We have a shortage of medical staff and need to open up our immigration settings

Arena Williams (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāi Tūhoe) is the Labour MP for the Auckland electorate of Manurewa. She is a lawyer and mother of two. Stuart Smith is the National MP for the South Island electorate of Kaikōura. He is a former grape grower, winemaker and inducted as a Fellow of the New Zealand Winegrowers Board for services to the wine industry.

Breakfast Suzi Hume says around 200 to 300 more midwives are needed around the country. (Video first published in July 2022)

OPINION: We are missing almost a quarter of the midwives we need in the health system and it's predicted to get worse.

What can be done to urgently get more midwives working and ensure the safety of mums.

An MP from each side of the House gives their views.

Arena Williams, Labour MP for Manurewa.

Arena Williams, Labour MP Manurewa

As a mum, I know how important the care of a midwife is to supporting the wellbeing of mothers, babies, and their whānau. So I’m proud to be part of a Government that’s taking action to ensure New Zealand has the workforce that we need and deserve.

Right now, countries around the world are grappling with skills shortages. New Zealand isn’t immune to this, and even with our strong COVID response putting us in a better position than most, our health workforce, including midwives, is under pressure.

That’s why we’ve rebalanced our immigration settings to make New Zealand one of the easiest places in the world for health workers to come to. To attract more highly skilled people from overseas, we’re also setting up a one-stop International Recruitment Service within Health New Zealand to offer help with both immigration and registration for all kinds of health workers, including doctors, nurses, and midwives.

But immigration is just one part of the solution, and we’re already well underway with our plan to upskill more New Zealanders.

When we took office in 2017, the national midwifery workforce was decreasing, and demand for their services and expertise was growing. After years of inaction, we stepped up with a plan to make sure that staffing levels for midwives employed by DHBs were safe for women, their babies, and for midwives themselves.

We delivered the largest ever funding boost for primary maternity services, including targeted funding to increase the number of midwives working in Aotearoa and to better recognise the incredible but challenging work that our midwives do.

We’ve put in place measures to make sure that it’s more representative of our communities. We know that since 2010, only around 50% of new Māori enrolments lead to a qualification. For Pasifika students, it’s only about 3% of the total moving through to gaining a midwifery qualification.

We’re also working hard to create more initiatives for recruitment and retention, and to increase the number of new graduate midwives choosing employment within the public health system.

For example, in order to better support graduate midwives, and those coming back into the workforce, we put in place clinical coaching programme. We’ve also made it cheaper for more New Zealanders to refresh their practising certificates and return to the midwifery workforce.

We know there’s more to do, but we’re well underway with our plan to grow our health workforce.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Kaikōura MP Stuart Smith

Stuart Smith, National MP Kaikōura

New Zealand is experiencing one of the worst workforce shortages in over 30 years. No matter where you look, there are countless ‘help wanted’ signs displayed on windows.

All year, small to medium sized businesses across the country have been pleading the Government to deliver more workers, just to keep their doors open.

However, one of the worst affected is our essential health sector. Many would have seen headline after headline in the news about chronic healthcare staff shortages, which are sometimes met with tragic consequences.

Midwives, nurses, doctors, surgeons, and medical specialists are all in high demand, but New Zealand has a shortage, and the Government is ignoring pleas from the sector to open up the immigration settings to allow more of them in.

Recently, it was reported there is almost a 25% vacancy rate for midwives across the country. This is shocking and New Zealanders deserve better.

For first time mothers and fathers, having a baby is magical experience, but it can also be incredibly stressful. Many new parents rely on their midwife to assist them through parenthood and help keep their new-born in the best possible health.

Failure to have a midwife – or at least not having one for the adequate amount of time – could be detrimental, not only a baby’s health but also to their parents.

The Government should be doing everything they can to attract overseas midwives into New Zealand – instead they are denying there is even a problem by failing to act.

Despite the large shortage of midwives, their profession is not granted immediate residency. This means that if they want to move to New Zealand to work and live, they are forced to wait 2 years before they can apply for residency.

Instead, the Government is giving immediate residency to food technologies and graduates with PHDs in art history, but not essential health workers.

Countries, like Australia, that we are competing with for overseas midwives and nurses offer them a pathway to immediate residency. Why won’t our government do the same?

The Immigration ‘Green List’ settings are not due to be reviewed until the middle of 2023. That is far too late for our healthcare system, which is battling dangerous staff shortages and delivering poorer health outcomes for New Zealanders as a result.

Immigration Minister Michael Wood should conduct a full review of our immigration settings immediately and place medical specialists, nurses and midwives on the fast track to residency.

If a Labour Government won’t do this, then a National Government will. Pregnant mothers need support, and right now this Government is failing them.