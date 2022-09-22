She was one of the most extraordinary and dedicated figures in our history

Arena Williams (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāi Tūhoe) is the Labour MP for the Auckland electorate of Manurewa. She is a lawyer and mother of two. Stuart Smith is the National MP for the South Island electorate of Kaikōura. He is a former grape grower, winemaker and inducted as a Fellow of the New Zealand Winegrowers Board for services to the wine industry.

IAIN MCGREGOR/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern curtsies before the Queen's coffin as the late monarch lies in state.

OPINION: In a time when we have seen too many world leaders who have seemingly been motivated by ego, greed, hate and hubris, Queen Elizabeth II stood for public duty and commitment to service over self.

Do you believe her values remain relevant in New Zealand or are we becoming a culture of people who put themselves first?

An MP from each side of the House gives their views.

Unknown/Supplied Arena Williams, Labour MP for Manurewa.

Arena Williams, Labour MP Manurewa

Queen Elizabeth was a much loved and admired monarch, whose record reign of 70 years is an absolute testament to her, and her commitment to us all. She was, as many have already said, an extraordinary person.

Around the world, people are feeling an acute sense of loss and I know that many New Zealanders share that grief. The Queen was a much respected constant through a time of great global change.

READ MORE:

* Celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 96th birthday with these majestic facts

* An egalitarian country tied to an undemocratic hierarchy

* Queen Elizabeth makes first public outing of 2022 ahead of Platinum Jubilee



For Aotearoa, the thread that binds Queen to King extends back to the Treaty of Waitangi in 1840. It binds Māori to the Crown in perpetuity, and, despite the fraught history, the intent of the Treaty marks the journey of our shared sense of nationhood.

We are on that journey now, and every day we see New Zealanders who are working tirelessly towards that sense of nationhood that our ancestors hoped for, and that Queen Elizabeth was committed to.

On Waitangi Day in 1990, the Queen spoke at the Treaty grounds, and said: "I am the descendent of one party to the Treaty of Waitangi, and many who are here today are descendants of the original Māori signatories, your tūpuna", and continued, "Today, we are strong enough and honest enough to learn the lesson of the last 150 years and to admit that the Treaty has been imperfectly observed. I look upon it as a legacy of a promise."

Just a few months ago, Prince Charles, as he was then, delivered a speech showing his commitment to modernise the Commonwealth. He noted that to unlock the power of our common future, we must acknowledge the wrongs which have shaped our past.

Aotearoa knows all too well the hurt and damage that historical wrongs can cause, but we also know that it’s the way that we overcome them that defines us.

We owe a lot to those New Zealanders who have worked hard, and are still working hard, to shape our country for the better. They, like the Queen, share an unwavering sense of duty.

Just last week, for example, we celebrated Māori Language Week and marked the anniversary of Te Petihana, the Māori Language Petition, which was presented to Parliament 50 years ago.

In doing so, we recognised those individuals whose determination to protect our indigenous language has contributed greatly to a revival of the taonga that is te reo Māori.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Kaikōura MP Stuart Smith

Stuart Smith, National MP Kaikōura

Her majesty Queen Elizabeth II spent virtually her entire life in the service of others. I cannot think of any other leader or head of state who was as devoted, pragmatic and fair in their reign as the Queen was.

During her lifetime, she was the first to achieve many things as a royal and a monarch. In 1945 during World War II, when she was still Princess Elizabeth, she joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service and become the first female member of the Royal Family to serve full-time in the military.

She was also the first British monarch to reign for 70-years, a momentous achievement that we were all able to witness and acknowledge earlier this year.

The world changed considerably during her reign of seven-decades. During this time, she faced many challenges but dealt with them with the greatest sense of humility and grace – despite the tabloids and paparazzi going to great lengths to create any salacious story.

Every family has its issues, and the tabloids and media exploited any misstep that members of the Royal family made. When Princess Diana joined the family, her popularity exploded and suddenly she dominated all forms of media during her relatively brief life as a Royal.

But even with Diana, and the scandals and unfortunate conclusion that followed, The Queen continued to respond with grace even though it would have been an incredibly difficult time for her and her family.

There would be few who would be able to ‘keep calm and carry on’ as she did in such trying circumstances.

Since the news of The Queen’s passing at Balmoral Castle, millions worldwide have mourned and remembered one of the most extraordinary and dedicated figures in our history. The Queen touched us all – even those who never met her and that alone is a testament to the role she played in all our lives and how her values are embedded in us all one way or another.

Despite her long devotion to public service, there are some who use the Queen’s passing as an opportunity to promote republicanism, however, I will not be joining them.

While our constitutional monarchy is not perfect it has stood the test of time. The alternative would bring far more problems than it would solve. And the reality is, we have far greater challenges that deserve our attention, such as the economic mire that this Labour Government has driven us into.

No matter where you look, health, education, crime, the economy – it has all gotten worse and there are still more tough times ahead.

Queen Elizabeth II began her reign during the recovery from World War II and it ended as dark clouds of war descended on Europe once again. Like his mother, King Charles III’s reign has begun in another time of recovery, and I look forward to seeing how our new King deals with these challenges. I am sure he will be as dedicated to serving his people as his mother was.