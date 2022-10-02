Labour is harnessing the wrong kind of anger if it wants to win

Andrea Vance is a senior Stuff journalist.

OPINION: Back when National was effective at political communication, Angry Andy was manufactured by its spin doctors.

It was a masterstroke: reducing Andrew Little’s firebrand trade union pedigree into something cheap and petty. With every criticism of their government, Labour’s then-leader was helplessly reinforcing the narrative.

That epithet worked because it recognised that anger has a primal power and place in politics. When employed skilfully, it cuts through the noise, promotes a greater understanding of injustices, motivates people to vote, and inspires loyalty.

But it can also be a poison: when politicians are seen as spiteful or sour, it is self-destructive and counter-intuitive. National neutralised Little’s rage and passion by re-framing it as griping.

The fine balance between genuine opposition and carping, was something that Jacinda Ardern recognised instinctively. When she replaced Little in 2017, her signature brand was an equally powerful blend of ‘relentlessly positive’ and kinder politics.

It resonated not just with a domestic audience: Ardern scored dozens of overseas headlines and profiles as a welcome antidote to the vitriol that throbbed in Western democratic politics.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Kelvin Davis was forced to apologise for a personal attack on Karen Chhour.

And despite repeatedly coming under vicious personal attack – both from parliamentary rivals and internet trolls – Ardern has maintained this credo. She only ever shows flashes of controlled anger when it is expedient or called for, and she doesn’t do character assassination.

As hate and frustration simmered throughout the pandemic, Ardern and many of her colleagues (Grant Robertson, Megan Woods, Nanaia Mahuta) rose above sustained hostility and identity politics.

So why then, when Labour are clinging to power by their fingertips, are Kelvin Davis and Willie Jackson so determinedly trashing that brand?

Last week, Davis was forced to apologise to Karen Chhour for a personal attack. The ACT MP had proposed the repeal of a requirement for Oranga Tamariki to operate in accordance with Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Jacinda Ardern’s 'kind' image is one of the features of her leadership that draws the most praise.

Davis accused her of viewing the world through a “vanilla lens” and failing to understand te ao Māori. She has Ngāpuhi whakapapa and grew up in state care. His words cut deeply and later reduced the backbencher to tears.

The remarks could not be easily dismissed. He went on to further insult her in defending himself: “She does whakapapa to Māori, but she was raised in a Pākehā world. She needs to cross the bridge that is Te Tiriti o Waitangi, so she can understand her Māori world view better.”

As deputy leader, and in the complex, often contentious, portfolios he holds (Children, Māori–Crown Relations, Corrections), Kelvin has demonstrated a capacity for thoughtful, nuanced debate.

A speech in May, which drew on the experience of an ancestor, was a gracious but devastatingly effective response to National and ACT criticism of the expansion of co-governance between Crown agencies and Māori.

But Davis has also, on occasion, displayed a mean streak, willing to play the (wo)man not the ball. His election night taunting of Judith Collins (in the form of a rambling poem) was churlish.

Less surprising is Willie Jackson’s recent behaviour. There is much to enjoy in Jackson’s charismatic style: he calls a spade a spade and is unflinching in defending what he believes in.

But the former shock jock can also be insensitive, petulant and prone to tantrums when questioned. There are very real concerns the Government’s planned merger of public broadcasters – not least that no-one really understands why they are doing it.

But Jackson has chosen to respond by chastening TVNZ, criticising the wider media, and dismissing producers’ worries as “unnecessary panic”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Broadcasting minister Willie Jackson has responded poorly to concerns about a planned TVNZ-RNZ merger.

Davis’ response to Chhour carried echoes of Jackson’s recent attack on David Seymour. He called the ACT leader “a man who claimed he was Māori”. It’s a theme: Jackson has also accused Paula Bennett, Mike McRoberts and Miriama Kamo of betraying their Māori identity and highlighted Simon Bridges’ inadequate te reo. (He’s also told Dan Bidois to go back to Italy.)

That Davis and Jackson were quick to temper betrays their character. But it also speaks to a wider problem within the Labour tribe – who prefer invective to rational debate.

This is the anger of the pure believer towards the apostate. It is easier to suppress criticism by dismissing or marginalising the critics as ‘bad’ people (whether that be racist, over-privileged, transphobic, etc) rather than actually addressing the issues.

Ardern’s empathy and cool-headed compassion was not a construct – that is her nature. But it's easy to be nice when you are winning. Now that the political landscape looks significantly less favourable, some of her MPs are becoming defensive. It is the wrong kind of anger to harness if they want to remain in Government.