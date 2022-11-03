The public service has ballooned yet we seem to have worse outcomes as a result

Arena Williams (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāi Tūhoe) is the Labour MP for the Auckland electorate of Manurewa. She is a lawyer and mother of two. Stuart Smith is the National MP for the South Island electorate of Kaikōura. He is a former grape grower, winemaker and inducted as a Fellow of the New Zealand Winegrowers Board for services to the wine industry.

OPINION: Roughly one in five public servants are quitting their jobs.

How can a Government deliver the services the public wants if it can’t find the workers to do the jobs and what should be done to retain good civil servants?

An MP from each side of the House gives their views.

Arena Williams, Labour MP for Manurewa.

Arena Williams, Labour MP Manurewa

Our Government is focused on making sure that all New Zealanders receive the public services that they need and deserve. As part of this work, we’re targeting investment into the things that matter most to Kiwis, like health and education, and growing a highly skilled workforce.

New Zealand has more people in work, with higher wages, which is good news for families and our economy. But with near record low unemployment, we are seeing a relatively high rate of worker turnover in the both the public and private sectors.

While this turnover rate will likely stabilise, it’s a reflection of where the labour market is at the moment – right across the world. With low unemployment, people are more likely to move around jobs and maximise the opportunities in front of them.

It’s the same in the public service, where there’s also a degree of catch-up from the below average turnover during the COVID-19 emergency.

Labour understands the constraints brought about by labour shortages, but it’s about getting the balance right.

That’s why our Government has been deliberate in supporting more New Zealanders into work, education and training and why we’ve rebalanced the country’s immigration settings.

These measures are supporting private businesses and are helping to make sure we’re getting the types of skills we need to keep improving public services.

In 5 years, we’ve increased the number of nurse and doctors by one fifth, are training more nurses than ever, and there’s more support staff for kids with learning difficulties and social workers. There are more Police now than ever and we’re on track to meeting out target of 1800 additional staff by next year.

Our Government has also taken a range of actions to lift New Zealanders’ incomes, including delivering significant pay increase for teachers and nurses, which comes after modest at best increases during the previous nine years.

The average salary for public servants increased by 3.7% in 2022, with increases significantly weighted at the lower end and middle.

We’ve come a long way in 5 years to rebuild a public service that stands alongside New Zealanders and remain focussed on ensuring it delivers quality services and value for money for the taxpayer.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Kaikōura MP Stuart Smith

Stuart Smith, National MP Kaikōura

The core role of the public service is to provide New Zealanders with essential services focused on achieving better outcomes and delivering for all Kiwis. Whether it be healthcare, education, transport or infrastructure, New Zealanders should get value for the taxes which they pay to the Crown.

Government is currently spending $1.8 billion of taxpayers hard earned money every year on 14,000 extra bureaucrats, and that’s without mentioning the staggering amount spent on expensive consultants and working groups. The public service in New Zealand has ballooned to unprecedented levels. Yet, we seem to have worse outcomes as a result.

The fact that nearly 1 in 5 employees in the public service left their role in the previous year is highly concerning. More churn means more costs, and the lack of continuity puts strain on workflow and projects.

Adding to that, the Crown accounts released earlier this month show that the Government’s tax revenue increased from $76 billion to $108 billion in 5 years. That is an average of $15,000 more in tax for every household in New Zealand.

With all the extra revenue and all the extra government officials and public servants, I struggle to understand how and why New Zealand’s public services are not functioning as they should.

Our health waitlist is sitting at 200,000 people, almost the same number of people that live in Wellington. From Cape Reinga to Bluff we have potholes scattered across our state highway networks, and our latest education figures show that only 2% of students in decile one schools can pass a writing test.

The question is, why are we getting worse outcomes? Frankly, it’s because this Government is focused on the wrong things.

Instead of adjusting our immigration settings to boost the number of nurses coming to New Zealand, they have spent billions on a bureaucratic health restructure during a pandemic. Their ideological agenda has caused them to lose sight of what should be the main focus - making sure New Zealanders have timely access to healthcare.

Rather than attempting to deal with falling numeracy and literacy levels in New Zealand’s children and providing the right support for teachers, the Government cut funding for senior teachers within Communities of Learning/Kāhui Ako. Meanwhile, the number of Ministry of Education bureaucrats earning over $120,000 has almost tripled to 955.

If New Zealanders are paying high levels of tax, they should get services that deliver for them and their families. We should not be content with mediocrity, we should be ambitious and focused on giving Kiwis the best opportunities and best services possible. I’m confident that a National Government will be able to manage the economy competently and deliver outcomes that rival some of the best in the world.