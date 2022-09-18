Not all young people who do something bad find themselves in Sam Uffindell’s shoes

Steve Maharey is a director. He was formerly an academic, a Labour Party Cabinet Minister and Massey University Vice-Chancellor.

OPINION: Sometime soon, we can assume National will announce the results of its inquiry into bullying allegations against Sam Uffindell, the recently elected MP for Tauranga.

At issue is whether adult Uffindell should pay for the sins of young Uffindell.

But there is a problem with using Uffindell as an example of how facing the consequences of one’s actions is the prerequisite to “turning your life around”.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff National MP Sam Uffindell says he is not proud of the person he was at school, admitting he was a "bully" but says he is a changed man.

As the story goes, Uffindell was a bully while a pupil at King’s College in Auckland. Following a particularly nasty incident, he was “asked to leave” the school.

He then attended school in Hamilton before advancing to Otago University where, it is claimed, his flat was known for its poor hygiene, displays of female undergarments and of him yelling through a door at a young woman until she escaped his attentions by climbing out of a window.

Having completed his degree, Uffindell set about establishing a career, a family and becoming the MP for Tauranga.

This saga, we are advised by the National Party police spokesperson Mark Mitchell, is clear evidence of a once dubious character turning his life around because his behaviour was met with consequences.

Mitchell provided this example as he was explaining why the National Party wanted young people, who he suggested were contributing to a “tsunami” of crime, should face the consequences of their actions.

The trouble is, of course, Uffindell faced no consequences. He went from one elite private school to another, onto university and into the big, wide world without missing a beat.

Apparently, he even confessed to some of his misdeeds while seeking the National Party nomination. The selection panel did not think them worthy of attention.

So, no consequences then. At least not until Uffindell entered Parliament, gave a maiden speech lamenting the poor behaviour of today’s youth and found himself being asked about matters he had no doubt been encouraged to forget about.

My point here is not that Uffindell should have faced more serious consequences of his youthful actions. That is for others to judge. I merely want to question the use of his story to justify the current outrage that is being whipped up about the ‘youth of today’.

A better story might have been to notice that crime was decreasing across the board prior to Covid. Over the past three years, we have seen, illness, incomes drop, disengagement from school, job insecurity, household tension, increased alcohol consumption, wild conspiracy theories and much more.

Supplied/Supplied National MP Sam Uffindell was a fifth-form student at Auckland's King's College when he assaulted a younger student, and was asked to leave the school.

These are the kinds of circumstances in which crime might rise.

These circumstances do not excuse criminal behaviour. People have agency (what used to be called free will) so they need to take responsibility for their actions. And they do have to face consequences. Preferably swiftly delivered by an effective policing and justice system.

But it does make sense that if the uptick in crime (not all of it by young people) is related to the circumstances New Zealanders have experienced in recent years, then it may be more useful to deal with the circumstances.

Decent jobs, liveable wages, security, school attendance, timely health care, housing, healthier lifestyles – all of the ingredients that usually encourage people to get on with productive and meaningful lives – that is where policy might best be focused.

If we were to get all of this back on track, crime might return to pre-Covid levels and continue its downward trend. We could carry on wondering what has gone wrong with the youth of today, but avoid blaming them for a “tsunami” of bad behaviour.

We might also consider who it is we mean when we talk about ‘young people’ and crime. It is not usually the Uffindells of this world. There is no doubt that young people who belong to high-income households behave badly, even criminally, on occasion. Some may even enter the justice system and face consequences.

But there is equally no doubt that the case will be made that the young person comes from a good family and has a bright future in front of them. Harsh consequences will unfairly jeopardise that future. A good talking to should suffice and, perhaps a change of school. Not expulsion – just a change of scenery.

Once again, I have no problem with this. Who wants to see a future ruined as a consequence of a youthful indiscretion?

I would like to say no-one. But not all young people who do something bad or criminal find themselves in Uffindell’s shoes. They begin their journey into the justice system. No-one wins when this happens – not the young person, not the community.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National Party leader Christopher Luxon fronting the media to talk about standing down new MP Sam Uffindell.

Mick Brown, New Zealand’s first Principal Youth Court Judge, used to point out that growing up, getting a job, finding a partner and having children usually straightens out most people. The challenge is to get them through the years when things can so easily go wrong.

If we can draw a lesson from Uffindell’s story, it is exactly that. From all accounts he behaved badly in his youth. But, with support and opportunities, he got through and went on to build a career and a family. The young people causing Mark Mitchell concern might find that story inspiring.