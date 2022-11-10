Government departments are here to serve us - they need to remember that

Arena Williams (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāi Tūhoe) is the Labour MP for the Auckland electorate of Manurewa. She is a lawyer and mother of two. Stuart Smith is the National MP for the South Island electorate of Kaikōura. He is a former grape grower, winemaker and inducted as a Fellow of the New Zealand Winegrowers Board for services to the wine industry.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Nelson MP Rachel Boyack sponsored the Plain Language Bill, which has passed into law.

OPINION: A law has been passed requiring government departments to communicate in plain English.

That seems really sensible, making sure everyone can easily understand rules, regulations and laws. So why has it become a political football with promises to repeal it?

An MP from each side of the House gives their views.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Kaikōura MP Stuart Smith

Stuart Smith, National MP Kaikōura

As an opposition MP I read government documents, reports, and correspondence almost every day. I understand the need for Kiwis to be able to easily digest information that they receive from government departments, but frankly we should not have wasted Parliament’s time with a Bill to do that, nor should we have more taxpayer funded bureaucrats entering the public service to ensure plain language is adhered to.

READ MORE:

* When will the Parliament protest, and mandates, end?

* It's been a challenging year in any language

* Gangs, plain language and journalists' sources: Seven new members' bills drawn out of Parliament's biscuit tin



The first issue with this piece of legislation is that there was no evidence which suggested that public service communications were unclear or were hard to understand. Many government forms and day-to-day communications are already available in plain English, and most are also available in a wide variety of languages for those of whom English is a second language.

We have a Public Services Commissioner who ensures that the public service is working well and is serving the public in an appropriate manner. There is no reason why the Commissioner couldn’t simply write to departments and Ministers outlining the expectation that plain English is used, rather than a legislative overreach which results in more communications staff and less actual outcomes for New Zealanders.

Ultimately the Plain Language Legislation is a solution looking for a problem.

There was no outcry from the public for this change and it is going to result in more Wellington public servants, soaking up taxpayer money for no real reason. Our public service has already grown by 14,000 since 2017, and legislation like this will see it balloon even more. It will simply add more sand into the gears of bureaucracy.

It’s baffling that this is a priority for the Labour Government when we have an enduring cost of living crisis, our health system is in disarray and ram raids are occurring on a regular basis.

Our public service departments and ministries should be whole-heartedly focused on the delivery of outcomes for New Zealanders, not wasting millions of dollars on extra communications staff arguing about language. National will focus on delivery of public services that New Zealanders expect, and not waste taxpayers hard earned money on needless bureaucracy.

Unknown/Supplied Arena Williams, Labour MP for Manurewa.

Arena Williams, Labour MP Manurewa

A lot of the information New Zealanders receive from government departments is full of complicated language, jargon and unnecessary acronyms. I know from my work as a lawyer, and now as an MP, that many people find this confusing and unhelpful.

That’s why we recently passed the Plain Language Act, which requires the use of plain language in official documents and websites. This is a common sense change that will ensure the public service communicates with New Zealanders in a clear, concise and understandable manner.

Using plain language and simple words makes sentences easier to scan and makes content more accessible to a wider range of people – including people whose first language is not English. This is important in a modern, inclusive Aotearoa.

We’ve seen other countries benefit from similar legislation, and our new law is based on a successful United States law which requires the Government to produce all new public documents in a ‘clear, concise, well-organized’ manner that follows Plain English guidelines.

Our law requires the Public Service Commissioner to issue plain language guidance to government agencies, helping them to explain things in a way that is accessible to all New Zealanders.

It also includes a requirement to appoint plain language officers. Despite claims by some, this is not intended to increase the number of staff within government organisations. In most cases, it means that agencies and departments will appoint someone in an existing communications role who will have the extra responsibility of making sure that they talk to New Zealanders in a way that we can all understand.

Government departments are here to serve New Zealanders, and should to keep that in mind when explaining services, benefits and how to comply with requirements. The National Party should keep that in mind too.

This is a common sense, practical change that will make life easier for countless New Zealanders. It’s beyond me as to why the National Party are opposed to it.

National might just be playing politics for the sake of it, but possibly – much like their calls to borrow for tax cuts for earning over $180,000 – it’s just another example of them being out of touch with New Zealanders.