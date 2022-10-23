Potholes, and the case for longer terms of government

A social media post warned of “at least 20 cars with blown tyres and rims” due to road conditions on the Kaimai Ranges, between Waikato to Tauranga. (This video was first published on September 30, 2022.)

Tracy Watkins is the editor of the Sunday Star-Times.

OPINION: What a difference five years makes. Or maybe not. To hear senior Labour ministers defend themselves sometimes, any problem in their portfolios can be sheeted back to the last National government.

Blaming your predecessor is the oldest trick in the book. The former National Government used to do the same and, before them, the Clark government.

But Transport Minister Michael Wood took this excuse to new heights this week when he blamed nine years of transport underfunding by National for the number of potholes on our roads.

My ears immediately pricked up because I’ve been a pothole victim too; it happened around dusk on the Desert Rd and resulted in long hours on the side of the road waiting for a tow truck, and a wrecked tyre that was expensive to fix.

So how long is long enough? In the case of potholes, surely it can’t take five years to fix them. I’ve seen pothole gangs out and about in our neck of the woods pretty much constantly in recent times. The trouble is that a pothole re-appears almost as soon as they drive away.

There is an explanation for that, apparently. An unusually wet winter has caused more havoc than normal, because it is water finding its way beneath the surface through chips and cracks that does the damage. Waka Kotahi says any repairs in winter will only work as a temporary fix and is promising the country’s largest ever road renewal programme once the weather warms up.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff A huge pothole on the road between Waitara and New Plymouth.

But experts also blame a lack of investment in building good quality roads in the first place for their rapid deterioration.

That lack of investment goes back further than the last National government; it goes back decades.

So this is not just about potholes. It’s about the short-termism in New Zealand politics for which the chickens are now coming home to roost.

Whether it’s roading, infrastructure, public transport, hospitals, schools or the environment, we are starting to see the result of decades of under-investment, which has left us with a fiscal - and social - time bomb.

Covid seems to have thrown the problem into sharp relief but these issues have been building for years. The difference between private and public health care provision is now so stark, for instance, that it is blatantly inequitable.

It’s not just staffing levels or the quality of facilities; private health care providers provide state-of-the-art technology in cancer care, for instance, that is simply not available in the public system.

Meanwhile, cancer, emergency departments, and surgery waiting times in the public system, have exploded.

It’s the same story across nearly every other portfolio, whether it’s social housing, child deprivation, poverty or the environment.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Public health care is chronically underfunded.

Both National and Labour between them have governed for decades and are equally culpable. Which is why the blame game is such a pantomime.

But maybe we should also blame our political system.

Only Australia, New Zealand, El Salvador, the Philippines, Mexico and Nauru elect their governments for a three-year term.

Four or five is much more common.

Kiwis have traditionally been reluctant to agree to a four-year term because they feel like it would make governments less accountable.

But three years disincentivises solutions implemented over a long horizon. The combative nature of politics makes anything that doesn’t offer immediate or tangible benefits over that three year window a harder sell.

And it means that for one year in three, governments are effectively in campaign mode; from early next year, when Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces the election date, the focus will have already shifted to winning the election.

The difficulty of course is that it would look self-serving for any government to propose moving to a four-term, so we’re probably stuck with it.

But hopefully the potholes will get fixed at least.