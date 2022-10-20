There’s no question many households are finding things tough right now

Arena Williams (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāi Tūhoe) is the Labour MP for the Auckland electorate of Manurewa. She is a lawyer and mother of two. Stuart Smith is the National MP for the South Island electorate of Kaikōura. He is a former grape grower, winemaker and inducted as a Fellow of the New Zealand Winegrowers Board for services to the wine industry.

British Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng made an abrupt U-turn on his plans to scrap the top rate of income tax for the highest earners. Video first published October 4.

OPINION: In the UK new PM Liz Truss declared cutting taxes was the way to reboot the economy and instead plunged her country into economic crisis.

Here, if you combine all the tax a worker pays and any social security contributions they make, then subtract government assistance like Working for Families, a single worker on an average income has the second-to-lowest tax burden in the OECD, ahead of only Colombia and Chile.

So do we really want tax cuts here?

An MP from each side of the House gives their views.

Unknown/Supplied Arena Williams, Labour MP for Manurewa.

Arena Williams, Labour MP Manurewa

As the world faces further economic volatility, now is the time to continue with our balanced economic approach – tracking a careful path back to surplus, targeting investment into what matters most to New Zealanders, and supporting whānau with the cost of living.

There’s no question that many households are finding things tough right now, as global factors like inflation and the war in Ukraine drive up costs here at home. That’s why our Government stepped up with a cost of living package to ease the pressure, which includes a fuel tax cut, action on supermarkets, and lots more.

READ MORE:

* People deserve confidence Superannuation will always be there when they need it

* The first 100 days for the new government will be more crucial than ever

* Election 2020: A 'sugar hit' tax cut or public spend-up 'waste': the Stuff Finance Debate



During this period of global turmoil, we’ve been careful to strike the right balance with our cost of living package to make sure low and middle income Kiwis are supported, without driving up inflation. That’s why our Cost of Living Payment was targeted and time-limited, for example.

On the other hand, the National Party’s calls to borrow for tax cuts for those earning over $180,000 is worrying. It shows just how out of touch they are. Now is not the time for a swing towards UK-style trickle-down economics that caused havoc in the global economy.

Cutting the top tax rate right now would lead to more inequality, more debt and push New Zealand further away from reaching a surplus. Kiwis don’t want that – they want investment in what matters to them: better hospitals, more houses, modern classrooms and more teachers and nurses.

Thanks to our balanced economic management, we can be optimistic about New Zealand’s current position. GDP is up and our economy is now 5% larger than before the pandemic. Unemployment is at a near record low and wages are up, which makes both families and our economy strong.

But we need to remain cautious about how we secure our economy against current global challenges. Taking on more debt to fund tax cuts, particularly for the wealthiest Kiwis, would undermine New Zealand’s strong position.

The UK shows us what that approach could lead to – economic volatility and cuts to services.

Our Government will continue to support whānau with the cost of living. We will remain focused on getting the books back to surplus and making investments into what matters most to New Zealanders, like building hospitals, classrooms and addressing the housing shortage.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Kaikōura MP Stuart Smith

Stuart Smith, National MP Kaikōura

The cost of living crisis is affecting every New Zealander, whether it be at the supermarket, increases in rent or paying off your mortgage – high prices are biting and making it tougher for Kiwis to get ahead.

This month, the Government opened their books and revealed their financial statements.

Labour is now spending a billion dollars a week more than when National was last in office. That’s not how much they are spending, that’s how much extra they are spending.

What was startling to see was that the Government’s tax revenue increased from $76 billion to $108 billion in 5 years. That is an average of $15,000 more in tax for every household in New Zealand.

But what are we getting for all this extra spending? New Zealanders are giving more money to the Government, but outcomes are worse. Our health system is in disarray with more than 200,000 Kiwis on a health waitlist, the number of children unenrolled in school has doubled since Labour took office, and we are seeing shocking crimes, such as ram raids hit the news headlines every day.

Despite being awash with cash, Labour still refuses to give New Zealanders a well-deserved tax break. The reason is simple – they are addicted to spending your money.

National is committed to adjusting the tax brackets for inflation, allowing working New Zealanders to keep more of what they earn. This would mean that someone on the median wage would get back around $800 a year.

At the same time as the Government opened it books, New Zealand’s official cash rate rose for the fifth time in a row. This will mean that anyone re-fixing their mortgage in the coming months will be in for a shock as their interest costs soar.

If you have a $500,000 mortgage, this 0.5 percentage point increase will add an extra $50 a week to your interest payments, or $2,500 a year.

Remember that this increase has happened 5 times in a row, so many homeowners will be finding out that their interest rates have – in some cases – doubled. This can create real financial stress for many Kiwi families and first-time homeowners.

Instead of indexing tax to inflation, this Government has gone ahead with their cost-of-living payment, which has reached 700,000 fewer people than promised but made it to 75,000 people living overseas, including French backpackers and London lawyers.

This type of payment was merely a band-aid on the cost-of-living crisis that was cooked up weeks before the budget. The reality is, that payment has now stopped, and the cost-of-living crisis is enduring.

The current Government cannot be trusted on tax or to manage the economy. They are taking more and more money from New Zealander’s back pockets but are failing to deliver the outcomes which we deserve.