electorate of Manurewa. She is a lawyer and mother of two. Stuart Smith is the National MP for the South Island electorate of Kaikōura. He is a former grape grower, winemaker and inducted as a Fellow of the New Zealand Winegrowers Board for services to the wine industry.

OPINION: Voting papers for local council elections are being mailed out to people across the country, but we know from experience most people won’t bother voting.

What should Parliament do to encourage more people to vote in local elections - or are MPs content to do nothing and let democracy dwindle at the local level?

An MP from each side of the House gives their views.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Kaikōura MP Stuart Smith

Stuart Smith, National MP Kaikōura

New Zealanders all around the country will be feeling the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, who was a constant presence to our lives.

The Queen was determined, had great dignity and compassion and, most importantly, she cared for her people.

She leaves behind an incredible legacy of public service, dedicating her whole life to serving the people of the United Kingdom, as well as the Commonwealth. For those 70 years, the Queen delivered stability and worked incredibly hard.

Being a public servant, such as a councillor in your local area, is an incredibly difficult job and is often underappreciated. But it gives you the ability to serve your people and possibly improve lives.

If we didn’t have councils or representatives in our local wards, there would be stark changes to the services of everyday life we are used to. Local parks, waterways, roads, rubbish collections and many other things simply wouldn’t function without local Government representing the people who live there.

Local representatives are voted in by the people they aim to serve. Despite the importance local body holds, local elections have traditionally had low turnout. To make meaningful change, it is vital that those who are eligible to vote in the upcoming elections do so.

Local councils are not in healthy state. Their approval ratings are dismal and central Government is loading them with reforms and grabbing vital assets. Local democracy is inevitably heading towards a fractured system and risks even lower voter engagement.

A great example of these asset grabs is the Three Waters reform. The Labour Government is taking local water assets from councils and centralising them, forcing them into a ‘one-size-fits-all’ model and silencing the local voice.

Ratepayers currently own their water assets, and under this new model they will be taken from them and bundled into one of the four new water entities. For any single water entity, which might encompass up to 20 councils, there will only be 6 councillors and 6 iwi representatives in the “representative group” at the bottom of the pecking order.

These reforms are taking the ‘local’ out of local Government and make council operations less relevant to the concerns of many voters.

Local elections are important. Voting for who you want to represent you and be your voice is an essential part of our democracy. Under National we will ensure that local Government is supported, and ratepayers get what they deserve from their local bodies.

Unknown/Supplied Arena Williams, Labour MP for Manurewa.

Arena Williams, Labour MP Manurewa

To drive up New Zealanders’ engagement with local government elections, we need to address the issues that have led to a persistent lack of diversity around council tables – and we are.

Local government decisions affect all of our lives, every single day. So it’s important that people understand just how valuable their vote is. But we know that there’s more to it than that.

For New Zealanders to use their vote, they need to see candidates that represent them, and that reflect their values and aspirations. In other words, people need to see candidates that they believe are worth voting for.

As a Government, we’ve worked hard to remove barriers so that a wider range of New Zealanders feel comfortable to put themselves forward to represent the many diverse communities within Aotearoa.

One challenge that we’ve grappled with is the fact that standing as a candidate is not a decision that affects men, women and people with marginalised identities equally.

Local Government New Zealand told us that the local electoral environment was becoming dangerous, and that one of the barriers to candidates standing was the requirement to publish a physical address on election advertising, as that could put candidates at risk of abuse.

We listened, and we changed the law.

We’ve made other changes to support more diversity within local government, too.

Prior to this Parliament, 24 councils around the country had attempted to establish Māori wards under the Local Electoral Act 2001, but only 2 had been successful. We were asked to change the law to allow local council decisions to establish local wards to stand, without being subject to a poll.

Again, we listened and this year 35 councils will have Māori wards.

By having candidates and representatives from different walks of life, there’s more opportunities to better connect with communities. Also, a mixture of cultures, ethnicity, gender and experiences helps elected members understand issues unique to their constituency.

This diversity is good for everyone and should contribute to driving up voter turnout for local body elections, as well as the public’s general engagement with local government.

Our Government will keep working hard to encourage and support New Zealanders to stand as candidates for local elections, as well as vote in them.

Our Government will keep working hard to encourage and support New Zealanders to stand as candidates for local elections, as well as vote in them.